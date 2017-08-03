Bright Scholor: Related Party Transactions That You Should Be Aware Of

There are also related party transactions that have not been well discussed by the Seeking Alpha community in the IPO coverage.

Without listed Chinese education peers in the US market in the same market segment, market participants might choose inappropriately peers as comparables.

Bright Scholar was listed on May 19th and is now trading at US$15.5, way above its IPO price of US$10.5 per share.

Bright Scholar (NYSE:BEDU) is a private education player in China, providing IB programs in its international schools and K-9 education in its bilingual schools. I will not dig into too much detail of its background, which can be found in the prospectus (Form F-1) here, but instead will just go straight to my point of highlighting the undercovered corporate governance risks here.

First, what are the two types of schools for?

BEDU runs international schools, bilingual schools and kindergartens. Ignore kindergartens for now, as the meat and its selling points to parents are the international and bilingual school.

They are targeting a different group of students.

International schools are typically located in the Country Garden communities some distance away from the tier 2-3 cities in China. These communities typically feature catchments of wealthy population, often with land properties, which is not so popular in China. Unlike in the U.S. schools, fees on average are RMB77k a year. This is more expensive than some other domestically run international schools, but a lot cheaper than those branded foreign run international schools (like those run by Nord Anglia Education NORD), and also cheaper than sending their kids overseas for the *real* western experience. International schools provide IB curriculum for K1-12. However, these catchments are not a guaranteed success for their school. For example, its Ningxiang Country Garden School only fills 16% of its capacity, even after 3 years of operation. Country Garden Silver Beach School, after 2 years of operation, only fills 17% of its capacity.

Bilingual schools are typically located in the tier 3-4 cities in China and only provides K-9 education. Schools fees on average are 20-30k a year, much lower than its international schools. Its target customers are those parents looking at the secondary school leaving exam (aka Zhongkao), hoping their kids can enter good local high schools, so they can hopefully then obtain a good score in the university entrance exam (aka Gaokao) and get admitted to a good university.

Why would BEDU have the same brands running different tiers of schools and different grades? These are the questions that you can't easily find answers from Form F-1. I did channel checks and here is the reason. For those bilingual schools, it is often the condition for Country Garden (its related party) to obtain the land parcel for property development. This means BEDU will have the social responsibility of running the K-9 education, which is under the period of compulsory education in China.

What does that mean? It basically means that local government has the responsibility making sure that every kid in K-9 can attend schools. So when BEDU takes the responsibility, local government will subsidize for those students to enroll in the basic education that it is responsible for, with the remaining students going under the bilingual program. These are so called dual-track programs. This leads to the next thing I will be discussing - related party transaction.

Secondly, don't under estimate the related party transaction.

It wasn't obvious from Form F-1. You will only find that BEDU's owner is also the owner of Country Garden (ticker: 2007 HK, Hong Kong listed, one of the largest property developers in China). They have some advances to and from shareholders. They have small transactions related to property construction.

The real benefit from this related party relationship is that BEDU is getting its land for free as well as cross selling with Country Garden. Again what's the deal?

First, land for private schools can be very expensive and account for one-third of investment costs of a school. One of its close peers, Wisdom Education (ticker: 6068 HK) disclosed that a K-12 school housing 6000 to 7000 students can cost around RMB200-300m, depending on the discount they can get for the land. (Source: Wisdom Education IPO Prospectus) If you check out BEDU's capex, it is around RMB100-200m. I am of the view that it saves a lot on land costs and I am also not sure if its bilingual schools are on par with peers.

What bothers me more is the independence of BEDU from Country Garden. As I mentioned in the first point, very often establishing K-9 schools is a condition made by the local government for Country Garden to get the land parcel. As the owner, Ms Yang Huiyan, is also the major shareholder of Country Garden, will she push for the new school at an arms' length? It will take time to tell. If the education business is so good, why don't the extend their K-9 schools to run high school programs? If they expand quickly are they going to jeopardize the schools' profitability for the benefit of Country Garden?

The second thing is the cross selling. The company is highly dependent on Country Garden's first-hand property owners, who contribute 60% of enrollments. As first-hand property owners, parents are set to enjoy about RMB 5,000 p.a. The company also disclosed that the tuition discount was equal to 5.7% of its total revenue in FY2016. My concern is over time, as the wealthy population ages, demand for enrollment slots from within the community could shrink.

Another question that I don't have the answer is that why BEDU is under the ownership of Ms Yang and her auntie, Ms Yang Meirong, but not under Country Garden? As a comparison, just a reminder that Country Garden owns its property management business as well as an investment in Tiantu Capital, Lu.com (Lufax), emotte.com, and FORMATION. (Source: Country Garden investor presentation slide)

Lastly, I would like to talk about valuation and its peers.

There are many Chinese private education providers listed recently in Hong Kong, but not in the U.S. One might be tempted to use U.S. listed TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) or New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) as comparables, but they are in a completely different segment from BEDU.

As both TAL and EDU have their market leadership in the after-class tuition market, so they have very strong visibility. BEDU has neither visibility or market leadership.

In addition, TAL and EDU have strong curriculum intellectual properties. BEDU uses the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, which is not a high barrier of entry. BEDU has little core competence compared to TAL and EDU. And as a private school operator, BEDU is a capital intensive business, while TAL and EDU are asset light businesses, with a lot of activities done online. If you peg BEDU to TAL and EDU you are in the wrong direction.

Moving into the brick-and-mortar peers listed in Hong Kong, I will use China Maple Leaf (1317 HK) and Wisdom Education (6068 HK). China Maple Leaf runs international schools while Wisdom operates K-12 private education.

In terms of margins, though the company has improved its margins over the past three years, it is still far behind its peers. Its net margins improved from -6.5% in FY2014 (ended in August) to 5.7% (excluding share-based compensation) in FY2016.

In 1H17, the company recorded a net profit margin of 11%, vs a -14% net margin in 1H16. As a comparison, China Maple Leaf and Wisdom recorded GPM of 48% and 47% in FY2016. They also recorded net margins of 37% and 22% in 2016 respectively.

Even though BEDU saved in land costs, and charges similar fees, it is puzzling to me that it still underperformed its peers.

Arguably, the company is still improving its margins, however, with the relationship with its related party unclear, it is hard to give a fair estimate. Meanwhile, China Maple Leaf and Wisdom are fairly independent operators.

Valuation

China Maple Leaf: 22.6x 17E PER based on Bloomberg consensus.

Wisdom Education: 19.6x 17E PER based on Bloomberg consensus.

BEDU: 84x 17E PER.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.