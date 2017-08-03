My Quest For The Most Popular REITs Through ETFs, And The Winners Are ...

The top ten REIT holdings in each of the ETFs were examined the number of times the a particular REIT was held in an ETF was identified.

Real estate investment trusts ((REITs)) are an interesting way to invest in real estate without the dealings of being a landlord responsible for mortgage payments, maintenance, finding credible renters, and paying property taxes. This investment vehicle is required by law to have a dividend payout ratio of at least 90%. This makes them very popular for income-seeking investors, particularly retirees. My interest in them is for assisting my portfolio in generating an average higher yield as I have an objective to get my combined portfolio to have a yield of 4% or more. (I discuss combining my two portfolios in my article here.)

The Seeking Alpha community has a section dedicated to REITs and this is an excellent resource to learn about the different types and categories. Many contributors will provide analysis, evaluations, and recommendations on a particular REIT that one should consider adding to their portfolio. With all of the articles that I have read on individual REITs, my curiosity struck and I wondered what REITs were bought within the ETF world. I began my quest using ETRADE’s ETF screener searching for REITs that invest at least 50% of their holdings in real estate. Additionally, I selected the screener to only return ETFs with a Morningstar rating of 3, 4, or 5 stars. A 3 star rating by Morningstar equates to a "hold" status, 4 star to "buy," and a 5 star to "strong buy," as I understand. The screen generated a listing of 24 ETFs.

My next step was to eliminate any global or country (other than the US) ETF. To be honest there is no real reasoning for eliminating global or foreign ETFs other than most of the REITs I had read about were based in the US and my understanding of them is still at the novice level. The removal of the global or country specific ETFs reduced the list to 13 ETFs.

The next step in my review was to eliminate those ETFs that focused on mortgages and investments in small and mid-cap equity REITs. The removal of mortgage REITs is simply because I have not studied fully the impact that a slowly rising interest rate environment will have on their net asset value. The only mortgage REIT that I had any familiarity with is Annaly (NLY), and that is only from looking at the stock price a few times over the years, no real evaluation of it. I ruled out small and mid-cap REITs on the basis that the ETF world would likely hold only the larger REITs (large as in market capitalization). This eliminated three more ETFs, leaving me with ten ETFs to review for the most popular REITs within the ETF world.

Table 1 lists each of the ten ETFs along with the index or strategy that each of the ETFs use to comprise the portfolio in order to understand the basis for their respective holdings. The table also includes a letter code in the similar column to indicate that the holdings somewhat mirror each other between the ETFs.

Table 1: Listing of REITs ETFs

ETF Name Index or Strategy Similar FIRST TRUST S&P REIT INDEX FUND (NYSE:FRI) S&P United States REIT Index A SPDR DOW JONES REIT ETF (NYSE:RWR) Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index A SCHWAB U.S. REIT ETF (NYSE:SCHH) Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT IndexTM A WILSHIRE US REIT ETF (NYSE:WREI) Wilshire US Real Estate Investment Trust Index A ISHARES CORE U.S. REIT ETF (NYSE:USRT) FTSE NAREIT Equity REITs Index B ISHARES COHEN & STEERS REIT ETF (NYSE:ICF) Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index B VANGUARD REIT ETF (NYSE:VNQ) MSCI US REIT Index B ISHARES U.S. REAL ESTATE ETF (NYSE:IYR) Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index C POWERSHARES ACTIVE U.S. REAL ESTATE FUND (NYSE:PSR) FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index and real estate operating companies ("REOCs") D ISHARES RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE CAPPED ETF (NYSE:REZ) FTSE NAREIT All Residential Capped Index E

Source: ETRADE ETF Screener - 5/26/17

In order to identify the most popular REITs I looked at the top ten holdings within each of the ten ETFs to identify the common REITs among them. Table 2 lists the top ten holdings and the number of times they appeared in each of the ETFs.

Table 2: Top REITs within each ETF's top ten holdings

REIT Symbol REIT Name Number of Times Appeared (HCN) Welltower, Inc. 10 (SPG) Simon Property Group, Inc. 9 (PSA) Public Storage 9 (AVB) AvalonBay Communities, Inc. 9 (EQR) Equity Residential 9 (PLD) Prologis, Inc. 8 (VTR) Ventas, Inc. 8 (BXP) Boston Properties, Inc. 8 (DLR) Digital Realty R Rg 6 (VNO) Vornado Realty Trust 5 (EQIX) Equinix REIT Rg 4 (AMT) American Tower Corp. 2 (CCI) Crown Castle International Corp. 2 (WY) Weyerhaeuser Co. 2 (FRT) Federal Realty Investment Trust 1 (CONE) CyrusOne, Inc. 1 (ESS) Essex Property Trust, Inc. 1 (HCP) HCP, Inc. 1 (MAA) Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. 1 (UDR) UDR, Inc. 1 (EXR) Extra Space Storage, Inc. 1

Source: ETRADE ETF Screener - 5/26/17

The most popular REIT was Welltower, Inc (HCN), appearing in all ten ETFs. This was not much of a surprise to me as there have been dedicated articles on it within the Seeking Alpha community. In further review it appeared in the top five holdings within six ETFs (REZ, WREI, SCHH, RWR, FRI and ICF). The next popular were 4 REITs (SPG, PSA, AVB and EQR) showing up in nine out of the ten ETFs. The top holding in all ten ETFs, except REZ, was SPG and it was the highest percentage holding in the top ten. The next 3 REITs were PLD, VTR and BXP appearing in 8 ETFs. The remaining two REITs contained in at least half of the ETFs were DLR and VNO.

In summary, the most popular top five REITs are HCN, SPG, PSA, AVB, and EQR. The runner-ups would be PLD, VTR, and BXP. I can say that I was unfamiliar with AVB, EQR, and BXP REITs. If an investor is seeking large market capitalization REITs for their portfolio, these eigth REITs would seem to be worth strong consideration after performing their own research into each one. I will be adding HCN, EQR, and PLD to my watch list.

Having VTR be in eight out of the ten ETFs was some reassurance since this was the first REIT I purchased. Since my VTR purchase, I have acquired SPG, PSA and Kimco Realty (KIM) in my SpouseRothIRA portion of my combined portfolio. My quest for the most popular REITs would suggest that KIM should not be in the upper tier of REITs to purchase.

At the time of purchase for these REITs I was relying on the articles primarily written by Brad Thomas. Now I realize that I should always do my own due diligence and I essentially relied on his work. The items I believe to be important when researching an REIT for purchase were identified previously in my Ventas (VTR) article. I simply took the lazy way out and was lacking in time to check out the indicators to determine if purchasing each of them was at an acceptable price.

SPG, PSA, and KIM were all three bought on May 16, 2017. Since their purchase they have been flat with little price appreciation. I did not expect that after I reviewed the price chart for VNQ as I saw the price fluctuating within a $6 difference as indicated in the chart below and the price had just come down to previous support level.

Source: ThinkorSwim Prophet Chart

My combined portfolio now has a total of 21 holdings with the lowest credit rating of BBB+. The current dividend yield for the combined portfolio is only 2.51%, which is far short of my 4% goal. When I look at the yield on cost for the combined portfolio it is 3.8%, definitely closer to my 4% goal.

Table 3: Combined Portfolio

Rollover401k As of 7/26/17 Company Symbol Dividend Current Dividend Yield Weight Portfolio Yield Dividend at Purchase Yield on Cost Apple AAPL 0.63 1.64% 11.02% 0.18% 0.37857 4.23% Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B 0 0.00% 17.14% 0.00% 0 0.00% Chevron CVX 1.08 4.11% 3.64% 0.15% 1.07 4.76% Intel INTC 0.2725 3.14% 3.60% 0.11% 0.225 4.21% Johnson & Johnson JNJ 0.84 2.57% 6.90% 0.18% 0.57 3.63% Coca Cola Co KO 0.37 3.24% 4.80% 0.16% 0.255 2.73% McDonald's MCD 0.94 2.40% 12.40% 0.30% 0.61 3.06% Procter & Gamble PG 0.69 3.09% 4.70% 0.15% 0.525 3.45% Qualcom QCOM 0.57 4.29% 2.68% 0.12% 0.25 1.59% AT&T T 0.49 5.15% 4.16% 0.21% 0.43 5.83% Target TGT 0.62 4.51% 2.72% 0.12% 0.6 4.51% Ventas VTR 0.775 4.55% 3.17% 0.14% 0.73 4.59% Wells Fargo Co WFC 0.39 2.84% 1.20% 0.03% 0.375 2.94% Walmart WMT 0.51 2.59% 1.56% 0.04% 0.48 2.56% Exxon Mobil XOM 0.77 3.83% 4.15% 0.16% 0.57 2.58% Cash 3.85% 2.35% SpouseRothIRA Duke Energy DUK 0.89 4.22% 1.09% 0.05% 0.8254 4.19% International Business Machines IBM 1.5 4.13% 1.44% 0.06% 1.3 3.82% Kimco Realty Corporation KIM 0.27 5.47% 1.35% 0.07% 0.27 5.72% Public Storage PSA 2 3.81% 1.25% 0.05% 2 3.82% Southern Company SO 0.58 4.89% 1.31% 0.06% 0.5425 4.60% Simon Property Group SPG 1.75 4.27% 1.46% 0.06% 1.75 4.47% AT&T T 0.49 5.15% 1.43% 0.07% 0.48 5.69% Wells Fargo Co WFC 0.39 2.84% 1.14% 0.03% 0.38 3.15% Cash 18.14% 2.51%

My cash position is also too rich at about 5.7% for the combined portfolio. Given the S&P 500 being at all time highs and the Fed's holding on rates, I am in no hurry to invest the cash. However, there are some stocks on my shopping list. For example, HCN, AVB, EQR, BXP and PLD for REITs since they are the most popular among REIT ETFs. Looking at some of the stocks currently owned, I would add to KO, QCOM, XOM, and IBM based on current dividend yield since they are higher than my yield on cost. Prior to making any additions, I would want to do some additional research into each one.

What are your thoughts on the top five most popular REITs identified? How many of them do you have in your portfolios? Why or why not?

Feel free to comment and I will do my best to respond. Your comments contribute highly to my learning and I enjoy hearing from you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long "AAPL","BRK.B", "CVX", "INTC", "JNJ", "KO", "MCD", "PG", "QCOM", "T", "TGT", "VTR", "WFC", "WMT", "XOM", "DUK", "IBM", "KIM", "PSA", "SO", "SPG".

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally started back in May 2017.