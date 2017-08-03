Frontier Communications: Much Better Than Market Fears

Frontier Communications (FTR) reported quarterly numbers that initially had the stock slumping in after-hours trading. The stock ended up 7% on the day to close above $17 as the markets initial failure to pay attention to the key metrics for the communications provider turned around.

A lot of the headlines suggested a massive miss for Frontier when in reality most of the key metrics were supportive of a higher stock price. The company reported a $662 million loss, but in reality the amount included a $532 million after tax goodwill impairment charge and a $90 million debt extinguishment loss that isn't impacting to investment decisions.

The adjusted EPS loss was actually smaller than projected by some analysts. Zacks calculated an adjusted loss of $1.10 per share versus an estimate of $1.12

The more important metrics were a reduction in consumer churn from the 2.37% levels of Q1 and free cash flow of $205 million. Frontier recently announced the $0.60 dividend is payable on September 29th with a payout ratio of only 23% after the dividend cut.

Source: Frontier Q2'17 presentation

Even after the rally today, customers get a 14% dividend yield. Not many times one gets that high of a dividend yield combined with a low payout ratio.

Risks definitely remain with revenues down sequentially. Key business customers declined from 484,000 in Q1 to 473,000 this quarter.

The leverage ratio did dip to 4.2 from 4.39 in Q1, so deleveraging is taking shape. Remember that cutting the dividend provided the company savings of $1.9 billion through 2021 to help reduce the debt ratios. The company recently rolled over $1.5 billion in debt at lower interest rates that again helps save cash.

The key investor takeaway is that Frontier Communications is far from the perfect stock, but the selling after the reverse split and dividend cut was drastically overdone. The company has plenty of cash flow to cover a very high dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.