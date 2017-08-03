Pioneer Natural Resources - Profitable, But Slower Growth

Despite current profitability and growth, Pioneer is not even able to post earnings of a dollar per annum at this point, translating into an unreasonable earnings multiple.

These earnings results are to be applauded, yet production growth is coming down, notably in the form of oil.

Back in June, I looked at the prospects for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). I concluded that the business is of great quality compared to its peers, but that quality has its price. I am impressed with the very modest decline in adjusted earnings on a sequential basis, even as realized oil prices dropped by $4 on a sequential basis and costs continue to come down.

The shocker for investors is that growth is coming down amid a modest decline in capital spending, which might indicate that cost declines will be halted going forward. Nonetheless, continued production growth and a recovery of oil prices toward $50 creates support for earnings growth in the near term. The issue is that the valuation remains sky-high, as investors have long preferred quality over quantity in this environment. But even after the recent setback, I am not a buyer yet.

The "Mother-Fracker"

Pioneer is the famous "mother-fracker," a term that was created by prominent hedge fund investor David Einhorn. The company has grown to a production base of 249,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day in Q1, mostly produced in the Spraberry/Wolfcamp basin. Roughly 60% of this production is in the form of oil, with natural gas and NGLs being responsible for the remainder. In June, Pioneer reiterated a $2.8 billion capital spending program, sufficient to grow production by 15%-18% this year, with oil production seen up by 24%-28%.

Based on the 2016 exit rate, production is seen in the low 270,000s this year with, of course, a much higher exit rate, as production in Q1 was still only approaching a quarter of a million barrels of oil-equivalent per day. The company is brutally efficient in terms of its production costs, and conservative with regard to the usage of leverage and through its active hedging program. The company also invests heavily into vertical integration, spending some $275 million this year. These investments go into areas like their own sand mines, water facilities and pumping machines, among other things.

The All-Important P&L, Cost Reductions Continue to Support Profitability

Pioneer posted a first-quarter loss of $42 million, as the adjusted number revealed a profit of $42 million. With production of 249,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, adjusted profits came in at $2 per barrel of oil-equivalent at a time when oil averaged at roughly $50 per barrel.

Earnings totaled $233 million in Q2 on a GAAP basis, but this number is driven by a pre-tax disposition gain of $194 million and another $135 million in hedging gains. Adjusted for these items, after-tax earnings came in at $38 million as production improved by 10,000 barrels of oil-equivalent on a sequential basis to 259,000 barrels. While the sequential $4 million decline in earnings is disappointing, note that oil realizations came in at just $45 per barrel, down from $49 in the first quarter. As oil has recovered to nearly $50 per barrel at the time this article was written, there is support for sequential improvements -- although realizations have been poor at the start of the third quarter. In that respect, the performance is pretty strong as the lower realizations in oil prices alone impacted pre-tax earnings by a little over $50 million, indicating that continued cost declines support the profitability of the business.

Why So Disappointed?

Shares of Pioneer fell 10% in the response to the numbers, and are now trading around $145 per share, which marks a big retreat from the 52-week high of $200 per share. This is despite the fact that oil prices have risen to $50 again.

The reason is in the guidance for the year. Full-year production growth is now seen at 15-16%, down from 15-18% as predicted before. The company attributes this to the deferral of 30 completions into 2018. The issue is that oil production growth is seen at just 17-18%, which is down roughly 8 percentage points from the initial guidance, as oil production will decline on a relative basis.

The reduced production growth comes at a benefit -- a $100 million reduction in this year's capital spending budget, now seen around $2.7 billion. Nonetheless, the third quarter is anticipated to be strong in terms of production, seen at 274,000-279,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day. What is disappointing is that the $100 million reduction in capital spending, equivalent to less than 4% of the previous budget, results in quite a setback in terms of production growth.

The company continues to operate with a rock-solid balance sheet, which means that financial concerns are not the big issue, as part of the disappointment comes from the valuation argument. The company holds $2.2 billion in cash, or $2.6 billion if other investments and the fair value of hedges are taken into account. On the other side, total debt stands at close to $2.7 billion, for a very modest net debt load, especially as the company is profitable.

It should be said that net debt is expected to increase a bit, as D&A charges run at a rate of roughly $1.4 billion per annum, while capital spending is nearly double that amount at $2.7 billion. These cash outflows of $1.3 billion cannot be entirely financed by the profitability of the business, running at $200-$300 million per year based on current pricing and adjusted earnings multiples, for a $1 billion cash outflow. That theoretically results in a net debt load of roughly $500-$600 million by the end of the year, but with EBITDAX running at a rate of $2 billion-plus a year, leverage does not become an issue.

The issue is the valuation, as the $38 million adjusted earnings number is equivalent to just $0.21 per share, or less than $1 on an annualized basis. As a result, you can hardly call shares cheap following the 10% decline to $145 per share.

Too Risky

Of course, no one is buying Pioneer based on its current production profile. But investors hope for higher prices in the future and continued growth toward its long-term target of a million barrels of oil-equivalent nearly a decade from now.

The good news is that the company is being marginally profitable as oil prices realized during the quarter came in at just $45 per barrel. Every $10 per barrel move higher from that level, and a 75% translation factor (given that just 57-58% of production takes place in the form of oil), adds roughly $700 million to pre-tax earnings. I would reduce this to $500-$600 million in a more realistic case as there will likely be inflation in service and employment costs in such a scenario. After applying a 40% tax rate, this could boost net earnings by $300-$350 million, to roughly $2 per share.

That suggests that, based on rough measures, the current earnings power of $1 per share could jump to $3 per share if oil averages $55 per barrel, and $5 per share if oil jumps to $65. The key appeal has to come from continued production growth, which implies that earnings could increase by a factor of 3-4 times in the long run, driven by the anticipated production growth. This scenario could imply $20 EPS by 2026 if oil averages at $65 and production does indeed approach a million barrels per day.

The reality is that investors are not buying the growth argument for now, as management let investors down given the cutback in the guidance for this year's oil production. I am furthermore concerned about the long-term prospects for energy companies given the global climate agreements being made and real progress being achieved in certain technologies. While further production growth and a recovery in oil prices could justify today's prices, I would be cautious.

Even if I use the upbeat earnings numbers of $20 per share by 2026, as calculated above, a market multiple only translates into fair value of $300-$350 for a mature company. As a result, I would be very hesitant to apply fat multiples given the truly long-term prospects for oil. While shares could double in this fairly upbeat scenario, that translates into returns of "just" 7% per annum, while the downside is substantial.

You get the point -- quality has its price, but even as the price has come down substantially in recent times, I am not buying the dip yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.