HSBC: Back To Growth With 5% Dividend And Plenty Of Capital

While the bank still offers a sizeable total yield, its operating metrics have been steadily improving over the last several quarters.

With a 5% dividend yield and share buybacks, HSBC has been viewed as an attractive capital return story.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) has recently published its 2Q results. Despite several one-off benefits, the numbers were strong across the board, with all the key metrics beating estimates.

Back to growth

In our view, solid balance sheet growth was the key positive takeaway from the results. HSBC’s loan book grew by 7% y/y and 3% q/q on a constant-currency basis. It is important to note that credit growth was driven by the bank’s key markets: Hong Kong and the UK.

Source: Company data

The bank’s NIM (net interest margin) has stabilized since the beginning of the year. Notably, the bank disclosed its NII (net interest income) sensitivity. As the chart below demonstrates, US rates and Hong Kong rates are very important for HSBC’s interest income.

Source: Company data

LIBOR, the world's most popular benchmark for short-term interbank interest rates, has increased significantly over the past several months as the Fed is tightening monetary policy. However, HIBOR, which is the rate charged for interbank lending on Hong Kong Dollar denominated instruments, has declined since the beginning of the year. As a result, the LIBOR-HIBOR spread has reached its maximum level since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Source: Bloomberg

Several economists suggest that the HIBOR’s dynamics has been driven by mainland China’s fund flows, which led to abundant liquidity in the HK market. Notably, while the Hong Kong dollar is pegged with the USD at a fixed rate, the HK currency is trading near the lower end of the HKD7.75-HKD7.85 band.

Source: Bloomberg

We expect the LIBOR-HIBOR spread to narrow as the Hong Kong Monetary Authority is likely to take some actions in order to tighten liquidity in the system. HSBC should be one of the main beneficiaries of higher interbank rates given that Asia accounts for 45% of the bank’s revenues. As a reminder, HSBC has a loans-to-deposits ratio (LtD) of around 70%, which is one of the lowest LtDs in the global banking space. Thanks to higher HIBOR, HSBC's loan spreads are likely to be re-priced upwards, while excess liquidity on the bank’s balance sheet should allow HSBC to keep its cost of funding stable. As the chart below shows, HSBC has a variable-rate loan book.

Source: Company data

In addition, on the liabilities side, HSBC enjoys low-cost and even non-interest-bearing demand deposits. As a result, we expect the bank's NIM to improve markedly.

Source: Company data

To sum up, HSBC’s revenues should benefit from both solid loan growth and a higher net interest margin.

Buybacks and excess capital

Yet again, HSBC improved its capital ratios in 2Q. The bank’s CET1 printed at an impressive 14.7%. Thanks to its strong capital position, HSBC announced a $2bn share buyback.

Source: Company data

The 2017 CCAR (Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review) revealed that HSBC’s North American unit has plenty of excess capital

Source: The Fed

According to our estimates, HSBC still could release up to $6-7bn, while leaving the US unit with a still very conservative 12-13% CET1 ratio.

Valuation

HSBC’s shares have increased by almost 40% since our call.

Source: Bloomberg

Despite that solid run, the stock is still reasonably valued when compared to both European and HK banks.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

Bottom line

While HSBC remains a very attractive capital return story, investors should not overlook the bank’s improving fundamentals. HSBC has returned to loan growth, and we expect its net interest margin to improve markedly in the second half of the year. As a result, the bank’s revenues should benefit from both asset growth and a higher NIM.

As a buy-side analyst and a deputy portfolio manager, I oversee a financials-focused fund and will be continuously providing research coverage on developments with HSBC and other global banks. If you would like to receive our articles, consider following us by clicking the "Follow" button beside our name at the top of the page. Thank you for reading.

If you are interested in our fundamental research and alpha-generating trading ideas, we invite you to check out our service with no obligation. Please activate your free trial period by clicking HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSBC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.