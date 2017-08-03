Costco Is Amazon, Amazon Is Costco

By Parke Shall

The July metrics released by Costco (COST) yesterday help reaffirm our thesis that Costco is likely Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) proof and remains a contrarian opportunity for those who can stomach buying a brick-and-mortar retailer at an aggressive valuation.



First and foremost, let's take a review of the metrics that the company posted for July. As you can see, Costco is certainly an outlier in the brick-and-mortar retail space, as it continues to post incredibly impressive numbers. Seeking Alpha reported that,

Costco's net sales grew 8.8% Y/Y to $9.41B in July.



Comp sales +6.2%. U.S. +6.0%, Canada +7.2%, Other international +6.3%.



Excluding the effects of gasoline prices and currency swings, comparable sales increased 5.3%; U.S. +5.5%, Canada +4.0%, Other international +5.9%.

It was only weeks ago that we wrote this article concluding that the pullback in Costco shares could be a contrarian buying opportunity. In this article, we laid out our case which revolved around the fact that not only did we believe the company was Amazon proof, but that Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM) should have little to relatively no effect whatsoever on Costco's business.



In that article, we stated,

We just don't believe that the Amazon and Whole Foods merger will really have a profound effect on Costco. Their customers are just simply two different groups of people. One is trying to buy organic and non-processed foods in small amounts at high margins and the other is trying to buy items in bulk not only for large families but also many times for businesses with Costco.

And concluded,

There are a lot of brands and a lot of names that we would not pay an expensive price for. For the most part, on the long side, we are strict value investors. However when we recognize quality in a name and the numbers support our thesis, we don't mind taking a swing with the contrarian bat every once in a while. We like Costco, we feel like its sell off is unjustified, and we believe that shares may appreciate somewhere between 10% and 20% in the near future as the price of the stock readjusts to where it was prior to the Amazon/Whole Foods merger.

Since the release of that article, the valuation picture for Costco shares hasn't changed too significantly. We noted at the time that after the pullback, shares were still relatively aggressively valued at about 25X earnings. Given the sector that the company is in brick-and-mortar retail, this is definitely on the aggressive end of valuations. The stock remains aggressively valued, pushing 27X earnings yet again.

COST PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

So what do these new July metrics tell us about the company's upcoming earnings? And what edge does this information give us when trying to value Costco shares? For one thing, it moves us a little bit closer to the company's next earnings report and it continues to make the case to us that the company may be worthy of an aggressive valuation.

Additionally, with this new information in mind, investors could have a renewed sense of confidence that Costco will meet its estimates for next year, and possibly even exceed them.



(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Given that the company's estimates for next year are between $6.24 and $6.68, we believe the company could see its share price move to $193.44 to $207.08 as a result of its multiple moving up toward a more aggressive 31X area, where it was at prior to the Amazon news.



If the company were to exceed its current estimates for next year and perhaps post an EPS number closer to $7, a 31X multiple on that number could easily see shares trading in the $217 region. Its metrics continue to make Costco an acquisition target as well, we believe, despite its aggressive valuation. The company can back it up.



We continue to believe that Costco's model is the best of brick and mortar and therefore it deserves not only a premier multiple but also it should continue growing its business. The mix between the recurring revenue stream of memberships and the subtle pushing of the idea that "buying more is better" have led to Costco to be the Amazon Prime of the brick and mortar world, except without the hassle of having to ship larger bulk items to the end consumer.

Costco runs, in essence, the same model as Amazon Prime but just for brick-and-mortar retailers. You pay a membership fee, you are entitled to perks, and they offer everything from food to clothing, to vacations and air conditioning. Members receive not only the benefit of being able to take advantage of the low prices but also benefit from a vast array of reward programs and side benefits offered by the company.



At the end of the day, we think Costco's model represents what Amazon will eventually move toward. We believe that Amazon is looking for retail space now, not only for storefronts but also for these fronts to double as distribution centers. We predict these distribution centers will offer customers the opportunity not only for same-day delivery on some items but also for same day pick up (essentially what you do when you're shopping at Costco). When we really think about it, and we look at the direction Amazon is heading with its brick-and-mortar presence, combined with the direction Costco is moving with its online presence, the lines between the two companies may start to blur relatively soon.



The market got it wrong when it thought that Amazon buying Whole Foods would be a threat to Costco. What that move, coupled with Amazon's plans for brick-and-mortar, should have told investors was that Costco could be next. Even if Amazon doesn't buy Costco, Costco is basically the Amazon of brick-and-mortar retail. The synergies and the similarities are far too prevalent for us to ignore and we believe that Costco may even be a "value" way to get exposure to an Amazon style business.



One thing is for sure: we see many roads that lead us to justify Costco's aggressive valuation and the company's impressive July sales metrics are just one of them. We continue to believe Costco is worth a contrarian buy at its aggressive valuation for it sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.