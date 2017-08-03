Randgold Resources: Too Much Cash On The Balance Sheet

Randgold Resources (GOLD), the British gold producer focused on West Africa, has perhaps has the best ticker symbol of its peers. Despite this, the company is still flying a bit under the radar as most investors shy away from African gold producers. This is especially true after the recent Acacia Mining (OTC:ABGLF) issues in Tanzania.

Good production results set the stage for strong cash flow results

In the second quarter of the year, Randgold sold a total of 336,516 ounces of gold, which is approximately the same compared to the production results of Q1 2017. That brings the total gold production in the first half to 672,000 oz, which is almost 18% more compared to the same period last year.

Not only did the production rate increase, the cash cost decreased as well. Total cash cost dropped from $619/oz in Q1 to just $572/oz in the second quarter, while the average first-half total cash cost fell from $687/oz to $595/oz.

Those are indeed excellent operating performances from its African mines, and this was immediately reflected in its financial results as well. The company's non-GAAP revenue (which does take the sales from its venture partners into account) came in at $422M, but just to be consistent, I will use Randgold's IFRS-compliant numbers to make it easier to compare.

The total net revenue (attributable to Randgold) was $341M. As the total mine production costs were barely one-third of that result, Randgold's pre-tax income came in at $150.2M. Keep in mind that this already takes royalty payments and a substantial $12.8M exploration expenditure into account. On the bottom line, a net profit of $103M was reported, of which $84M was attributable to the shareholders of Randgold. This confirmed a previously reported strong first quarter as the total net income attributable to Randgold's shareholders was a respectable $154M, or $1.64/share. Randgold also paid a $1 dividend in the first half of this year, but this was the annual dividend based on the 2016 performance.

You might not be impressed with Randgold's current price (as this indicates a P/E ratio of almost 30), but I would like to make two remarks here. First, some gold producers capitalize exploration expenditures, but Randgold has immediately "expensed" almost $24M in exploration expenditures. That reduced the pre-tax income by almost 10%. Second, some of the production-related expenses are non-cash expenses, so that's why it's always important to have a look at the consolidated cash flow statements as well.

The operating cash flow in the first half of the year was $336M, but after adjusting this result for changes in Randgold's working capital position and effective tax payments, the adjusted operating cash flow was a very respectable $314M, and $306M after paying $8.2% in dividends to non-controlling interests. As the total capital expenditures in the first half of the year remained stable at $85.5M, Randgold effectively generated a free cash flow of $220M based on an average gold price of $1237/oz.

An inefficient balance sheet, but a good problem to have: too much cash

Thanks to the very impressive cash inflow, the company's cash position has now increased from $516M to $573M, even after taking the $94M dividend payment into consideration. This means Randgold has a net cash position of approximately $6 per share, and it will obviously be very interesting to see what Randgold plans to do with its excess cash.

As the company pays a dividend just once per year, it's not unlikely the net cash position will continue to increase toward $800M in the second half of the year due to the lower cash outflow and the current higher gold price. Plugging in a gold price of $1270/oz vs. the $1237/oz Randgold received in the first half of the year, the post-tax semi-annual cash flow would increase by approximately $7-8M.

Again, the current annualized free cash flow of $440-450M already takes an annual exploration expenditure of $50M into account. These elevated exploration expenditures are necessary to find new resources (on the Ivory Coast) in an attempt to make new discoveries that could be fast-tracked into production, in order to compensate for the expected closure of the Tongon gold mine in 2021.

Investment thesis

While I would agree that Randgold isn't very cheap based on its net income and free cash flow profile (the current free cash flow yield is "just" 5.2%), we shouldn't forget Randgold is adding approximately $1 million per day to its cash reserves (after taking the dividend payment into consideration). I'm expecting the company to have a net cash position of $750-800M by the end of this year.

If I then apply the $440-450M in free cash flow on the company's enterprise value of $7.9B (rather than the market cap of $8.7B), the FCF yield increases to 5.65%. That's already better, but despite being an "African" operator, Randgold deserves the premium for its strong management and financial flexibility.

