Endeavour Silver: This Doesn't Look Good

Endeavour Silver (EXK) looks like it is about to get crushed today following its just reported Q2 earnings report. This is a name that I recommended profit taking on last spring but is a name that I have wrestled with for some time, and following performance earlier this year I have said to avoid the name until the situation improves (although I generally like the stock as it falls under $3.00). The stock, along with many in the sector experienced a meteoric rise in 2016. I was really surprised at first when the company decided to slash production entering 2016; however, upon further consideration, I concluded the long-term survival of the company took precedence and so saving cash was key. Despite production starting to rise once again there are concerns over performance and the stock is about to get hit today on the back of these earnings.

In this column will discuss the production and finances, as well as the outlook for the name to shed light on why the stock is looks to get hit. Metals have traded with volatility but are certainly off their lows. While production was down heavily year-over-year, I think it is important to note that production was higher in Q2 compared to Q1 due to improved performance of the Bolañitos and El Cubo mines. Silver production fell 26% to 1,143,788 ounces. Gold production is also down 17% to 13,058 ounces. Using a 70:1 silver-to-gold ratio, silver equivalent production was 2.1 million ounces. But it wasn’t just production that was down. Sales were of course lower as well versus last year. Silver ounces sold fell 34% to 988,821 ounces. Gold ounces sold were down 20% to 12,294 ounces. But these numbers are better than Q1.

If we go back to Q1, Endeavour churned out silver production that was also down year-over-year at 1,076,974 million ounces for Q1 2017. But that is much less than what we just saw here for Q2. Gold production came in at 11,724 ounces, but we saw over 13,000 ounces produced here in Q2. Using a 70:1 ratio for silver to gold, it is important to note that for the quarter, silver equivalent production was 1.9 million ounces. So the 2.1 million equivalent ounces here in Q2 was also a sizable improvement. Still with these numbers, the year-over-year financial picture is bleak.

As you can imagine with the production cuts and fewer ounces being sold, there was obvious pressure on earnings, and the company delivered top and bottom line missed versus consensus estimates. Factoring in sales, revenue was down 27% year-over-year to $32.7 million. This missed estimates by $3 million. Thankfully realized silver prices were up 4% to $17.16 per ounce while gold prices were up 1% to $1,270 per ounce sold. That helped offset volume declines. Now, it is also worth noting that cash costs were $8.36 per ounce, rising 56%. Bad news. All-in sustaining costs increased 94% to $20.46 per ounce. Ouch. Taking into account the expenses, net loss was $0.02 million ($16,000) or less than $0.01 per share. This missed estimates by $0.02. What happened? Speaking on the quarter, CEO Bradford Cooke stated:

“Our second quarter production was an improvement over the first quarter thanks to higher tonnes and/or grades from the Bolañitos and El Cubo mines. The Guanaceví mine continued to lag behind plan and another internal review was initiated in order to better understand the new issues and possible resolutions. At Guanaceví, power outages in the first quarter caused pump failures and some flooding underground. Slower than planned mine development due to narrower vein widths than in the resource model also contributed to lower mine output than planned, while excess dilution of the ore resulted in lower than planned grades. In July, a lightning strike caused a repeat in the electrical issues just as electrical repairs were nearing completion, resulting in another pump failure and renewed flooding in the deeper workings. Recent completion of electrical and ventilation repairs and construction of a new underground pump station should help smooth production in H2, 2017. However, given these setbacks, we have concluded that Guanacevi will not meet its planned production this year and accordingly, we are reducing our consolidated production guidance and raising our consolidated cost guidance. We will continue to closely monitor the operating performance at Guanacevi. Returning Guanacevi to long-term profitability relies in part on developing two new orebodies, Milache and Santa Cruz Sur. Underground ramp access is already underway towards Milache and initial production is expected in the second half of 2018. Mine development at Santa Cruz Sur is scheduled to coincide with the development of Milache.”

Bottom line? The cost data is a strong concern as well and that has investors on the Street selling shares at a high clip. The CEO’s comments give me pause, especially as because of the Guanacevi mine EXK is reducing consolidated production guidance and raising consolidated cost guidance. That hurts. As such name is to be avoided until his major sell off passes and we reassess. The good news is that the company has acquired more development projects for the long-term, but 2017 is looking rough.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time-sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box to "Get email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.