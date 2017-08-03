Herbalife: Pivoting To Legitimacy And Decline

The US is pivotal for HLF’s future, not only because it’s the largest market, but also due to the halo it casts on other regions.

One can only commend the FTC for their detailed injunction in the US, which has successfully forced Herbalife to behave legitimately. The results are grim.

When the FTC announced their injunction in July 2016 on Herbalife (HLF), I presume I was not the only one bewildered when Herbalife hailed it as an ‘acknowledgement that our business model is sound’. Perhaps the company should have waited to witness the full impact of the FTC’s foresight.

The FTC imposed a new comprehensive set of conditions to force HLF to 'behave legitimately'. Significant reform was required to prevent HLF making misleading income claims. Critically as from 25 May ’17 each purchaser of Herbalife product must be pre-classified as a preferred member (buying shakes for personal use) or a distributor (aspirant business owner), and a documented trail to the ultimate third-party consumer was now necessary, including a payment trail and identity of the ultimate consumer. These FTC measures have posed an entirely new operating framework on HLF, that makes ‘cheating’ via classifying forced personal consumption (i.e. an aborted business venture) as a third-party sale almost impossible.

The most recent results make sober reading. Although the FTC conditions kicked in for just over one month in the June ’17 Quarter, the legitimisation of HLF in the US has led to a dire drop in business momentum. The table shows the YOY Volume Point Growth in the US by recent quarters.

Sept ‘16 Dec ‘16 Mar ‘17 Jun ‘17 Volume Points in US 311.6 270.5 302.6 284.1 YOY Growth % +9.3% +1% -5% -18%

However as always, HLF management have a different explanation for the slide.

When asked by an analyst on the CC for the June Quarter,

Just wanted to touch on the U.S. business, down 18% in the quarter, I know you said that was in line with the updated expectations you gave in June. But just wondering how you’re thinking about that business in the back half of the year….

John De Simone, Herbalife CFO:

Mike, this is John, I'll take that. So a couple of things in U.S.; one is I think distributors are getting used to the tools and that’s been a lot of focus for our distributors is really, I think of it as almost the validation of what they’ve already know and now they get to be more back to normal business routine. And I think one of the weaker points was distributor sponsorship, because they were so much focused on documenting consumer sales that that effort took time away from finding other business builders. And our distributors are in fact our customer acquisition vehicle… As we enter the second half of 2017, we are entering into a new chapter for the Company. Internally, we’re calling it the pivot… This quarter, we are pivoting the entire organization to once again be laser-focused on growth, attracting new customers and distributors to our business, and providing with the products, tools and resources they need to be successful. It truly is a new chapter of our Company and it’s an exciting time to be involved with Herbalife Nutrition…

Herbalife, you can pivot and pirouette all you like. When you have to recruit 2 million new US distributors each year to replenish those that were duped by the false income claims, became bitterly disgruntled and left; when the FTC is monitoring your every move, demanding an audit trail of genuine third-party customers for your sales, inspecting any income assertions; fancy pirouettes and pivots will NOT suffice in filling the gaping hole in your US business as it is FORCED to act legitimately.

It is well worth noting the ‘pivotal’ role played by Herbalife USA. Not only is it the largest revenue segment (and probably larger in profit), there is a massive halo effect on the rest of HLF’s worldwide operations: the success and marketing efforts in the US play a key (or pivotal) role in promoting Herbalife in other territories. Weakness in the US will definitely impede operations in other regions.

What about China?

The bull case for Herbalife places much emphasis on China. The sheer size of the market makes it enticing, if it could be tapped. After an initial spurt of growth where Volume Point growth was almost always in the double digits, China rose to become HLF’s second largest segment. However momentum has moderated significantly of recent. This can be attributed to more rigorous scrutiny over pyramid schemes and corruption; in fact, HLF currently faces an ongoing SEC enquiry regarding its compliance with anti-corruption laws in China.

However, HLF has attempted a whole range of excuses to explain the slippage.

From the 3 Quarter ’16 Conference Call:

In China, this quarter was softer than we projected. We believe we have identified the reasons to the slower level of growth compared to the prior quarters and are working with our local service providers to refocus their efforts on their face-to-face activities with customers on more targeted promotions and seasonal products and wellness campaigns. This market remains a huge opportunity, given the increasingly health-conscious consumer and demand for premium brands.

So if one followed the above narrative, the problem is solved! However the weakness has persisted into 1H ’17. Although HLF tried heroically to mask the softness by pointing to a pull forward in orders from the second to the first quarter in 2017, a combination of the 2 quarters of 2017 eliminates all fudging and clearly shows the softness. To repeat, China used to witness consistent double digit growth; for the first half of 2017, 6 months after the problems were ‘identified and rectified’, volumes are flat.

Jun ‘16 Sept ‘16 Dec ‘16 Mar 17 + Jun 17 Volume Points in China 179.7 153.2 136.5 182.0+153.9 Vs 333.9 YOY Growth % +10% +2.3% -11% 0.5%

There cannot be a truer testament to the rigours Herbalife faces under the new regulatory scrutiny in China. Business has ground to a halt. This was further corroborated by the abrupt departure of HLF’s China Head in May. Presumably this position was highly lucrative, and only a significant amount of regulatory fear would compel him to depart after a decade of service.

Valuation

What value does one attribute to a company whose largest business geography is under serious duress, whose primary growth driver –China - has stalled, a company that may well face further monetary fines and censures if any of the FTC regulations are contravened in the next 7 years, a company whose international plans hinge firmly on a US operation that is under siege…

In my opinion, assuming a lifespan beyond 10 years would be reckless. I assume earnings growth will decline by 10% annually as the new regulations severely constrain new recruits. So taking the 2017 net profit as a given ($4.5 per share or $366m for HLF) and forecasting a 10% decline for the following decade, I discount the Present Value of the earnings stream at a 5% discount rate. Take off the net debt on the Balance Sheet currently ($644m), and I derive a value (assuming 86m diluted shares) of $16.6 per HLF share. Note this model although simplistic is transparent – you can input your own decline; the absence of a terminal value is a key assumption, that Herbalife dies in a decade.

Conclusion

Although it took the FTC four long years to come to its conclusion, it is only now evident how complex the task of bringing Herbalife to book was. Multi-Level-Marketing entities are innately complex given the scope of confusion between recruitment and sales. One can only commend the FTC for their detailed injunction that has forced Herbalife to operate legitimately, at least in the US. The June Quarter’s results unequivocally show a company grasping at any straw to explain away the business deterioration; after 37 years of elegant pirouettes and pivots to circumvent the law, one can finally breathe a sigh of relief that the end is nigh. And probably a lot sooner than a decade as the US halo turns blood red.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.