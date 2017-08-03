New Senior Investment: The 10% Yield May Be Cut

The private pay model is appealing but the struggles here will take a long time to sort out.

New Senior Investment Group, Inc. reported Q2 results that were below our estimates.

The problems besieging New Senior Investment Group, Inc. (SNR) are not improving quickly enough for us. We exited the stock this morning.

SNR is a direct play on the private pay model of senior housing. We had previously written on this stock and were mildly bullish on it. After reading this morning's release and part way through the conference call, we exited our position. Our reasons,

1) Continued weakness in the managed stores

We knew this was a problem and we highlighted it previously in our analysis. Q2-2017 results show that there is no turnaround in the near future in spite of management optimism.

Source: SNR supplemental information

A 6.5% YOY decline in cash NOI drove funds from operations (FFO) down 12% YOY.

2) Occupancy is not encouraging

Both total and same store occupancy are still declining sequentially.

SNR was able to get improvements in revenues per occupied room and improve NOI so that is a plus in this difficult environment.

3) Coverage of underlying operators continues to deteriorate

The deterioration in occupancy and EBITDARM coverage of the triple net portfolio has been consistent and shows no signs of easing.

The triple net is actually the "strong" portion of the portfolio which has actually increased NOI. However, the stresses on the underlying operators will require concessions pretty soon in our opinion.

4) Dividend cut looks highly probable

SNR had started out with a very well covered dividend and that coverage has steadily deteriorated. While AFFO was above the dividend, after subtracting routine capital expenditures, the payout ratio reached over 100% in Q1-2017. We saw further deterioration this quarter as routine capital expenditures increased and AFFO declined.

The per share amounts do not show the difference due to rounding but the FAD payout ratio reached over 105% this quarter and should rise again in the next.

With the sale of one property in Q2 and few others planned down the road we see the dividend coverage continuing to struggle. In addition with new operators in place in 4 other properties, this is going to be long battle for SNR. Coverage ratio alone has never been a sole reason for us to invest or not invest in a stock but we believe that there is a good chance that a 20-30% dividend cut is coming and we would rather buy after that.

Conclusion:

We had previously shown a mild enthusiasm for the stock due to what we considered a decent valuation, great yield and the possibility of a buyout. We had previously rated it a 5.5 on our now very famous scale of 1-10. The turnaround seems to be quite a bit further away than we thought and a dividend cut probability has risen substantially. We are downgrading it to a rating of 4 (avoid like a really bad haircut). We exited the stock at $10.20 this morning putting a real-time blog post to alert our followers. If the price or events dictate, we will revisit our stance on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.