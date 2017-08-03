Bitcoin: Making Things Interesting

Please ensure that you only use a small percentage of your portfolio due to the speculative nature of this instrument.

Bitcoin has been on the front burner of the news lately as the price approached $3000 and pulled back. Bitcoin gained a lot of attention as the price in terms of USD increased over 400% over the past year when it hit a high of $2966 in early July 2017. Then, the news of Bitcoin splitting into 2 currencies recently gave it more exposure.

I consider Bitcoin highly speculative and difficult to value (or difficult to trust the value). I also think that Bitcoin won't be used for purchasing products on a widespread basis until the price stabilizes. If there are price targets for Bitcoin to hit $500,000 by 2030 and speculators believe this will be accurate, then why would anyone use the currency to buy something else? The speculators would just hold onto Bitcoin to benefit from the price appreciation.

The fact that there are many speculators in Bitcoin means that the price could continue to be pushed higher. This looks like a bubble, but it is difficult to say when or how this bubble would pop.

Highly Volatile Speculative Investment

Those who bought $1000 worth of Bitcoin when it was worth about $200 over 2 years ago, made over $1 million since then. However, they probably suffered while the price dropped 35% from the high down to $1916 from June 5, 2017 to July 10, 2017. So, speculators have to understand that they'll experience significant volatility if they choose to hold onto Bitcoin for the long-term.

The price volatility and the high percentage gains can make things interesting for speculators. I do consider Bitcoin highly risky, but money can be made as traders buy and sell between significant price movements. Due to the riskiness, I would recommend speculators only use a small percentage of their portfolio to trade Bitcoin - perhaps 1% of the portfolio to be safe. Only use money that you are willing to lose.

Bull Case (Advantages) for Bitcoin

High price predictions from analysts have speculators betting that the price of Bitcoin will rise at a strong pace of over 43% per year. For example, analyst Kay Van-Peterson, who correctly predicted that Bitcoin's price would hit $2000 in 2017, is predicting the price to hit $100,000 in 10 years.

Van-Peterson arrived at this price by making the assumption that $175 billion worth of Bitcoin will be traded every day ten years from now. He then stated that Bitcoin's market cap would be 10X the average daily volume, or $1.75 trillion. Van-Peterson estimated that there will be 17 million Bitcoins in circulation in 10 years. So, by dividing the $1.75 trillion by the 17 million Bitcoins, he arrived at the price estimate of $100,000.

These high price predictions have created buying interest among speculators. This is most likely providing a lot of the fuel that is helping to drive demand for Bitcoin as a trading vehicle.

Bitcoin as a currency is said to solve the following problems:

It is impossible to counterfeit Bitcoin It is decentralized or not controlled by a government or single entity No inflation risks due to the finite size of the maximum 21 million Bitcoins Allows for a faster, low-fee payment system for global transactions Strong privacy protections Cannot be stolen like physical cash

Since Bitcoin is decentralized, it can't be adjusted by the government in the form of monetary policy, which eventually leads to recessions when interest rates get too high and slow down lending/economic activity. This is the key benefit that many Bitcoin fans tout.

The other key benefit is that Bitcoin makes global transactions faster and less costly than conventional methods. For example, if a person in India wants to transfer money to a relative in the U.S. or vice versa, the sender will not be subject to the higher wire transfer fees of standard methods. The sender still may have to pay a fee, but it would be lower than conventional methods. The Bitcoin transaction will take about 10 minutes to clear, while a wire transfer could take 3 to 5 days to clear.

Another key benefit of Bitcoin is that is that they cannot be stolen. Someone can't physically take Bitcoins the way they can take your wallet full of cash and credit/debit cards.

Bear Case (Disadvantages) for Bitcoin

Bitcoins are not widely accepted by merchants either online or in physical stores. So, it will likely take many years for Bitcoin to become a widely accepted form of currency if it ever does.

Governments could pass laws to regulate Bitcoin. It is possible that certain governments could pass laws making it illegal for merchants to accept Bitcoin to favor their own currency or for other motivations. This could hamper the use of Bitcoin as a widely used currency.

Bitcoin doesn't have any tangible value. It is not like stocks where value is tied to revenue, earnings, and cash flow. So, how do buyers know when Bitcoin is trading at a good value? There is no value reference point like Price/Sales, PE, or Price/Cash Flow ratios. The value of Bitcoin is determined by its buying and selling pressure. Over the past few years, the quantity of Bitcoins being bought has been higher than the quantity of bitcoins being sold (minus a few sharp bear markets along the way). Therefore, the price of Bitcoin has been rising over the long-term.

We don't know how long this buying pressure will continue. Will it be for the next 5, 10 years or more? Or, will the price drop down to $500, $100, or lower and stay there? Could the price go to zero? Who knows?

There is no long historical reference for Bitcoin like there is for the stock market. The U.S. stock market has been around since 1817. So, we have plenty of historical contexts as reference points for stocks. Bitcoin has only been around since 2009. The only reference we have for Bitcoin is the price action since its inception. Therefore, we don't know how Bitcoin's price will move during recessions.

Will investors pile into Bitcoin during a recession or uncertain times? Or, will economic circumstances cause Bitcoin to be sold along with stocks during a downturn? It seems like it could go either way. We have no historical back test for this. Therefore, Bitcoin as an investment is highly risky and speculative.

Conclusion

Since there is no concrete valuation reference for what the price of Bitcoin should be, I think the price will most likely be determined by technical trading patterns. If the price looks like it is breaking down, technical traders are likely to sell it and wait for a better buy point to get back in.

The overall long-term trend has been up. So, this will probably continue unless something happens that would cause most holders of Bitcoin to sell.

Bitcoin is highly speculative and the price had numerous large corrections of more than 20%. In late 2013 into 2015, Bitcoin fell about 78%. There doesn't appear to be any way to forecast such a sharp drop. So, holders of Bitcoin will either hold onto it for the long-term and not worry about price fluctuations. Or, they will trade it with concrete buying and exit strategies according to technical analysis.

I don't know how long the party will last for Bitcoin. I'm guessing that the longer it takes for widespread adoption for Bitcoin to be used as a common currency; the price will continue to appreciate over time. Why would anyone use Bitcoin for purchases if they think it will appreciate in value at a rate that is higher than stocks? It wouldn't make sense to buy something with Bitcoin that costs $1000, if a speculator thinks Bitcoin will be worth $100,000 ten years from now. They'll just keep buying Bitcoin as a highly speculative investment vehicle.

Until the price of bitcoin stabilizes, it won't be used for purchases on a widespread basis in my opinion. Therefore, I think Bitcoin is more likely to go higher for the foreseeable future. More speculators are likely to be attracted to Bitcoin as a high-risk/high reward investment, thus pushing the price higher.

I would just use a small quantity of money (1% of the portfolio amount) to speculate on it. Consider it like a lottery ticket or money that you wouldn't mind losing at the casino. It certainly can make things interesting for the portfolio.

