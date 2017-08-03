Applied Optoelectronics: China Fears Loom Before Earnings

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) is set to report earnings after the close Thursday, and we were treated to some Wednesday drama that could impact AOI's earnings results. MACOM (MTSI), which in tandem with Fabrinet (FN) secured a design win with AOI's top client Amazon Web Services ("AWS"), reported second quarter results that came in well below expectations, dropping its stock 25% and bringing down the rest of the optical sector as well. Part of the concern was that MACOM cited weak demand in China as the source of its woes, re-igniting a fear that has shown signs of subsiding but yet keeps popping up again.

AOI dropped 6% Wednesday in response to the news, and with earnings slated for release after Thursday's close, I thought now might be a good time to assess the impact of a China slowdown on AOI and how earnings might be affected. I think the earnings report will not be marred by a slowdown in demand and that guidance for Q3 will be mostly unaffected by whatever sunk MACOM.

For some added context on China fears, here is an excerpt from MACOM's conference call:

Last quarter we began highlighting a weakening environment for Network infrastructure in China, which impacted not only our business, but the entire Optical supply chain. Despite those major headwinds, we were able to deliver 5% sequential growth. Looking to Q4, demand in China remains very weak . . .

These are obviously very pessimistic and blunt statements from MACOM management about weakness in China, and as the region is a primary growth driver for many optical communications companies, the sentiment understandably caused some jitters.

While AOI has historically been well insulated from China concerns due to its minor revenue contribution from the country, this has changed dramatically in the last few quarters. While Q1 2016 saw just 6.6% of total sales derived from China, this figure ballooned to 41.7% in Q1 2017, the most recent quarterly report. While this has done wonders for revenue growth, it has also left the company exposed to the volatile nature of demand in the region, which has plagued exposed companies over the past year.

And yet, while MACOM is forecasting steep declines, AOI's preliminary Q2 results, which I covered in an article here, indicate strength across all geographic segments, China included. In a more recent example of softness in China being less of an impact than MACOM's expectations might indicate, Oclaro (OCLR) reported fourth quarter earnings after the bell Wednesday, and even though the company's 35.6% of revenue from China in Q3 and likely a similar percentage in Q4, it beat on revenue and EPS and issued guidance in-line with the consensus estimate of analysts, who had no reason to predict softness in China for the upcoming quarter.

Oclaro also mentioned that it expects margins to remain healthy into FY2018, implying management doesn't see any particular weakness coming out of China in the coming quarters. In yet more possible evidence that MACOM is an isolated incident here, Acacia Communications (ACIA), which had 50% exposure to China in its most recent quarterly report, stated that, after a difficult Q2 due to weakness in China, it is expecting Q3 and Q4 results from the country to be much stronger based on customer feedback and orders.

AOI's impressive preliminary Q2 results, Oclaro's lack of concern about China, and Acacia's expectations of a rebound in Chinese demand seem to imply that MACOM might be alone in its suffering from weak Chinese demand. With AOI reporting earnings tomorrow and having already released preliminary results for this quarter, the main focus will be on guidance for Q3. While missing Q3 guidance due to weakness in China is possible, other players and signs in the optical communications industry are pointing to a muted or minor impact if it does occur.

In terms of investment strategy, AOI's report Thursday did just take on some additional stakes. If China concerns turn out to be founded, even though most signs are indicating otherwise, the stock will likely be in for some significant pain due to its newfound exposure to the country. On the other hand, if MACOM is an isolated incident, AOI could issue blowout Q3 guidance and continue its run higher, perhaps into the triple digits. Bottom line, I'm expecting some major volatility after earnings no matter what the results hold.

If I was long AAOI shares, I might consider buying put options to hedge against the downside risk of missed guidance due to a demand slowdown in China, though they are a bit pricey. As an alternative, long-term investors might simply want to let shares ride through the report and then add shares on whatever drop might transpire if the earnings results are to their liking. Ultimately, the most important strategy is to have a strategy. In the report, watch for mentions of China softness, read the 10-Q to get information on the company's China exposure, and take a close look at Q3 guidance to get a sense of the company's expectations for 2H 2017.

Best of luck!

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can do so by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FN, ACIA, OCLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long FN and ACIA through stock and long OCLR through short-term calls to play earnings.