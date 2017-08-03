Is It Too Late to Buy Caterpillar?

CAT raised guidance, but it might be too late to join the rally.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) delivered strong Q2 earnings, beating on revenue by $400 million, and growing revenue by 10% Y/Y. The company raised its 2017 revenue guidance from a mid-point of $39.5 billion to a mid-point of $43.0 billion, and the stock rose 5% in afternoon trading. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Top-Line Growth Was Impressive

Caterpillar's Q4 2014 revenue of $14.2 billion represented a line of demarcation. It fell precipitously from that point on, which coincided with the wind down of the Fed's quantitative easing. Q1 2017 revenue grew 4% Y/Y - the first annual growth from in about two years. The fact that Q2 showed even stronger revenue momentum was encouraging.

The Resources and Energy & Transportation segments have been pariahs over the past several quarters. In my opinion, their rebound was the biggest surprise for the quarter and the biggest catalyst. They represent a combined 50% of the company's total revenue. Revenue from Resources rose 11% Y/Y on the strength of aftermarket sales. Energy & Transportation rose 5% due to strong aftermarket sales to oil and gas clients. The North America rig count more than doubled Y/Y, which drove capex for the sector. However, transportation sales remained weak as the rail industry continues to tamp down capex.

That said, the Construction segment created tremendous buzz. Revenue rose 11% Y/Y on strong end-user demand in China. Sales of excavation equipment was particularly strong in China. Per Caterpillar's management presentation, Association of Equipment Manufacturers data suggested shipments to customers in China's excavation industry were nearly 60 thousand during the first half of the year.

Its run-rate of nearly 120 thousand was on pace to match peak sales in 2011 and 2012 when global quantitative easing programs were in full throttle. China continues to invest in infrastructure and residential housing to stimulate its economy. Such stimulus is expected to continue for the rest of 2017 and inure to the benefit of Caterpillar.

As a result Caterpillar increased the mid-point of its full-year 2017 revenue guidance. Though U.S. infrastructure investing appears to be on hold, the company could meet its revenue guidance on tailwinds from China.

Is It Too Late to Buy Caterpillar?

CAT rose 5% after the earnings call and has appreciated 38% Y/Y. In addition to strong top line growth, segment profit also grew 60% Y/Y due to additional scale and head count reductions of nearly 5%. The upside from international construction spending is likely priced in already. However, the fundamentals that drive Resources and Energy & Transportation could worsen in the second half of 2017 or first half of 2018.

The Bloomberg Commodity Index is down about 40% over the past five years, but flat Y/Y. China's unbridled expansion could help commodities prices near term, yet they could be offset by stagnating prices elsewhere if global central bankers cease all stimulus or unwind their balance sheets. Dealer inventories were flat for the Resources segment, but excess machines within the mining sector need to be worked off for sales to increase in the second half of the year.

Market chatter suggests North American shale oil plays could pump the brakes on additional capex in the oil patch. I expect declining capex and/or falling oil prices to hurt Caterpillar's Energy & Transportation segment going forward. That portends 2017 results could represent a high-water mark for Caterpillar.

A stellar 2017 is likely baked in already. I rate CAT is a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.