Spark Therapeutics Paves The Way For One-Time Treatments In Hemophilia

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) stock closed higher by 19.72% to $79.72 per share on Wednesday, after the company reported positive phase 1/2 results in patients with Hemophilia A. As Spark Therapeutics continues to make progress for being able to treat diseases with one dose only, it provides a great investment opportunity. I will go into more detail below about the results in Hemophilia A patients, but note that it is not the only positive program the company has going. Spark Therapeutics is gearing up for marketing approval with its Inherited Retinal Disease (IRD) gene therapy treatment. I wrote a Seeking Alpha article about the positive phase 3 results in the IRD gene therapy program named "Spark Therapeutics: Opportunity On Positive Phase 3 Data". In this article I talk about how the IRD program, should it receive marketing approval, could be the first gene therapy drug to receive FDA approval.

Phase 1/2 Data

The preliminary data is in patients with Hemophilia A that were treated with Spark's gene therapy SPK-8011. The trial can be seen here on the clinicaltrials.gov website under SPK-8011. One thing to note was that it was a relatively small study with only two patients, but the results themselves are highly encouraging and I will explain why in a moment. One patient that received one injection saw his Factor VIII level stabilize at 11% 23 weeks after treatment. The second patient achieved a 14% stabilization of Factor VIII level after one dose after 12 weeks. Why are these percentages highly encouraging in these Hemophilia A patients? Hemophilia A occurs when the blood can't clot properly in the body. That leads to the leaking of blood internally, or outside of the skin. These patients have a defective Factor VIII gene, typically from birth. The SPK-8011 gene therapy brings back the blood clotting factor close to normal levels. That means these patients won't bleed as much, and can lead a more normal life. It is impressive in my opinion that one injection is able to accomplish such a task. That is because typical treatment options for these patients involves routine treatments with prophylaxis. This involves routine treatment of adding clotting factors into the blood of the body. Two types of scheduled treatments include:

The Malmö protocol: Injections of 25-40 IU/kg, administered three times a week for those with hemophilia A

The Utrecht protocol: Injections of 15-30 IU/kg, administered three times a week for those with hemophilia A

Such treatments are bad for two reasons. One reason is the consecutive treatment plan. Patients on prophylaxis have to receive treatment three times a week consecutively. That is done just to maintain Factor VIII levels of 1% or higher. On the other hand, two patients in Spark's study obtained Factor VII levels above 10% with just one dose over a long period of time. Does SPK-8011 get better? Yes it does. That is because the doses used on these patients were lower doses as part of this dose escalation study. That means the next step the company will take would be to double the doses in the study. The third patient has been added and dosed appropriately as well. In my opinion, these results are highly encouraging. If patients were able to get close to normal Factor VIII levels with just these small doses, I imagine that the next set of results with higher doses will likely show a greater outcome. Maybe even above the normal level range for Factor VIII. The best results comes from the patients themselves in the study. There have been no spontaneous bleeds from patients and no need to use corticosteroids. These corticosteroids act as a blocker to reduce blood clotting factors but not completely eliminate them. In essence it stops the production of autoantibodies.

Market Opportunity

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hemophilia happens in about 1 in 5,000 live births. There are on average around 20,000 people with Hemophilia in the United States. Hemophilia A is about four times as more common than Hemophilia B. Still, the opportunity for Sparks Therapeutics is huge. That is because Sparks is not only going after Hemophilia A. It also has a Hemophilia B program ongoing as well. This Hemophilia B candidate is known as SPK-9001. That means that if both of these programs can reach late-stage studies and FDA approval the market opportunity would be massive. It is estimated that the Global Hemophilia treatment market could be worth $25.1 billion by 2024. In my opinion, it is good for investors to get in now before late-stage study results start to come out. That is because if the other studies continue to show an improvement in Factor VIII like these small studies, Sparks is set to capture a huge chunk of the market.

Competition

There are quite a few competitors in the Hemophilia space. Bioverativ (BIVV) was spun off from Biogen (BIIB), and that has been doing quite well. Although, it faces competition from many other players in this space such as: Shire Plc (SHPG), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), CSL Ltd. (OTCPK:CSLLY). This may seem to be intimidating for Spark Therapeutics, but as I noted before Spark has the advantage with a one injection treatment over a longer period of time. The most that Shire hoped to achieve was one treatment per week for patients with Hemophilia A. Shire used its drug SHP656 to treat patients with Hemophilia A as a once a week dosing regimen. The trial failed in that the once weekly dosing criteria was not met. Shire is partnered with Xenetic for this Hemophilia A drug program. Shire used Xenetics PolyXen technology platform in order to boost the half-life of the drug (make the plasma last longer in the body). In my opinion, Spark still has the upper edge here because it attempts to fix the underlying gene causing the problem in Hemophilia A patients. These other drugs from most competitors hope to enhance the half-life of the drug as much as possible, but don't go after the underlying cause of the disease like spark. To me that indicates that Spark, although showing early results, has the upper hand. There is one competitor that is also attempting to not only treat the disease, but attempt to cure it as well. That is Biomarin Pharmaceuticals (BMRN). This is the competitor to watch because it is furthest along that is ready to start a phase 3 study in the coming year. It will give patients one dose of BMN 270 that is expected to last over a 52-week period. More details of Biomarin's Hemophilia A treatment can be read on a Seeking Alpha Article I wrote named "Biomarin Hemophilia A Candidates Looks to Impress The Community". It provides an excellent overview on Biomarin's program.

Financials

According to the most recent 10-Q sec filing, Sparks had cash and cash equivalents of $238.6 million as of June 30, 2017. The company stated that it had capital to last until 2019, but that was just an estimate. Well today, Sparks filed a prospectus stating that is soon plans to sell common stock to raise cash. It plans to issue up to 300 million shares. There is no timing of this dilution, therefore for those on the fence of buying shares should probably wait until after the cash is raised.

Risks

There are quite a few risks associated with Spark Therapeutics. The first risk is what I mentioned above in the financials. The company planning to sell shares soon will likely impact the stock price for quite some time. A second risk would be the data from the phase 1/2 trial treating patients with SPK-8011. That is because the results only came from two patients. The treatment must be performed in a larger pool of patients to confirm the initial efficacy finding from the small trial. The final risk involves the positive clinical findings from Biomarin. That is a crucial company to watch, because it is likely to be a tough competitor for Sparks to beat out. Especially, since Biomarin is already nearing to start a phase 3 study in Hemophilia A patients soon.

Conclusion

The initial phase 1/2 data in Hemophilia A patients is encouraging as a one time treatment regimen. Of course, the treatment will need to be fine tuned with higher doses in the escalation study before the company can move on to late-stage studies. The market opportunity in the Hemophilia market is massive, and that will likely drive value for the company in the coming years. The risk of dilution remains, therefore there soon might be an even better entry point as soon as that event is announced.

