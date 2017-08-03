Fitbit: Encouraging Narrative, Results Still Mixed

On Wednesday after the closing bell, Fitbit (FIT) reported 2Q17 earnings results that gave the more optimistic investor reasons to believe that a turnaround might be underway. From my perspective, I believe the narrative around the company's prospects have improved, but the results of the quarter and the outlook remain mixed.

Credit: PC Mag

Revenues of $353 million beat expectations by $11 million, while non-GAAP loss per share (excluding growing stock-based compensation and some litigation expenses) of -$0.08 exceeded estimates by seven cents. Number of devices sold dropped an uncomfortable -40% YOY, worse than it had in 1Q17. But "glass half-full" observers will note that the +14% sequential increase was the first since last year's holiday quarter.

As the chart below illustrates (first table represents 2Q17, while the second table shows 1Q17), non-GAAP gross margin of 43.0% improved a whole percentage point, which I find encouraging in comparison to last quarter's sharp 660-bp YOY drop. With non-GAAP opex down only -7% YOY and trending unfavorably, the bulk of the EPS beat seems to have come from much lower cost of sales. Management attributed the gross margin improvement to a combination of "product mix, the increase in average selling price and lower warranty expense."

Source: DM Martins Research montage using tables from press releases

Revenue, EBITDA and EPS guidance for the upcoming quarter and full year bracketed the Street's estimates, which was just not enough to turn me from skeptic to believer. Management's narrative, however, points to a second half of 2017 that sounds better than the outlook seems to suggest. Co-founder and CEO James Park stated, in the press release:

Our smartwatch [...] is on track for delivery ahead of the holiday season and will drive a strong second half of the year. In the long term, we are confident in our vision for the future and are uniquely positioned to succeed by leveraging our brand, community, and data to drive positive health outcomes.

During the earnings call, he added:

For the second quarter in a row, using North America as a proxy and consumer demand, sell-through surpassed our sell-in unit shipment numbers. From a third-party market share optics perspective, this disconnect between sell-through and sell-in understates our true size and relevance, but I am pleased to report that based upon North America inventory levels, the channel is now relatively clean with sell-through expected to match sell-in looking forward.

I believe bulls will hang on to these comments in reinforcing their views about the company and the stock. This might largely explain, in my opinion, the overwhelmingly positive reaction that has propelled FIT up to +15% intraday this Thursday.

On the stock

Those who follow me know that I have not been very supportive of an investment in FIT. In February, when the stock traded just above $6, I argued that Fitbit could have a bright future ahead, but that I was not willing to stand in the way of a falling knife at that moment.

I held my stance in May, with shares valued at $6.37, saying that the one-day, +12% stock price reaction to unimpressive 1Q17 earnings looked like a "stunned cat bounce" more so than a definitive turnaround in the company's prospects. In my view, "even when or if revenues return to growth, reach the $2 billion mark per year (maybe in 2019), and op margins bounce back to the 18% levels of 2015 (GAAP), the stock might at best be fairly valued (in the $6-$7 range), considering all the uncertainties and the fact that a bottom is still not firmly in place."

Today, I see a more upbeat tone coming from Fitbit's management team in their narrative, but not yet a decisive improvement in the company's business prospects. Optimism and short covering (see graph above) is likely to push share price higher in the very short term. But I still fear that today's rally could be yet another short-lived reaction like the one we saw in May.

Given the uncertainties and mixed signals coming out of the print, I believe buying FIT today is still too speculative of a move that, who knows, could reward risk-takers lavishly in the future.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow D.M. Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.