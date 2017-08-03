iShares MSCI USA Quality ETF: A Portfolio Of High Quality Growth Stocks

Investment Thesis

When it comes to investing, many investors will evaluate the quality of a stock by going through a checklist of items to consider. Typically, a checklist may contain the following three questions:

Does the company generate high return on equity [ROE]? Has the company demonstrate earnings growth year over year? Is its balance sheet clean?

These are exactly the three questions that iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) tries to address. With companies selected based on these three checklist items, the result is a portfolio of high quality growth stocks in the ETF. This makes QUAL a choice for investors seeking both value and growth.

ETF Fundamental

QUAL tracks MSCI's USA Quality Index. The index identifies high quality growth companies that trades in the United States with three fundamental factors: high return on equity [ROE], stable and consistent YoY earnings growth, and a low financial leverage. With an asset under management of 3.55 billion and an average trading volume of 326K in the past 10 days, the ETF offers enough liquidity for investors. QUAL has a low Management Expense Ratio [MER] of 0.15% and a 12-month trailing yield of 1.89%.

Sector Breakdown

In terms of market weight, the ETF's portfolio is dominated by technology, financials and health care stocks. In terms of market value, technology sector consists of 23.27% of the ETF's portfolio. This is not surprising as technology sector represents one of the fastest growth sectors. Financial and health care sectors came second and third with 14.63% and 14.22% of QUAL's portfolio weight. Utilities, Real Estate, Telecommunications sector only consist of a small percentage of the portfolio weight of the ETF. This is not surprising as these sectors tend to be low growth, low profitability, and/or with much higher debt leverage than other sectors.

Top Holdings

With 127 stocks in its portfolio, the ETF contains a group of large-capped and mid-capped stocks. The table below shows the top 15 holdings of QUAL. The top holding stock is Altria Group (MO) with 6.33% of portfolio weight. Although in tobacco industry, Altria is able to grow its revenue with its top-selling cigarette brand and its e-cigarette products. Companies in health care sector such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has a deep R&D team and is able to keep its competitors at bay, and grow its business outside of the US market. Technology companies such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) have been growing rapidly with an expansion of their services segment, thus resulting in higher growth and retaining a high ROE.

Name Weight (%) Sector ALTRIA GROUP INC 6.33 Consumer Staples JOHNSON & JOHNSON 4.98 Health Care MICROSOFT CORP 3.91 Information Technology APPLE INC 3.57 Information Technology 3M (MMM) 3.17 Industrials MASTERCARD INC CLASS A (MA) 2.67 Information Technology GILEAD SCIENCES INC (GILD) 2.39 Health Care CHARLES SCHWAB CORP (SCHW) 2.34 Financials VISA INC CLASS A (V) 2.33 Information Technology STARBUCKS CORP (SBUX) 2.3 Consumer Discretionary BLACKROCK INC (BLK) 2.26 Financials EXXON MOBIL CORP (XOM) 2.23 Energy INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CO (IBM) 2.2 Information Technology MARSH & MCLENNAN INC (MMC) 2.18 Financials

Although the ETF appears to have a portfolio of stocks with consistent earnings growth, clean balance sheet, and high ROE, there are companies that should probably be excluded from the ETF. IBM is one such example. An initial analysis of IBM suggests a company with very high ROE, and high earnings. However, its revenue has been on a decline for more than twenty consecutive quarters. The reason its EPS still looks good is because the company has spent heavily in the past several years on share buybacks. Its high ROE was also due to the pile of debt it has generated. More on IBM, please click here.

Past Performance

Since its inception in July 2013, QUAL ETF has generated an average annual return of 12.45%. This is slightly higher than the average annual return of S&P 500's 11.99%. Its 3-year average annual return of 10.51% is also higher than S&P 500's 9.27%. As can be seen, a $10,000 invested in July 2013 will grow to about $16,000 in July 2017.

Investor Takeaway

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF offers the solution for investors seeking high quality stocks to own. Stocks in the ETF's portfolio generally consists of companies with a combination of higher ROE, low debt, and consistent earnings growth. These qualities allow the ETF to consistently perform slightly better than S&P 500 in the past. Although past performance does not represent future performance, companies who are able to continue to grow its earnings in the past are more likely to continue its growing trajectory than companies who does not have a good track record in the past. Therefore, it is highly likely that the ETF will continue to perform better than the S&P 500.

