Tesla: Lyrics Vs. Numbers

Sure, it looks bad now. But if you wait long enough, you'll see wine and honey flowing, where now all you see is red (more red than expected, actually).

This article sums up my take on Tesla’s (TSLA) Q2 2017 earnings report, along with why the stock is going up, instead of down.

The highlights, according to me (warning, these are mostly numbers), are as follows:

Tesla had larger-than-expected losses . EPS came in at -$2.04 vs -$1.80 expectations.

There are two reasons for this: 1) Tesla booked $100 million in ZEV credit sales, and these are all profit; 2) Tesla booked $65 million in SolarCity minorities, and these deduct directly from reported losses. These two items have a good chance of not recurring during Q3 2017.

Additionally, Tesla guided for a large drop in gross margins during Q3 2017, from ~25% to ~20%, or a 5% gross margin drop on automotive revenues. This is enough to reduce gross margins during Q3 by around $115 million, which flows directly to profits. Tesla obviously said the tremendous drop in gross margins was due to the Model 3 launch, of which it expects to deliver 1,500 during the quarter. More likely, the margin drop is a mixture of the Model 3, lower S+X production and widespread S+X discounting to move the gigantic (~16,000 cars estimated) inventory Tesla has accumulated.

Putting together these effects, a rough estimate would be that Tesla stands to lose up to $500 million during Q3 2017, or more than $3.00 per share, versus the $1.52 loss consensus existing before earnings. Large downward EPS revisions will (again) be required.

Given: 1) Expanded operating losses; 2) Still-to-be-paid $2 billion capex; 3) Increase in working capital needs to support Model 3; 4) debt maturities … it now looks likely that Tesla will need a further equity raise before 2017 is over. Tesla is denying this directly, but Tesla has done the same ahead of several other equity raises in the past.

Tesla's customer deposits again fell sequentially to just $603 million. Also of notice, as I had suspected, the 500,000 Model 3 reservations indicated by Elon Musk were bogus. Elon Musk came clean on this during the earnings conference call, and reported actual net Model 3 reservations were 455,000. The actual number being lower isn't that relevant – but misleading about the number is relevant. It shows the culture/attitude. Also, customer deposits continuing their decline in spite of Model 3 increased reservations shows how weak Model S and X orders really are.

As is usual with Tesla, it invented new order metrics (now comparing a quarter's average versus a few weeks in a new month) to claim they're growing. Gone are the year-on-year net order comparisons. So sometimes Tesla talks gross, then it talks net, then it's year-on-year, then it's sequential. You get the picture. Not to say sequentially from Q1 2017 the Model S and X can't be selling better: they probably are, as Tesla is providing discounts much earlier in the quarter, whereas previously the discounts tended to happen at quarter-end. Indeed, given gross margin guidance I think that this quarter will have extraordinary discounts all over, for those wanting to buy a Model S or X (I also think that soon enough Tesla will launch 85kWh base models, thus giving it a reason to discount the "now obsolete" inventory).

Finally, Tesla's reported revenues came in above expectations, and likely will continue to do so (against my expectations) on both ZEV credit sales (this quarter) and fewer sales booked as leasing sales. This is an irrelevant reason for celebration (given the non-material nature of the mix change between leasing and direct sales, which will be the main ongoing impact).

This is the point where you might ask. “So, if it’s all bad, how come the stock is up?”. That’s a pretty fair question and the stock really is up. My answer is that it all rested not on the metrics, but on the lyrics. Tesla once again created a narrative in which:

The Model 3 is fully on track (production-wise).

The Model 3 will have high (25%) gross margins and they’ll arrive quickly (2018).

Rivers of wine and honey flow as far as the eye can see, just a few quarters up ahead.

The market, once again, believed the narrative. It seems the market can't hold memories of narratives past for more than a few days. In the past, too, Tesla about to show great cash flow and earnings. Then it all went to hell and instead Tesla delivered the much higher than expected losses and guidance we see today. Will it be any different this time?

Well, the narrative, which the market seems to believe, rests on the Model 3, a car selling for half the price of the Model S and X, actually having higher gross margins than those two cars (because now they’re being guided below 25%). The narrative isn’t believable in the least, but the market seems drunk with faith.

Reality? Reality is that Tesla will lose twice as much money as expected next quarter, and will continue losing money throughout the entire 2018.

Conclusion

Tesla is simply a bifurcated stock:

Believers have faith on the narrative no matter how far present financial performance is from where past narrative placed it.

At the same time, bears look at how financial performance is worse than expected and unsustainable going forward. This financial performance is unsustainable even without incoming competition. yet during 2018 Tesla will, indeed, face both competition and cannibalization by the Model 3 of its higher-end and higher-margin models.

Tesla would go bankrupt on this financial performance. The only thing keeping Tesla as a viable company are regular equity infusions, the next of which will probably happen before the end of the year. To think that equity will always be available is to bet against any economic or market downturn. Any such event would quickly bury Tesla in its present form.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.