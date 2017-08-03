Genpact Acquires OnSource For Claims Inspection Tech

Genpact gains another capability for its end-to-end claims management offerings to the insurance industry.

Quick Take

Business outsourcing company Genpact Limited (G) has acquired insurance claim processing firm OnSource for an undisclosed sum.

OnSource has developed a claims inspection system that utilizes self-service, mobile apps or on demand mobile inspectors to capture and document property damage.

Genpact will fold OnSource’s application into its AI-driven Cora platform to provide a broader set of offerings to prospects and customers in the insurance vertical.

Target Company

Braintree, Massachusetts-based OnSource was founded in 2011 as a provider of Inspection-as-a-Service primarily for property and casualty insurance carriers and their customers.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Tim Schneider, who was previously founder of Pro-Survey Solutions And Vice President of Product Management at Agero, both of operated in the claims management space.

Below is a brief overview video about OnSource’s YouInspect system:

(Source: OnSource)

Its inspection platform is relevant for four inspection types: Vehicle, Property, Scene and Other

The company provides three separate products:

On Demand Field Service

Self Service

Instant Inspection

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the transaction amount or terms. Genpact did not file an 8-K for the deal and did not indicate any change in guidance as a result of the transaction, so it appears that the amount paid was not material to Genpact’s financial condition.

Given Genpact is a nearly $6 billion market cap company, it likely paid less than $50 million for the deal.

As of Genpact’s most recent results, it had $441 million in cash and equivalents and $1.98 billion in total liabilities.

Genpact is in the middle of a transformation from a BPO firm to a value-added AI-driven firm, of which the recent launch of its Cora platform is the latest evidence.

Its acquisition of OnSource’s Inspection-as-a-Service [IaaS] will be folded into the Cora system will provide additional capabilities to Genpact’s claims management system and ‘will allow carriers to seamlessly write accurate estimates and manage supplements in a much quicker and more collaborative manner, resulting in significantly higher customer satisfaction.’

As part of Genpact, OnSource’s system will therefore be marketed to Genpact’s existing customer bases as well as providing an added offering to sell to prospective customers.

As Tim Schneider, CEO of OnSource stated in the deal announcement,

With Genpact's comprehensive claims management capabilities, we are excited to join the team to deploy our products for many more insurance carriers. We know that the industry is ready for these capabilities, and the traction of our digital inspection product proves that it drives significant efficiencies for carriers and exceeds customer expectations in the claims and pre-insurance inspection processes.

Assuming Genpact didn’t overpay for the deal, the addition of OnSource’s mobile-first system will build on its end-to-end claims processing value proposition for the insurance vertical.

I view the acquisition as a positive for Genpact in the medium-term.

