Baytex Energy: It's The Cash Flow

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) just reported second quarter results. Amid all the hoopla surrounding the accomplishments of the quarter was one very stark fact and a couple uncomfortable "buddy" facts.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Baytex Energy Second Quarter, 2017, Financial Statements

Cash flow before looking at the change in non-cash working capital did not grow enough. Six months cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital is about C$157 million. That is very close to double the three month figure of C$81 million. The new acquisition needed to materially aid cash flow. That does not appear to be happening. The company's cash flow for the second quarter is about the same as a year ago.

Commodity price fluctuations or not, when the debt is more than C$1.8 billion and the company is borrowing money as shown above, then management needs to get moving. Management does not appear to get the message. Borrowing has slowed down. But the cash flow is not nearly enough to service that debt properly because the annualized cash flow figure would be about C$314 million. So this high cost producer may be in a straitjacket that it cannot get out of. Management has spent C$170 million on its oil and gas properties plus another C$72 million in acquisitions yet cash flow before changes in non-working capital accounts was level with the year before for the latest three month period. This lack of cash flow progress cannot continue. The investments need to produce some very material results in order for the company to pay its debt.

Source: Baytex Energy, August, 2017, Corporate Update

Management is touting some decent production accomplishments and cost reductions. But the improvements are not showing up materially as cash flow. This company needs cash flow increase of C$20 million a quarter every quarter. Cash flow needs to be at the quarterly level of about C$200 million to service the debt. The latest quarter may have shown a paltry C$5 million improvement over the first quarter. With commodity prices declining, this company will quickly be in a financial straight-jacket again.

Source: Baytex Energy Second Quarter, 2017, Financial Statements

One of the more sobering comparisons is the increased heavy oil loss when compared to a year ago despite the acquisition. At least right now, the acquisition is not benefiting the heavy oil division at all. Management has restarted production at some high cost properties that were shut-in. But declining commodity prices could threaten that progress. Some of the company's properties have fairly high breakevens. Therefore the latest commodity price fluctuations have not been welcome. The heavy oil division needs to improve its margin results while prices are still reasonable. High costs are not going to enable the company to survive the new low price environment. There are too many other lower cost producers out there.

The light oil production in the United States does show improvement over the previous quarter. But the second slide shows that much of the total company earnings improvement has been driven by non-operational items such as the financial derivatives. That non-cash item improved about C$72 million in the latest three-month period. Foreign exchange gain was another material item. Otherwise the costs negated the revenue improvement from the previous year. That is why earnings improved in the second quarter but cash flow really did not.

Source: Baytex Energy Second Quarter, 2017, Financial Statements

Overall, the strong rates of return shown above are not strong enough for the company to pay off its debt in the current economic environment. Things may get better in the future, but that is far from a foregone conclusion.

The second slide shows that the company does have time to work out its problems. But the current financial situation is at best unsatisfactory. The company simply does not have the money to grow its way out of its financial situation unless the WTI is at or above $55. That number is far above so many reasonable forecasts. Therefore this company is destined to struggle until a material change happens. In fact prices greater than WTI $55 may need to last for several years for this company to materially improve its financial health. That potential future appears to be a small chance at best.

Baytex Energy common will struggle until there is some sort of a material change to its outlook. That material change could be a massive stock sale, or a reverse merger. Until that happens, the company does not have the cash flow to grow enough to eventually pay its debts. The stock can be safely avoided for the time being.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.