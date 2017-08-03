Annaly: The Classic Double Whammy

Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) has caught my attention today as it has just reported Q2 earnings that the Street is rather muted on. As you know this remains one of my longest and oldest holdings. It has been up and down, but continues to pay out that bountiful dividend and allows for accumulation and the power of compound interest. In a changing rate environment, the short-term could continue to be turbulent, but the longer-term looks bright. Higher rates bode well for the mREITs. And of course, better performance could mean share appreciation. That said, over the past few quarters Annaly has been very close to not covering its dividend. Does that hold true with this report?

Annaly delivered a decent report that was essentially about as expected by the Street. Now real surprises on income. It saw GAAP net income of $14.5 million or $0.01 per share. This is down heavily from the sequential quarter's $440 million income. However, we need to gauge dividend coverage and so the net GAAP income/loss doesn't tell us much in this regard. This is why I like to focus on is the core earnings. Annaly's core earnings, excluding any premium amortization adjustments, came in at $0.30 per share. This is of course now exact coverage of the $0.30 dividend. As I have said before, for the dividends to be secure moving forward, we need this core income to rise. Last quarter the company saw a once cent shortfall at $0.29, so we have been closely watching the dividend.

With Annaly's core earnings remain close to the dividend, and the fact that recent quarters saw minimal (or failing) coverage, I will tell you I still have some concerns, despite the dividend being maintained the last two years. While I still see the dividend as being maintained this year, this number needs to grow. If we see a few quarters of sub-$0.30 core income, a cut will be more likely than not. Of course, Q3 performance will be critical now. Once again, I suspect short-term pressure from rate hikes but longer-term these bode well for the company.

Let us not forget that moving ahead we need to watch the key metrics. They were a bit all over the place. I don't use that term lightly. I was not pleased in some areas, but happy in others. In Q2, the yield on interest earning assets fell sharply to 2.58% from 2.74% and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including interest expense on interest rate swaps used to hedge cost of funds, was 1.74%, rising from 1.59%. This is the classic double whammy, which resulted in a net interest spread narrowing significantly from 1.15% to 0.84%. Mind you entering 2017 the spread was 2.28%. I am not happy about this performance because anything under 1% is exceptionally weak.

Now I have said this before and well say it again. The constant prepayment rate is the most critical indicator to watch, as it impacts all others. And as you know, I have been concerned about prepayments, and these have crushed earnings in the last two quarters. The constant prepayment rate for Annaly Capital has been much higher than the sector average. In the last two quarters we saw the constant prepayment spike up to 15.9% in Q3 from 12.7% in Q2 2016. But in Q4, the constant prepayment rate cooled slightly to 15.6%. Back in Q1 2017 however the CPR fell heavily to 11.5%. Then in this quarter the prepayments dropped to 10.9%. I would have thought that yields would have been boosted, helping net interest income, but this did not occur. The falling CPR is of course the one huge positive this quarter. It is still high, but massively improved. Ideally, I would like to see 5-6% on this measure. In general, the lower the CPR the better the spread will be.

One metric that has been hit hard the last year has been book value. We have seen 10% plus drops in some mREITs in just one quarter. In general, book values have been falling sector wide for years. However, a few companies have started to turn the tides. Let us once again review Annaly's recent history of book value. Book value was $13.10 to start 2015, but fell to $12.88 as of the end of Q1 2015, dropped to $12.32 in Q2 2015, fell another 3% to $11.99 in Q3 and dropped to $11.73 in Q4. In Q1 2016, it fell another to $11.61 and in Q2 it fell another 1% to $11.50. In Q3 2016 book value expanded, and expanded quite nicely. It grew 3% to $11.86. To end 2016, Annaly took a huge $0.70 or 5.9% hit, as book value fell to $11.16. Last quarter in Q1 2017, book value saw a small bump to $11.23. We will take it. This quarter book value was pretty stable, coming in at $11.19. Based on a $12 share price the stock is trading at a premium-to-book.

Take home? Rising rates are creating short-term pressure but are a positive for the long-term. This was a weak quarter on many of the key metrics, although there were notable positives. The discount-to-book is gone and although core earnings have been light the dividend has been covered this quarter. I am also pleased with a falling CPR. At this point I am not doing any buying here. I am happy simply holding and reinvesting the dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.