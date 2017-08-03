Amarin Increases Its Revenue Guidance For 2017

International distribution is progressing, although the US should remain by far the most valuable market for Vascepa.

Amarin is playing down chances of an early stop and expects REDUCE-IT to go to completion.

It expects to have enough cash to see REDUCE-IT through to completion, although I think it may seek to raise funding to expand marketing and sales activities.

Amarin (AMRN) reported strong Q2 2017 earnings and upped its revenue guidance for 2017. It also mentioned that it expects to have enough cash to complete REDUCE-IT without additional funding, although I believe that it may seek to bolster its cash balance within the next year anyway. The market's near-term focus will now be squarely on the 80% interim look at REDUCE-IT, with the report scheduled to be released during Q3 2017.

Guidance And Cash

Amarin increased its guidance range for 2017 net product revenues by $10 million from $155 million to $165 million to a new estimated range of $165 million to $175 million. This is in-line with my expectations that Amarin's net product revenues were tracking to around $170 million to $175 million.

Amarin also indicated that second half SG&A and R&D cash costs should be similar to the first half. This should allow Amarin to finish 2017 with somewhere close to $60 million in cash. Amarin believes that it has enough cash to get through the completion of REDUCE-IT, and my calculations line up with that assessment.

However, Amarin's cash balance may dip down fairly low by the time REDUCE-IT is completed, and it may want to voluntarily bolster its cash balance so that it can ramp up marketing and sales activities in preparation for REDUCE-IT's completion.

S-8 Filing

I should note that Amarin's recent S-8 filing is not an additional share offering. It is a registration statement covering the previously announced 20 million increase in authorized shares for its stock incentive plan, and allowing for 3 million shares to be issued as part of the employee stock purchase plan.

The stock incentive plan had nearly run out of its previous allocation (with only 283,266 shares available for grant at the end of Q1 2017), and thus more shares needed to be authorized for it. The 20 million will probably end up being granted over multiple years.

The employee stock purchase plan will have an offering period starting in December 2017 and ending in May 2018. It appears the price employees will pay will be 85% of Amarin's share price on either December 1, 2017 or May 31, 2018 (whichever is lower). The $3.53 share price mentioned in the S-8 filing is just for registration purposes.

China And The Middle East

Amarin's partners in the Middle East and China appear to be making steady progress. China is a potentially large revenue opportunity for Amarin, with the potential to receive another $33 million in regulatory milestone payments and up to $120 million in sales-based milestone payments eventually. As well, Amarin will receive double-digit percentage (potentially reaching the high-teens) royalties on Vascepa sales in China.

China is the world's second largest market for pharmaceutical products at around $108 billion in 2015, roughly one-quarter of the size of the US pharmaceutical market, which reached $446 billion in 2016. However, with the roughly four year new drug application timeline, product approval for China is not expected until 2020.

Amarin also has an agreement with Biologix to register and commercialize Vascepa is some Middle Eastern and North African countries. First approval of Vascepa in one of these countries is expected in late 2017 to early 2018. The revenue stream from this agreement is likely going to be fairly small though, since the pharmaceutical market in all of the Middle East and North Africa was around $32 billion in 2016, less than 10% of the size of the US market. Thus revenues from the Biologix agreement will probably be in the low-single digit millions per year at most unless Vascepa turns into a mega-blockbuster drug.

REDUCE-IT

Amarin has been careful to downplay the chances of an early stop at the 80% look for REDUCE-IT, mentioning repeatedly that it does not expect the independent committee to recommend an early stop, and that the importance of the study means that it would be the best for various stakeholders to collect as much data as possible.

I believe that speculation about an early stop has probably been tamped down enough so that the market reaction to a continuation will be fairly muted.

Conclusion

Amarin has been making strong progress in increasing Vascepa sales, allowing it to raise its 2017 guidance by $10 million. With its shares back down to the mid-$3 range, it is looking attractive given the sales trajectory although there is some risk of a small to moderate decline if REDUCE-IT continues to completion. There is also a decent chance of an additional share offering prior to REDUCE-IT's completion. I may add a small position in Amarin soon, although I would be more interested if there was a pullback on continuation news.

