CommerceHub's (CHUBA) CEO Frank Poore on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Frank Poore

Thanks, Sara. And thank you to everyone for joining this afternoon to review CommerceHub's second quarter financial results. We continue to deliver solid financial results driven by revenue growth, expanded margins and free cash flow generation. During the quarter we also signed two strategic retailer customers bringing the total to four year-to-date, delivering on the high-end of our goal of 2-4 new retailer customers per year. These customer wins illustrate the strategic value of CommerceHub’s platform in addition to our competitive position and differentiated offering.

Here is a brief overview of our performance. For the second quarter we delivered revenue of $25.2 million, a 9% year-over-year increase and core drop-ship revenue growth of 14%. GAAP adjusted per diluted share of $0.05, adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.08 and adjusted EBITDA of $8.6 million.

To start I’d like to take a few moments to discuss the two major customer wins that demonstrates the large market opportunity for drop-shipping and for virtual inventory in the U.S. and abroad. The first is a top 10 U.S. retailer, and the other is our first international retail customer in the U.K. First, we’re very excited to announce the signing of a top 10 U.S. retailer and one of the most continually successful category specific retailers in the United States. We now account 11 of the top 30 online retailers in the U.S. as customers and this win further reinforces our position as a strategic partner to the retailers that are successfully navigating the transition from a - to a world dominated by ecommerce.

This retailer will be transitioning a large in-house drop-ship program to our solution and given the size of their current program we believe that they have the potential to become a top 10 customer for CommerceHub in the future. We believe this win demonstrates the complexity that retailers face when they attempt to expand their product offering through drop-ship programs that use internal systems which frequently rely on EDI and they fail to deliver fulfillment excellence to customers.

By using CommerceHub retailers can immediately improve operational efficiency and can optimize delivery performance for their customers. Once in place these retailers gain the ability to rapidly grow revenue with great product assortments in a very capital efficient manner, all are delivering an outstanding customer experience.

Second, we’re pleased to announce our first international retail customer in the U.K. this is a milestone for CommerceHub as it establishes a beachhead in the European market and validates our U.K. go-to market strategy. This is a U.K. retailer seeking to expand its ecommerce business by leverage CommerceHub adoption model or reducing inventory risk in operating cost.

The retailer was using a U.K. based competitor and despite our new position in the market they chose CommerceHub as a superior platform in solution to grow their business. This customer win together with our U.K. based sales and operations teams and a strong pipeline gives us confidence and our go-to market strategy will be effective and arrangements in the U.K. and broader European market will be successful.

As we move into the second half of 2017, we’re pleased to have already signed 4 significant customers and with the addition of our new CRO, we feel good about maintaining this momentum and expanding the U.S. and U.K. pipelines going into the second half of 2017 and early 2018 as well.

Many of our current retail customers continued to perform well in the first half of 2017 despite news headlines. Drop-ship order volume increased by 18% in the first half of 2017 which is acceleration from the 15% year-over-year growth we saw in the first half of 2016. Our retail customers rely on CommerceHub to grow their online businesses and our trading partner network grew by 16% in the second quarter as our retailers continually added suppliers to CommerceHub’s network.

Our stronger retail customers combined with our ability to grow revenues through increasing GMV share with an existing customers helps to offset the weakness of other retailers that are still challenged by the transition to ecommerce. We believe that our market leadership, highly differentiated offering and our ability to deliver high volume drop-ship fulfillment and scale places us in the strong position to continue to partner with retailers and brands as consumer spending continues to ship to the ecommerce channel.

To summarize, CommerceHub delivered another solid quarter with continued top line growth, expanded margins and solid free cash flow generation. Our recent customer wins demonstrate our strong competitive position and a value proposition to deliver high volume drop-ship fulfillment and scale. And our financial results illustrate the inherent scalability and attractive unit economics of our business model. We’re still in the early stages of a secular shift from store based retail to ecommerce and embracing the power of virtual inventory.

Our highly efficient operating model combined with our strong competitive position should position us well to partner with and better fit alongside customers as a scale to our e-commerce revenue.

And with I’ll pass the call over to Mark to walk you through the numbers.

Mark Greenquist

Thanks Frank. I now like to review our financial results for the second quarter starting with the P&L. Before I start let me note that I’ll be discussing our results on a GAAP and a non-GAAP or adjusted basis and we’ve provided reconciliations for you at the end of today’s press release and a presentation posted to our IR website.

Total revenue in the second quarter was $25.2 million up 9% year-over-year in core drop-ship revenue, which excludes revenue from our demand channel solutions grew 14% year-over-year.

Revenue related to usage fees was $16.6 million in the second quarter, up 8% year-over-year and core drop-ship usage revenue was up 13% for the quarter, driven by a 17% increase in drop-ship order volume.

Before moving on I want to spend a moment reviewing the relationship between growth rate of usage revenue and the growth rate of drop-ship order volume. As you may have noticed drop-ship usage revenue came in at 13% in the quarter, 4 percentage points lower than the healthy 17% growth in drop-ship volume. Drop-ship order volume is the key metric we disclosed to provide visibility into the primary driver of usage revenue. And over the long term drop-ship usage revenue, ship growth at about the same pace as drop-ship order volume.

However, in some periods we see certain customer usage revenue not directly tied to drop-ship order volume, which can result in a temporary spread between the growth in drop-ship usage revenue and drop-ship order volume. This is exactly what happened in the second quarter of 2016 when the few customers who were ramping their programs had order volumes below their contractual minimums and paid guaranteed minimum usage fees which resulted in usage revenue growth exceeding order volume growth in that period.

In the second quarter of 2017, these customers have successfully ramped their programs and now exceed their contractual order minimums. This is clearly a positive sign of the customer success on our platform, but creates a very tough compared revenue between the two periods, as the usage revenue for these customers in the second quarter of 2017 is now tied directly to their actual order volume.

Moving on, subscription revenue was $6.9 million up 11% year-over-year and set up and professional services revenue was $1.7 million in the second quarter, up 11% year-over-year. A 16% year-over-year increase in our net customer count was the primary driver of these revenue increases and is another key metric demonstrating the strength of our underlying business.

On a GAAP basis gross profit in the second quarter was $19.6 million, up from $17.8 million in the second quarter of 2016. Our adjusted gross profit in the second quarter was $19.7 million, an increase of 14% from a year ago. And both gross margin and adjusted gross margin was 78%, and the adjusted was up 300 basis points on a year-over-year basis driven by the continued mixed shift of volume away from managed services revenue to drop-ship revenue.

GAAP operating expense in the second quarter of 2017 was $15.7 million as compared to $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2016. Adjusted operating expense in the second quarter was $13.2 million which was roughly flat compared to the $13.1 million for the same period last year.

Sales and marketing expense ticked up sequentially as we had mentioned it would last quarter and as we’ve started to make investments in sales and marketing now that Gary Nafus, our new CRO is in place and leading the sales team.

GAAP net income was $2.2 million in the second quarter and GAAP earnings per diluted share in the second quarter were $0.05, compared to a $0.10 a year ago. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the second quarter were $0.08, up from $0.06 in the second quarter of 2016.

And adjusted EBITDA was $8.6 million, up from $6.3 million a year ago. The increase in adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA reflect the continued revenue growth, expanded gross margins and leverage over operating expenses.

Turing now to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $6.8 million in cash, and $6 million of borrowings after repaying $4 million of the amount outstanding under our revolving credit facility during the quarter. Since the quarter end we paid off an additional $2 million of debt while maintaining a cash balance of roughly $7 million.

As Frank mentioned, we were excited to sign two significant retailers in the quarter both new customers are strategic from reasons in the first case, another top 10 retailer has chosen CommerceHub as the platform to continue to grow their online business. And in the other case the new U.K. retailer helps unlock the U.K. market for us. Our implementation teams are already working with the new customers and while we expect them to launch later this year, we don’t expect any significant or material revenue impact from these signings in 2017.

So to summarize, we delivered solid second quarter results and believe we are positioned well for the second half of the year. As a testament to the strait of our business model we continue to add retailers and suppliers to our platform and we generated strong order volume growth between those trading partners. As the secular growth in ecommerce continues and we continue to achieve GMB share gains within our existing customer base, we continue to generate good revenue growth and significant profitability and free cash flow. We’re executing well against our growth plans and are focused on capitalizing on what we believe is an expanding market opportunity.

And with that let me open the call up for some questions. Operator, could you queue up the first question?

Thank you. Our first question is from Bob Labick of CJS Securities, your line is open.

Bob Labick

Good afternoon and congratulations on the first U.K. drop-ship customer.

Frank Poore

Thanks Bob.

Bob Labick

Just so on to start there, can you talk about your experience in the U.S. when you were starting years and years ago in terms of, once you get the first customer signed how has it worked after that and just give us an expectation for next year or two in the U.K. for the opportunities so people don’t get too far ahead of you, but so we’ve a sense of your pipeline and what the opportunity in the U.K. could be?

Frank Poore

Sure. So good question. So going back to the earlier days of CommerceHub signing first customer and in our case it was QVC. It’s tough, you got to establish credibility, you got to sell the value and so once you got that first customer, you develop not only referencable account that helps but you also start to build a network of suppliers. And so, the next customer that you got to is a good chance that a number of their suppliers are already participating on the platform. So, it makes it that much easier to sell for the next customer. So there is a bit of a nominal effect once you start to get a customer and to start building a network. So, we’re excited about that and we remain focused on targeting large retailers in the U.K. and in Europe.

Bob Labick

Okay, great. And then, the other big news on the call was the top 10 U.S. retailer. Is this an existing vertical you already serve, do you have many of their suppliers already signed up or how does that process unfold?

Frank Poore

Yes. So it’s fair to say typically when we sign up a new customer, at this point we’ve got such a vast swap of customers across such a live variety of products that in many cases it could be upwards of 80% of their suppliers are already participating with some other retailer or through some other marketplace. So there was a decent amount of overlap which is going to help with the ramp period and getting this particular customer up and growing.

Bob Labick

Okay, great. And last one and I’ll get back in queue. You mentioned this, you hired a new Chief Revenue Officer in April, can you just up here us on, I know he has only been there for a few months, what he is focused on now and what changes he has implemented if any?

Frank Poore

Sure. So CommerceHub, if you go back 12 to 18 months ago, we’re directly in the throes of a spin. We had a very small and targeted sales organization many of who made a lot of money along the way and with the spin. Gary has come in and hit the ground running and is in the process now, we’ve actually hired and starting in the next couple of weeks some senior sales level support to go after these larger retailers. He also runs our account management group which is a significant driver of revenue, so focusing on building out the teams that are driving growth within our existing teams.

And just while we’re on the topic we can’t stress enough sort of how unique our sales model is. And sales and marketing expense relative to other companies is very different. We sell to the retailer onetime and have an ongoing recurring revenue without a direct customer acquisition costs associated on the supplier side. So we feel good about the retailers we’ve added this year, the reach out in the U.K. and we still think there are opportunities in the core market and as I said Gary set the ground running and building the team as we speak.

Bob Labick

Great, thank you so much.

Frank Poore

Thank you.

Aaron Turner

Okay, great, thanks for taking my question. Two if I may, you talked a lot about the retailer pipeline, I know it’s pretty healthy. Now that you kind of achieved the high end of the previous expectation, I’m wondering if you raised the high end of that if we could expect additional retailers to the back half of the year?

And then, the second question is around uses of cash, you generated tremendous amount of cash, you paid down debt incredibly rapidly, just wondering once that debt is extinguished what are your plans for the cash flow, we can perhaps expect any shareholder return programs? Thank you.

Frank Poore

As far as new customers we want to continue to sign more and more new customers on an ongoing basis, so we won’t slow down there. The impacts of these typically take 12 to 18 months to get them up to a meaningful part of the program. So, we will start to see more impacts from them next year, but we’re going to continue to sign larger customers, continue to be out there selling. Mark do you want to.

Mark Greenquist

Yes. Aaron, with regard to the uses of the capital, we will continue to pay down the debt there is still a little bit more to go certainly would expect by the end of the year that would be extinguished. And then, on a going forward basis like we’ve said before I think we’re like anybody else, we’re going to look for opportunities to deploy that cash potential in M&A, but if we can’t find good opportunities that make a lot of sense, then we’re going to have to discuss what my view is to return that cash to shareholders. So I think all those things are on the table, haven’t really made an decisions, but I mean, I think like any other company in this situation we’ve got to clear all debts and we will make sure we do the best thing for the shareholders.

Aaron Turner

Got it, thank you.

Monika Garg

Hi, thanks for taking my question. First is, if I look at year-by-year growth of the last six quarters it seems, it’s been coming down, it used to be 17.6 six quarters back, now it’s 9.1 this quarter. Maybe walk us through that do you like we’ve reached the trough of year-by-year growth?

Frank Poore

So Monika, I think, you’re right obviously that the revenue growth has slowed versus the prior quarters. Again, I’ll go back to what I was saying in the script. At this time last year and I think if you look at the third quarter as well last year, you can see specifically the usage growth was running well ahead of the order volume growth. And what we’ve said in the past and it’s definitely true, the usage growth is going to be driven mainly by order volume growth and that’s we gave that statistic out. And we think that that’s going to continue, we think usage growth ends up over the longer term growing at or around what the order volume growth is.

Certainly when we were going public last year and again in the second and third quarter we had that usage revenue growth 300, 400 basis points over what the order volume growth was at. And as I mentioned in my remarks a lot of that additive with some customers that we’re ramping, in their contracts they had contractual minimums they did hit those and so they were paying us usage revenue above what you would normally expect given the order volume. Subsequent to that they have actually ramped their program so they have been successful which is a good thing. But we’re not getting that let’s say what I’ll call it excess usage revenue related to those minimums.

If you look at over the last couple of years and you measured the cagier of the order volume growth and the usage revenue growth they’re pretty much the same. But you’re in any particular quarter occasionally going to have some deviations for that and that’s exactly what we were seeing last year and as that unwinds because we’ve got a tough compare against last year, you’re seeing the usage revenue trending below the order volume growth. But I would emphasize that the underlying activity and the key metric of how this business is doing is how well we’re growing the trading network that we’ve got and the customer account rose above 11,000 total customers in the quarter for the first time. And the revenue growth in the quarter was a really healthy 17% and it’s been very good this year in fact, at a higher level than it was in the first half of last year.

Monika Garg

Then Mark, given that you’re the public company now for like three, four quarters would you look to give guidance at some time?

Mark Greenquist

I think that’s the discussion we continually have with the board. At this time I don’t think we’re going to do that and that would be my guess, again we’re going to look at that and decide if we should do that. But up until this point in time, I think it has been a consensus to reach that we’re not going to give guidance.

Monika Garg

Alright. Then maybe kind of talk about how big is now, how Mercent remaining in this revenue and how do you think about the headwind from Mercent going forward?

Frank Poore

As we’ve been telegraphing we think that that’s going to dissipate as we go through the year, so you saw on the first quarter it was about $800,000 headwind, this quarter it is about $600,000 headwind again I think in the second half of the year that’s going to shrink considerably because the comparative periods are going to be pretty equivalent with regard to the well off of some of these customers that we were exiting from. And so, as a result like I said, I would expect it’s going to be lower than the $600,000 and I would expect by the beginning obviously next year, maybe even the fourth quarter of this year, it starts to become relatively immaterial.

Monika Garg

Got it. Then just a last one, maybe can you talk about how is your brand initiative going? Thank you.

Frank Poore

So our brand initiative we continue to solicit brands and we’ve tied it into sort of - so the brand strategy is really helping these brands get digital. And getting digital means making more and more of their products available through other retailers and also through marketplaces. Part of Gary’s task right now is to build out on that aspect of the business both brand and marketplace. And so, he is actively doing that and as I said earlier in my prepared remarks that we’ve got a couple of people starting in the next couple of weeks specifically to target that. And we’ve announced our brands and we have done some deals with brands that we haven’t announced as well. So we continue on with that initiative.

Monika Garg

Thank you so much.

Matt Pfau

Thanks for taking my questions. First one to circle back to the top 10 retailer that you guys signed, so I guess you said that they switched from this internal system like what was the, I guess, catalyst that made them realize that wasn’t going to work going forward and that they needed to evaluate other options. Then also, on that deal just you mentioned it’s fairly sizeable program, but I guess in terms of growth within that program going forward does that mean that once this is on, this is going to be a slower growing customer or is there still a decent amount of penetration left within that customer’s drop-shipping program?

Frank Poore

Good question. So this particular retailer had a drop-ship program as many retailers do in some aspects of their business. And typically they started off with, they get into drop-shipping due to operational reasons. They’re selling something that’s too big for them to double stock and double handle. Other progressive retailers once they get passed out they start to use drop-shipping as a vehicle for growth. This particular company had a large drop-ship program and didn’t the same abilities to deliver on the customer experience as it started to grow. You start to deal with multiple vendors, as we’ve said before there is EDI types of providers out there that can deal with bulk ship orders, where you order 5,000 units from one supplier that’s going to one location for delivery.

In a drop-ship model it’s 5,000 unique orders going to 5,000 unique customers possibly coming for 5,000 unique products from 5,000 unique brands going to 5,000 unique locations. And being able to manage all of the service levels for each of those is quite complex. And so, most of these big companies that have tried to do this struggle with several things and this company is unique, they struggle with being able to get suppliers to be able to meet their requirements and the complexities of the technical integration. But then, more importantly they struggle to get the suppliers to meet even if they have the EDI in place or the XML or whatever the thing is. They struggle to get their business process, so if they have a certain fulfillment rule or they have a certain returns policy or they have a certain cancellation program it’s difficult to get that rule set, enforced across the vast network of different suppliers.

We model that business process and we enable the retailer to enforce those business processes and the communication for amounts and everything else across the entire thing so that ultimately these suppliers look, act and behave to that retailers one of their virtual warehouses. And so, we’re going to be able to give this company the ability to operationalize that aspects of that program, meet the customer service, meet the fulfillment times. And then once that foundation is in place, this particular retailer in my opinion has a tremendous upside opportunity and in a lot of cases these retailers don’t expand their drop-shipping because of the challenges that exist.

And given the size and scale of this particular program we didn’t really have any true competition in the actual sales process that we’re uniquely qualified to be able to do these programs at scale.

Matt Pfau

Got it. And then I guess, in terms of growth going forward of that retailer’s program what do you expect there as there is still lot of opportunity left?

Frank Poore

I believe once the operationalization and optimization is put in place that the merchandizing side of the organization will open the flood gates and there is tremendous opportunity within the categories that they represent.

Matt Pfau

Got it. And then also one that you touched back on the U.K. customer that you signed, I know, you said we shouldn’t really expect it to contribute to this year. But I guess just sort of thinking about the timeline for implementing that customer given it’s probably a much larger base of supplier that you have to onboard. How should we sort of think about how long that potential customer is going to take to implement and can then be used as a potential reference customer to other retailers in the U.K.?

Frank Poore

So we typically get retailers up in several months period timeframe, and then we will in parallel start to add suppliers and then we have ways of suppliers getting in. Both the U.K. and the U.S. have an existing network of suppliers and we’ve got a methodology so I think we can swallow up the suppliers on both sides and relatively short order. So typically I would say it takes about 12 to 18 months depending on the speed and complexity. But before you start to see them really ramping. And so, I think, as we get into next year this time we should have meaningful impacts coming from these customers.

Matt Pfau

Got it and last one from me. Maybe for Mark on the model, just looking at where the sales and marketing expense came in second quarter, it was certainly below what I had miled and I guess I was expecting a bigger sequential increase now that CRO is in place maybe some additional hiring around some of his initiative. So maybe if you could just comment on how we should sort of think about that run rate going forward here to the remainder of the year?

Mark Greenquist

Yes. I think we do believe and we’re expecting that we’re going to continue to hire on the sales teams as Frank mentioned. We’re still going to have a small team relatively speaking, we’re looking for some extremely good guys and so sometimes it takes a little bit longer to find what we want, find the right fit and get them on board, but we’re going to continue to do that. So I wouldn’t necessarily, while the piece of it might have been a little bit slower than you expected I think the end point is probably still consistent certainly from our perspective.

Matt Pfau

Great guys, thanks for taking my questions, I appreciate it.

Frank Poore

Thank you.

Mark Greenquist

Thanks everybody for joining us for the second quarter of our earnings call and again feel very positive about the results, it’s great news on these two wins that we’ve had and we continue to execute on our revenue growth as well as our continued margin expansion, earnings expansion and free cash flow. So thanks again and appreciate you joining the call.

Frank Poore

Alright and thanks everyone. We’re pleased with the results for the quarter and excited with the opportunities in front of us. Just to reiterate the second quarter shows that we continue to execute on our business plan and growth initiatives. Our customer wins this quarter demonstrate our unique market leadership and highly strategic value of the CommerceHub platform. We continue to expand our trading partner network of retailers and suppliers and our order volume has accelerated versus the same period a year ago.

Overall, the business continues to exhibit strong cash flow and we continue to pay down existing debt. Our scalable platform and customer value proposition is highly differentiated and we believe positions our company well to benefit from the ongoing growth of ecommerce. Thanks again for joining us on today’s call.

