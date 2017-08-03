Triangle Capital Continues To Suffer From Non-Accruals

I recently reduced my pricing for TCAP to take into account continued credit issues driving lower NAV per share and potential dividend coverage as discussed below.

TCAP placed its debt investment in Community Intervention Services, Inc. on non-accrual status and added Cafe Enterprises, Inc. and Eckler Holdings, Inc. to PIK non-accrual status.

As mentioned in previous reports provided to subscribers of "Sustainable Dividends," my primary concerns for Triangle Capital (TCAP) are mostly related to additional/continued credit issues as the company has predominantly invested in subordinated debt and equity investments. Net asset value ("NAV") per share declined by 3% during the recent quarter, and non-accruals increased to 5.4% of the portfolio at cost (from 4.2%) and 2.5% of the portfolio at fair value (from 2.2%). See details below.

TCAP 2.0:

On June 22, 2017, TCAP held Annual Analysts & Investors Meeting discussing its “TCAP 2.0” process of improving credit quality that should result in higher portfolio quality, but lower portfolio yield.

Previously, TCAP suffered from early repayments and yield compression, but more recently, the company has experienced an increase in non-accruals likely related to the seasoning of the portfolio and loan vintages as well as a higher risk portfolio of mostly subordinated debt and equity. Many BDCs would rather sell investments at a loss than work with under-performing companies due to the negative optics. However, TCAP has a different approach as management discussed on a previous investor call:

“Over the years we have found that while some BDCs are tempted to act quickly and recognize realized losses on their non-accrual assets. We have had more success working alongside the portfolio companies and our investing partners in an effort to realize the best outcome for all parties. And frequently we have found that while our approach takes more time on average yields a better financial outcome.”

Management has been working to improve credit quality through increased “check and balances” within its documentation process (see details below) as well as investing in larger companies that should improve portfolio credit quality in the coming quarters. Also, the company will be growing the portfolio with the recently raised capital.

“In terms of the new structure we put in place and process we put in place, I created multiple points of what I would call veto authority for transactions, whether in the original inception mode and contemplation mode, all the way through documentation modes and ultimately through final approval modes. So at each point of the process unlike before, certain individuals within the organization have full veto rights on a transaction and therefore we have a much better ability to provide checks and balances as transactions are bedded through system. So I feel very comfortable about the checks and balances that we have in place and hopefully the impact that will have long-term on the credit performance of the portfolio.”

There is a good chance that there will be additional expenses associated with “building out both the origination and the portfolio management team”, and I have included in my updated projections. However, given the lower cost internally managed structure and continued focus from management on efficiency ratios, I believe the expense ratios will remain low. See discussions below:

“From an efficiency ratio standpoint, with efficiency ratio being defined as total compensation and G&A expenses divided by total investment income, our first quarter efficiency ratio was 18.1%. This compares to our fourth quarter efficiency ratio of 18.8%, excluding the one-time expenses previously discussed on last quarter’s call.” Q. “You are talking a little bit more footprint expansion, you use the strengths and the advantages you guys have created and build out the platform a little bit, you mentioned five new hires, maybe a little bit more color on that will be helpful, are you putting new offices up elsewhere, should this influence kind of your efficiency ratios through a period of time, or how should we consider those developments?” A. “We continue to focus on building out both the origination and the portfolio management team and as well on our corporate services side as well. So it is a holistic perspective when we talk about hires. At this point, we have no plans for new offices. So, it doesn't mean that that wouldn't change in the future, but certainly right now the new hires would be coming right into our office here in Raleigh. As far as material changes in the efficiency ratio, again I wouldn't suggest we would see any material moves around the previous guidance that we have always given to you all which is plus or minus 20%.”

In addition to the assets on non-accrual as of March 31, 2017, there was around $142 million of debt investments marked below cost as shown below and likely needed to be watched. Some of these investments were recently added to non-accrual as of June 30, 2017, (Community Intervention Services, Inc., Cafe Enterprises, Inc., and Eckler Holdings, Inc. (discussed next).

Non-Accrual Details as of June 30, 2017:

As a part of the meeting, management announced the likely exit of three of its current non-accruals that will result in additional realized losses (DCWV Acquisition Corporation, DPII Holdings, LLC, and Power Direct Marketing, LLC.). During the quarter, TCAP had already written off Power Direct which was the smallest (from a cost standpoint) of the three.

In June 2017, TCAP placed its debt investment in Community Intervention Services, Inc. on non-accrual status and added Cafe Enterprises, Inc. and Eckler Holdings, Inc. to PIK (payment-in-kind) non-accrual status.

See below for additional discussions of investments on non-accrual status.

Impacts to Dividend Coverage:

It is important to understand that additional non-accruals and credit issues have two important impacts to dividend coverage:

Lower portfolio yield after taking into account non-accruals.

Lower NAV per share impacts the amount of potential leverage (due to lower asset coverage ratios) that can be used to grow the portfolio and increase earnings.

As you can see in the following table, the "weighted average yield on total investments" declines from 10.0% to 9.4% after taking into account non-accruals. This has a direct impact on projected dividend coverage.

Non-Accrual Details from recent 10-Q:

Community Intervention Services, Inc.

In June 2017, we placed our debt investment in Community Intervention Services, Inc., or Community, on non-accrual status effective with the quarterly payment due June 30, 2017. As a result, under U.S. GAAP, we no longer recognize interest income on our debt investment in Community for financial reporting purposes. As of June 30, 2017, the cost of our debt investment in Community was $17.7 million and the fair value of such investment was $10.4 million.

DCWV Acquisition Corporation

In September 2015, we placed our debt investments in DCWV Acquisition Corporation, or DCWV, on non-accrual status effective with the monthly payment due September 30, 2015. As a result, under U.S. GAAP, we no longer recognize interest income on our debt investments in DCWV for financial reporting purposes. As of June 30, 2017, the cost of our debt investments in DCWV was $8.4 million, and the fair value of such investments was $0.8 million.

Dialog Direct, Inc.

In March 2017, we placed our debt investments in Dialog Direct, Inc., or Dialog, on non-accrual status effective with the monthly payment due January 31, 2017. As a result, under U.S. GAAP, we no longer recognize interest income on our debt investments in Dialog for financial reporting purposes. As of June 30, 2017, the cost of our debt investments in Dialog was $20.0 million, and the fair value of such investments was $10.5 million.

DPII Holdings, LLC

During the three months ended March 31, 2016, we placed our Tranche I & II subordinated debt investments in DPII Holdings, LLC, or Datapath, on PIK non-accrual status. During the three months ended June 30, 2016, we invested approximately $1.6 million in a Tranche III subordinated debt investment in order to provide liquidity to support Datapath. This Tranche III subordinated debt investment bears interest at a rate of 0% cash and 19% PIK. In the three months ended June 30, 2016, we placed both our Tranche I & II subordinated debt investments and our Tranche III subordinated debt investment in Datapath on full non-accrual status. As a result, under U.S. GAAP, we no longer recognize interest income on our debt investments in Datapath for financial reporting purposes. As of June 30, 2017, the cost of our debt investments in Datapath was $5.1 million and the fair value of such investments was $2.7 million.

Women's Marketing, Inc.

During the three months ended September 30, 2016, we placed our debt investment in Women's Marketing, Inc., or Women's Marketing, on PIK non-accrual status. In December 2016, we placed our debt investment in Women's Marketing on non-accrual status effective with the monthly payment due November 30, 2016. As a result, under U.S. GAAP, we no longer recognize interest income on our debt investment in Women's Marketing for financial reporting purposes. As of June 30, 2017, the cost of our debt investment in Women's Marketing was $16.1 million, and the fair value of such investment was $5.1 million.

PIK Non-Accrual Assets

In addition to our non-accrual assets, as of June 30, 2017, we had debt investments in two portfolio companies (our subordinated notes to Cafe Enterprises, Inc. (7% Cash, 7% PIK) and Eckler Holdings, Inc. (8% cash, 7.5% PIK)) that were on non-accrual only with respect to the PIK interest component of the loans. As of June 30, 2017, the fair value of these debt investments was $19.3 million, or 1.7% of the total fair value of our portfolio, and the cost of these debt investments was $26.6 million, or 2.1% of the total cost of our portfolio.

