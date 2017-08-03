Tesla Q2 Earnings: 'You Need A Telescope To See Who's In Second Place'

Tesla (TSLA) shared overwhelmingly good news with investors in its quarterly update letter and earnings call. CEO Elon Musk said he’s never felt better about Tesla, and it’s not hard to see why.

Perhaps the best news is that, contrary to worries that the Model 3 would cannibalize sales of the Model S and X, demand for both cars is increasing. In May, I predicted that Model X demand would increase partially as a result of the Model 3 launch. So far, what is occurring is consistent with that prediction.

This comes as a huge relief to Tesla management and shareholders. The Model S and X will continue to account for roughly one-third of Tesla’s gross automotive profit even with sales of the Model 3 expected to reach 500,000 units per year. Moreover, Model S and X sales are required to sustain Tesla through the Model 3 production ramp. If sales faltered significantly, this would create a crisis for the company.

Instead, Model S and X orders are up 15% in July. While it’s possible this could be a temporary blip due to heightened attention around the Model 3, management is guiding for increased deliveries in the second half of the year. My view is that we have not yet seen how high Model X and S demand can go.

Eventually, both electric vehicles and self-driving vehicles will comprise 100% of the automotive market. Independent technology think tank RethinkX predicts that electric, self-driving cars will account for 95% of all miles driven in the United States by 2030.

Tesla is, by leaps and bounds, the industry leader in both electric cars and in self driving. If there were a close second, I would be an investor. The longer major car manufacturers drag their feet and continue to squabble about whether pushing forward on these technologies is even a good idea, the more time Tesla has to run up the score. Until credible competition arrives, it seems likely to me that Model S and X demand will continue to increase year over year.

If Tesla offers full self-driving to customers well before any competitors, demand for the Model S and X will be asymptotic. A car that is 10x safer, 5-10x cheaper when accounting for autonomous ride-hailing revenue, and immeasurably more convenient than anything else on the market will truly have no competition. I anticipate this could indeed happen in 2020, give or take a year.

Tesla also updated shareholders on the Model 3, more or less re-affirming what has already been said. Production is ramping, demand is increasing, and the gross margin target 25% is expected to be reached three or four months after a production rate of 5,000 cars per week is achieved. If Tesla meets its goal of achieving that production rate by the end of the year, then the Model 3 should reach a gross margin of 25% in Q2 2018. We’ll see then if Tesla delivers on this ambitious promise.

Management reminded shareholders that gross margin will initially be negative while the production rate is slow, since the costs of a huge quantity of production assets and labour will be spread across a small number of cars. This is to be expected.

I have mixed feelings about the news delivered on the Model Y, Tesla’s upcoming mass market crossover. Tesla had initially planned to produce the Model Y in a new factory that used advanced automated manufacturing technology heavy on AI, computer vision, and robotics. On the advice of his executives, Musk has pared back his ambition for the vehicle. The Model Y will instead be a sibling vehicle to the Model 3, as the Model X is to the Model S.

Perhaps more as a technology enthusiast than an investor, I feel disappointed that the Alien Dreadnought car factory will be postponed for a future vehicle. On the other hand, in theory this move will allow the Model Y to be launched much sooner with much less risk. It is probably prudent, then, for Tesla to complete its S3XY product line and consummate its vision for mass market electric cars before venturing off into its next phase of manufacturing technology.

The caveat here is that sometimes building off of an existing product turns out to be harder than starting from scratch. Musk previously said Tesla would have been better off starting with a new platform for the Model X rather than building it on the Model S platform. I find it interesting that Musk did not explicitly say whether the Model Y will be built on the Model 3 platform. We will have to wait for more information to truly understand what is happening.

Until now, we hadn't heard any news on Solar Roof installations which were supposed to start in June. It is heartening to hear that installations have indeed begun. As with the Model 3, Tesla is selling the first Solar Roofs to employees in order to catch problems before the product reaches the general public.

Finally, Tesla reports that the integration of its cars and energy products in its stores is going smoothly. Management claims Tesla’s sales per square foot is unparalleled in the industry, and moreover that Tesla is such an outlier it brings up the average. Musk joked that “you need a telescope to see who’s in second place.” I find this to apt description of Tesla’s competitive positioning in several other areas.

The most important news from the update letter and the earnings call is summarized in point form below.

The opposite of cannibalization: Model S and X demand is growing

Tesla management was worried that Model 3 demand might detract from demand for its higher-end cars. However, Model S and X demand actually increased with the release of the Model 3.

July was one of Tesla’s “best months ever,” with Model S and X orders up 15% from an already strong showing in Q2.

Model 3 production

Paraphrasing Musk: Don’t get too caught up in the particular calendar boundaries of the year. Focus on the run rate.

Shareholders should have “zero concern” about Tesla achieving a run rate of 10,000 cars per week by the end of 2018.

Manufacturing costs and complexity for the Model 3 are under control.

Model 3 demand

80% of journalists reviewing the Model 3 said they would buy the car, and the other 20% said they probably would. Musk: “This is crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it. This is a very good sign.”

There are 455,000 net reservations for the Model 3 currently. (Last week, Musk mistakenly told journalists there were 500,000 reservations, but this was based on the gross reservations number of 518,000.)

Currently there are 1,800 new net Model 3 reservations per day.

Model 3 gross margin

Musk: although gross margin will be negative initially, the Model 3 will hit a 25% gross margin three or four months after the 5,000 cars per week run rate is achieved.

Model Y: same platform as the Model 3?

Musk said the Model Y crossover will be using “substantial carry-over from the Model 3 in order to bring it market faster.” Previously, Musk had planned to start from scratch with the Model Y.

Musk answered in the affirmative when asked if the Model Y would use the same or a similar platform as the Model 3, although he seemed to avoid using those exact words. He said, “We’re aiming for maximum carry-over.”

Musk’s self-described “crazy” ambitions for the Model Y (which he outlined in the last earnings call ) will be saved for a future vehicle.

Solar Roof: first installations completed

The first installations have occurred on employees’ houses.

Musk expects installations to start off very slowly and ramp up exponentially.

Tesla Stores: synergy between car and energy product sales

Salespeople easily transition from talking about electric cars to how to power them with Tesla’s energy products.

According to management, sales per square foot in Tesla’s stores is unparalleled in the industry.

Battery technology hype

CTO JB Straubel: Tesla is in talks with groups working on solid state batteries and has run tests on their battery cells. So far, Tesla has not found anything “interesting” or that “changes their strategy."

Musk: Tesla monitors new battery innovations on the horizon. Tesla is working on a confidential project on this front that Musk sounded excited about.

Cash flow