Global X Scientific Beta ETFs Lose Their Shine

Since inception two years ago, performances have been comparable to the benchmarks.

Most of my research is focused on CEFs where I believe most opportunities for active management lie, however, I still maintain a significant interest in ETFs, particularly factor-based (or "smart beta") ETFs that are based on academically-validated factors such as small size, momentum, value and low volatility.

I have previously written about how the Scientific Beta suite of smart beta equity ETFs, offered by Global X, have had an outstanding performance since inception (see Global X Scientific Beta ETFs Crushing Their Benchmarks and Multi-Factor, Multi-Strategy, Multi-Winners!). Since my last article on the ETFs was over a year ago, I thought it would be nice to revisit them to see how they have performed since then.



The four funds are:

Global X Scientific Beta U.S. ETF (SCIU)

(SCIU) Global X Scientific Beta Europe ETF (SCID)

(SCID) Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF (SCIJ)

(SCIJ) Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF (SCIX)

The four funds are all pure equity funds (i.e. not geared towards income) that focus on a different geographical region. Instead of weighting by market capitalization, the ETFs weight by factor exposure - the same four factors that I listed at the start of the article (small size, momentum, value and low volatility). SCIU charges 0.35% in expense ratio while the other three funds charge 0.38%, which I consider to be moderate.

Let's take a look at the past 1 year performance of the funds. The U.S. smart beta ETF has underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 344 basis points over the past year.

The Europe smart beta ETF has underperformed the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) by 144 basis points.

The Japan smart beta ETF has underperformed the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) by 149 basis points.

The Asia ex-Japan smart beta ETF has underperformed the iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex-Japan (AAXJ) by a whopping 1276 basis points.



Therefore, the smart beta ETFs have underperformed their respective benchmarks by an average of 478 bps since the last year. To be sure, this is an absolutely horrid performance, and is nearly a complete reversal of the first 8 months of the ETFs since inception, where the average outperformance of the smart beta ETFs was 563 bps.

The funds were incepted in May of 2015, or a little over 2 years ago. The combination of a fantastic first year with an abysmal second year has meant that the smart beta ETFs now have inception performances that are comparable to their benchmarks.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Global X)

The historical average annual alpha of the multi-strategy indices for the different regions over the past 10 years ranged from 2.17% to 3.33%. Over the long run, one might expect the Global X ETFs to outperform their benchmarks by about those amounts. However, this has not yet played out in such a way so far.

Would I recommend buying these funds? I think that in the very long term, these four factors should outperform a capitalization-weighted strategy, therefore if I were investing for capital gains only I would be comfortable swapping the benchmark ETFs for the Global X smart beta ETFs. However, as can be seen from the data above, be aware that there can be periods of underperformance even when the four factors are used together.

