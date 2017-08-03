Tesla - The Model 3 Is Part Of The Plan

Tesla is becoming the King Manufacturing but has some tough competition in the near future.

Many of you know that I work in an automotive manufacturing plant. I have spent 4+ years of my life studying manufacturing and working to make manufacturing processes more efficient. This has really grown my love for manufacturing and leaders in manufacturing efficiency. Coupled with my interest in investing, I believe one of the factors that needs to be considered when evaluating a manufacturing company is by studying their ability to be become more efficient.

This brings me to Tesla (TSLA). For Tesla to succeed, it needs to become a manufacturing company as much or more than it needs to be a car company, a design company or a product development company. During the Q1 2016 earning call Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, said he is “hell-bent” on making Tesla the best manufacturer in the world. That’s a lot of talk but Elon seems to really back up his claim as he has a sleeping bag in the Gigafactory and claims his desk is at the end of the production line. His biggest impact is likely coming from his focus on LEAN manufacturing and the Design for Manufacturing concept being applied to the cars from the beginning of the design.

What has Musk accomplished so far?

Elon musk has accomplished a lot already, too much too mention here. First, the manufacturing and automotive industries are high barrier entry. High barrier entry markets are theorized to lack innovation as startups are less likely to be successful. Musk has really broken the mold here. The automotive industry is sometimes referred to as the “industry of industries” as it is a blend of hundreds of suppliers from every continent. Second and likely one of my favorites, Musk applies the LEAN concept to the sales process. Tesla does not have 3rd party dealerships, it sells it cars directly to the consumer eliminating the middle-man [dealership]. According to Edmunds.com, dealerships add about 3% to the price of the car. This is cutting costs at every possible opportunity. There has been much controversy about this concept and many states have attempted to make it illegal. Third, he presold 15 billion USD worth of cars based on just a concept! This is something no other car manufacturing has ever accomplished. It’s easy to say Elon is as much of a hype-man as he is an entrepreneur.

What is Tesla doing that will make it great in the future?

As with any stock, we can compare the performance of Tesla with an index… We can compare the stock value to the S&P 500, fairly standard. I prefer we compare on a much more technical level.

Companies make profits through the selling of goods and services. It is preferable that the cost of goods/services are as low as possible. For a manufacturing company this translates into, shorter cycle times, increased operation efficiency, increased logistical efficiency, reduced design costs & reduced.

A quick deviation. Tesla has outperformed the S&P 500 by a long shot YTD and over the past 5 years. If you invested in Tesla near the beginning you have made near 1000% on your investment.

Now let’s look at the manufacturing & basics of the business. Tesla was founded to accelerate the advent of sustainable transport by bringing compelling mass market electric cars to market as soon as possible. Similarly, Toyota (TM) was founded to provide the best transportation possible for consumers of modest means in a war-ravaged country where hardly anyone had a car. Microsoft was founded to develop the personal computer. McDonalds was founded to provide quick, delicious and consistent burgers and fries. All these companies were founded to solve a large-scale problem. A very powerful mutual characteristic for these successful companies.

Logistics. One of the most complex topics in LEAN manufacturing. Elon has a Master Plan for Tesla, part of the master plan is managing the supply chain of components needed for his cars. Especially for one of the car’s most expensive component, the battery. In the recently launched and still being built Gigafactory, Elon is manufacturing batteries for the Tesla & other products. The Gigafactory achieves cost benefits via economy of scale and localization of manufacturing to the car manufacturing site in Fremont, California. It is estimated that, by the time the factory is fully complete, the cost of producing the battery will be reduced by approximately 30%.

Lesson’s Learned. When listening to Elon speak at the July 28 Model 3 Launch Event, he mentioned how Tesla had learned its lesson from the manufacturing complexity of the Model X SUV. The Model X was originally planned for release around end of 2013. Two years later deliveries began at the end of 2015. There is a lot of skepticism on what caused the delay. Was it that Elon’s desire for perfection? Or, was it the manufacturing complexity of the SUV’s signature falcon wing doors? This manufacturing nightmare taught Elon that simplicity is one of the keys to manufacturing success.

Design for Manufacturing. In this concept, Elon’s Master Plan for Tesla ties in well. The concept includes many aspects of our energy consumption & transportation future:

Create stunning solar roofs with seamlessly integrated battery storage Expand the electric vehicle product line to address all major segments Develop a self-driving capability that is 10X safer than manual via massive fleet learning Enable your car to make money for you when you aren't using it

Elon wants to create an energy efficient car/truck/SUV, that can drive itself powered by solar energy that is stored locally. All the variables from these different equations can be taken into account when designing his products.

In the comments, do you see other common traits of Tesla that are positive or negative?

Competition in the Future

Tesla isn’t the only innovator in the electric car world. Currently GM is producing the Bolt which has similar cost and range specifications as the base Model 3. A quick Google search will show several comparisons of the two models. The most recent delivery numbers for the Bolt is 1,566 cars during the month of June.

Several manufacturers have announced releases of all electric models in the next 3 years. Most major manufacturers are planning releases in the next 3 years including an all-electric Ford (F) Focus, Audi e-tron series, Hyundai's Ioniq & a Volva car. Tesla will be facing some serious competition in the future. Hopefully while the competition is thin, Tesla can build a positive reputation & customer loyalty with their mass production car. Although, I don’t see any Master Plans from other manufacturers. Keep hyping Elon.

Conclusion

Tesla has accomplished a lot so far but still has a long way to go. As Elon said in the July 28 Model 3 Launch Event, “Welcome to Production Hell”. Production of new products can be a challenge. We will see how Tesla performs, I am putting my faith in their leader and employees. I truly believe they have a dedicated workforce.

Investors who have put their faith in TSLA have made a great decision and the stock has treated them well. If production of the Model 3 goes well, the stock will continue to grow as more confidence is gained in the company.

I am waiting to test drive one before I put down my deposit!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.