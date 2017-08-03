Tesla: Q2 Numbers And Call Analyzed

After the market closed today Tesla (TSLA) reported Q2 results and they are mixed. While setting a new revenue record thanks to fewer leased cars and $100 million in ZEV credit sales, the net loss set a new record of $401 million before adjustments. In the “after hours” market shares are climbing and stand at $350.00, up 7.3%.

My forecast on Monday was for a loss of $400 million before adjustments. I was pretty darn close.

The Income Statement

Revenues came in at $2.789 billion, higher than expected. Despite selling 3,000 fewer cars in the quarter, automotive revenues only dropped $12 million in that segment helped by the ZEV credit sales listed above. The last time there was a 3,000 unit decline in sales, revenues dropped $154 million. Timing the selling of ZEV credits is becoming Tesla's ace up their sleeve.

Automotive units delivered came in at 22,026, down from 25,018 in Q1. Deliveries were announced early last month. Tesla however did not report a breakdown of deliveries between the Model S and X vehicles in this latest report.

The following chart details the numbers for revenues, cost of goods sold, and gross profit. All three numbers more or less mirrored Q1, with gross profit dropping about $1 million.





A continuing problem exists in the ratio of gross profits to R&D and SG&A expenses. Take a look at the following chart.

Once again the combination of R&D and SG&A expenses wiped out and far exceeded the gross profits. Again, after hoping to hear an explanation for the drop of nearly $70 million in the SG&A expenses in Q2, analysts preferred to ask more mundane questions. R&D continued its climb upward, increasing $47 million. Bottom line is gross profits only covered 73% of these expenses, just a 1% improvement over Q1.

Interest expense continued to climb as well.

After adding all of the other expenses, once again the net loss continued to climb. The actual total loss was $401 million but adjusted down to losses attributed to shareholders stands at $336.4 million breaking the record set just last quarter.

As we can see from the activity in the after hours market, losses just do not matter to shareholders. Buoyed by the belief everything will work out somehow, they are running up the price.

The Balance Sheet

The balance sheet has some very notable changes over the last six months. They include:

Cash and cash equivalents down to $3 billion

Accounts payable up 26% to $2.359 billion

Resale value guarantees up 90% to $342 million

Customer deposits down 10% to $603 million.

And then of course there is my favorite asset to watch and write about: Inventory.

Inventory blasted higher yet again. It now stands at $2.438 billion. That is a quarterly increase of 10%, and 18% in last six months. It also represents an increase of 51% from Q2 2016. See the next chart.

As I wrote (here) last month inventory is a rapidly rising number. It is comprised of finished goods inventory, raw materials, work-in-process, and purchased components.

Finished goods inventory as defined by Tesla below, is the largest Inventory component and was the focus of the above article.

Finished goods inventory included vehicles in transit to fulfill customer orders, new vehicles available for immediate sale at our retail and service center locations, pre-owned Tesla vehicles and energy storage products."

New and used car inventories are skyrocketing because of the extreme focus on production counts. However, it makes absolutely no sense to continue churning out new vehicles at full factory capacity when thousands of excess units are left sitting unsold each quarter. I will do a more in-depth article on inventory once the 10Q is released. The Tesla newsletter released today lacks the needed detail.

The Conference Call

I tried to capture the highlights here for our readers. The call started off badly with microphone issues that mysteriously took almost 15 minutes to fix and resulted in a very reduced number of questions. Here are the "biggies."

"Superchargers will triple by end of next year."

Total Model 3 reservations received are at 518,000 and after 63,000 cancellations stand at 455,000.

David Tamberino got shot down again when he tried to ask about the order rates for Model S and X with Musk telling him that the answer has no relevance based on how they ship cars. Totally nonsense answer.

Brian Johnson asked good questions on Op Ex and Cap Ex. They are still looking to spend another $2 billion in Cap Ex by year end to hit the 5,000 Model 3's per week.

Musk's comment that "we believe" Autopilot hardware will be capable of handling Fully Autonomous driving. "We believe"? Did I hear a change in conviction?

Musk also walked back his promise to do a LA to NY fully autonomous trip by year end.

Conclusion

Longs continue to dream, shorts continue to suffer at the hands of the "true believers." It will be an interesting few weeks as analysts and writers pour over the numbers in greater detail once the 10Q is released.

ZEV sales are not always available each quarter. We will see if Tesla will have any left to sell next quarter when they will really need them to offset the flat YoY growth numbers.

And lastly, how they cut $66 million from their SG&A expenses in one quarter while opening new sales and service centers and hiring thousands more employees. That is a true head scratcher. That one item alone should warrant an audit from the SEC.

I continue to warn all but the true gambler to steer clear of this stock in the short term. When a stock takes a 7% jump up after record losses in back to back quarters, the stock is well beyond "disconnected."

Author's Note: "As always should you or anyone else reading this article feel happy, sad, angry, provoked to deep thought, or left scratching their head about the subject company, please scroll up and click the "Follow" button next to my name, linking you to future articles. This article will be sent to the archives in 10 secs. Good luck"