XPO Logistics Is Prepared To Invest Up To $8 Billion In Acquisitions; Hub Group Is An Ideal Candidate

Based on the available information, Hub Group fits the bill - the only question is would a deal benefit both parties?

More interestingly has been the company's reported positioning to invest up to $8 billion in acquisitions across multiple countries and continents.





Overview

XPO Logistics (XPO) reported its second quarter results for 2017 yesterday afternoon. Results were in-line for earnings $0.60 per adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), and above what was expected for revenues by $80 million, at $3.8 billion.

Performance all across the board was strong for XPO, as evidenced by revenues, operating income, adjusted EBITDA, profits, and operating and free cash flow. These results alone may not have been enough to push the stock higher upon the open, but the adjusted EBITDA raise and higher than expected free cash flow could be a counter to this.

What I am eagerly awaiting to review on the earnings transcript this morning is the discussion surrounding XPO’s statements regarding its newly-focused acquisition appetite. Many may recall that it was not that long ago that XPO made three large deals including Pacer International, Con-Way and Norbert Dentressangle. Combined, these three acquisitions reflected nearly $7 billion.

Just yesterday, XPO reemphasized its desire to pursue further acquisitions of up to $7 to $8 billion in the near term, eerily similar to the recent buying spree. No information has been provided by Bradley Jacobs to give any indication of which companies are being considered, only that Europe and North America geographies are in play.

Based on what we know, Hub Group (HUBG) is an ideal candidate for XPO. The only question is whether or not XPO could get a deal done that would benefit both companies. If the interest is there on Hub Group’s side, I see a strong opportunity for immediate synergies and benefiting both companies’ strategies.

Consolidation Is Imminent

There have now been multiple reports over the past few weeks regarding XPO’s interest to return to a growth by acquisition phase. Yesterday’s piece from the Wall Street Journal specifically quotes Jacobs’ statement of the $7 to $8 billion range for potential deals, as well as the focus on Europe and North America.

Additional information that has been provided by XPO includes the intent to focus a new deal on existing operating segments, notably logistics. The other important factor to consider is that XPO is highly focused on growing its last-mile and white-glove services within North America and Europe. This area of focus is closely tied to the growth in e-commerce and is a strong service offering providing XPO with comprehensive customer service from supply chain to final destination.

Jacobs also mentioned that XPO is open to smaller deals as measured by EBITDA - $50 to $100 million being a smaller deal. For logistics companies, this could still mean billions of revenues. Lastly, XPO is looking to take a measured approach and has thereby stated that nothing is imminent, suggesting that no deal is currently on the table.

Hub Group – An Ideal Fit

I have written more frequently regarding Hub Group as it is a core holding in the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). I have also been aggressive at averaging the position during some substantial volatility as the intermodal and truck brokerage sectors have been hit by higher purchased transportation costs impacting margins.

The key connection with Hub Group as a potential target for XPO is the latter company’s focus on logistics service providers within XPO’s existing service offerings. XPO recently acquired Pacer International, which provides intermodal marketing company (IMC) services, similar to Hub Group. However, Hub Group is the second largest independent capacity provider to JB Hunt Transport (JBHT), with XPO within the top five.

Gaining added capacity through Hub Group’s assets would be highly beneficial for XPO as it would become a much closer number two. Additionally, as intermodal margins have struggled of late, consolidation would be a potential driver for improving the existing competitive environment for freight rates. Despite robust intermodal volume performance, rates remain lower when excluding fuel surcharges and margins have been eroded from increasing rail purchased transportation.

Another important strategic fit for Hub Group within XPO’s networks and services is Hub Group’s strong customer connections. Hub Group is connected to major shippers including Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) and Toyota Motor (TM), among many others. These types of customers with large economies of scale needs, fit ideally into XPO’s existing automotive supply chain business and last-mile focus moving forward.

Hub Group’s recent acquisition of Estenson Logistics is an ideal opportunity for XPO’s progression within this context. Direct distribution access to Home Depot (HD), one of Estenson’s major large customers, is an added customer, but the last-mile component is an opportunity for XPO to partner with Home Depot to generate stronger e-commerce growth with added delivery capacity. This is the type of synergy that XPO is looking for to serve as a “cycle” driver for the sustained success of e-commerce, and could justify keeping a company like Estenson versus the recent divestiture of Con-Way’s truckload segment.

Hub Group’s truck brokerage and drayage services would also fit within XPO’s logistics framework. Collectively, Hub Group’s significant intermodal capacity would increase XPO’s competitiveness and freight rates, while at the same time providing ample cross-selling opportunities for e-commerce exposure.

Is A Deal Feasible?

The simple answer is yes. Antitrust scrutiny would not be a problem as both the Federal Transportation Commission (FTC) and Department of Justice (DOJ) would likely not have any problems with the merger. The intermodal market remains fragmented, despite the strong market share position of the top five capacity providers. Even when including both Hub Group and XPO’s intermodal capacity, both JB Hunt and Union Pacific (UNP) would likely still be larger.

A key focal point for XPO would be to assess Hub Group’s information systems management. Hub Group has been progressing towards integrating the company’s Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) system. This system is currently operational for the Unyson logistics segment, and is being implemented into both the intermodal and truck brokerage segments.

More pressing would be whether or not Hub Group would be willing to consider and eventually accept an offer. Hub Group has witnessed a very volatile trading range for the company’s stock price over the past year. The company’s stock price peaked at just below $51 and currently is at a low-point near $33.50.

XPO purchased Con-Way and Norbert Dentressangle for valuation multiples of 6 and 9 times EBITDA respectively. More suitable to Hub Group, the valuation multiple for the purchase of Pacer International was 11 times EBITDA. XPO also paid a premium for Con-Way and Pacer International at close to 22 percent from the average stock price over a 90-day period.

Hub Group’s stock price average over the previous 90 trading days stands at $39 per share. Applying a 22 percent premium to this number gets us close to $48 per share, a 43 percent premium from yesterday’s close. At $48 per share, Hub Group would sport an enterprise value at just below 12 times EBITDA. Paying a marginal premium for Hub Group makes sense when compared to Pacer International, as Hub Group’s market position is much stronger.

Investors buying recently above the $48 per share level could feel short-changed. But this only reflects a discount of 5 percent. Long-term investors would likely be in for substantial gains with a buyout price just below $50 per share.

Summary

XPO’s history should give us confidence that the company will execute on its statement regarding a $7 to $8 billion target for near-term acquisitions. Based on what we know today, Hub Group is an ideal fit and it would not be surprising if XPO did reach out to the company to perform due diligence and eventually make an offer.

The most important part of this would be the assessment of how well synergies could be generated for intermodal market share and freight rates leading to margin improvement. Also important would be how access to customers could contribute to driving post-acquisition organic and cross-selling growth, which could sustain substantial e-commerce transportation service penetration.

Whether or not both companies could see eye-to-eye on the combined benefits of a merger is questionable. At $48 per share, Hub Group would command a purchase price of $1.6 billion, reflecting only 20 percent of XPO’s high-end acquisition investment target. It is unknown how much color we’ll get this morning, but investors should keep an eye on Hub Group’s trading activity in the near term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUBG, JBHT, XPO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.