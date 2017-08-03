Valero Energy: As Oil Price Drops, Shares Climb

Investment Thesis:

While shareholders of Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) are struggling with poor returns over the past five years (-7.83% and +1.19% excluding dividend, as at August 3rd 2017), Valero (VLO) shareholders are smiling. As you can see on the following graphs, VLO is performing very well while the crude prices dropped since 2014.



Valero owns a strong competitive advantage with its highly complex refineries. It purchases lower quality crude and transforms it into an added value product giving VLO higher margins among its peers. Valero is probably the most interesting play during this oil bust.



Revenue

VLO has gone through a major transformation in its business model over the past few years. In 2013, VLO spun-off its retail operations into CST Brands that has been later purchased by Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCTF) which sold a part of the business to another Canadian company; Parkland Fuel (OTCPK:PKIUF). Then, in July 2013, Valero created an MLP; Valero Logistics Partners (VLP). Valero owns the entire 2% general partner interest, all incentive distribution rights, and 67% of outstanding LP interests. The company now concentrates on its refineries that are concentrated around the U.S. Gulf Coast and will finish the Diamond Pipeline to bring additional crude oil to its Memphis refinery toward the end of the year:



How VLO fares vs My 7 Principles of Investing

We all have our methods for analyzing a company. Over the years of trading, I’ve been through several stock research methodologies from various sources. This is how I came up with my 7 investing principles of dividend investing. Let’s take a closer look at them.

Principle #1: High Dividend Yield Doesn’t Equal High Returns

My first investment principle goes against many income seeking investors’ rule: I try to avoid most companies with a dividend yield over 5%. Very few investments like this will be made in my case (you can read my case against high dividend yield here). The reason is simple; when a company pays a high dividend, it’s because the market thinks it's a risky investment or that the company has nothing else but a constant cash flow to offer its investors. However, high yield hardly come with dividend growth and this is what I am seeking most.



Starting from 2012 (where VLO started to increase its dividend again), the yield has increased significantly. This is the same situation with both the dividend payouts and stock price. At a current yield of 3.79%, VLO is an attractive investment for income seeking investors.

VLO meets my 1st investing principles.



Principle#2: Focus on Dividend Growth

Speaking of which, my second investing principle relates to dividend growth as being the most important metric of all. It proves management’s trust in the company’s future and is also a good sign of a sound business model. Over time, a dividend payment cannot be increased if the company is unable to increase its earnings. Steady earnings can’t be derived from anything else but increasing revenue. Who doesn’t want to own a company that shows rising revenues and earnings?



I was disappointed to see the dividend cut in 2010. One must understand that the refinery business is highly capital intensive and these companies don’t have much pricing power (since they are all selling the same commodity). This situation results into very thin margin and little place for unfortunate events. However, since the company revisited their dividend policy in 2012, the payout growth is quite impressive.

VLO meets my 2nd investing principle since 2012

Principle #3: Find Sustainable Dividend Growth Stocks

Past dividend growth history is always interesting and tells you a lot about what happened with a company. As investors, we are more concerned about the future than the past. this is why it is important to find companies that will be able to sustain their dividend growth.



We can clearly see why management cut their dividends back in 2010; the company was bleeding seriously and needed more than a Band-Aid! However, while management has aggressively increased its dividend payment since 2014, both payout and cash payout ratios are well under control at 54.50% and 29.13% respectively. Management has enough room to continue increasing its payouts but I wish they will do it more cautiously in the future to avoid further dividend cut during more difficult times.



VLO meets my 3rd investing principle.



Principle #4: The Business Model Ensure Future Growth

Analyzing the company’s previous numbers tells you where the company had been, but defining how its business model will help VLO to evolve will tell you if the company can pay its dividend forward. Valero makes the bulk of its revenue from refining. It keeps a competitive advantage due to the prime location of several of its refinery around the U.S. Gulf Coast.

As this business is capital intensive (the company spends between $1.5 and $2 billion per year to maintain its refineries), there are a small number of competitors and the possibility of seeing new players is very thin.



VLO still shows a strong business model and meets my 4th investing principle.



Principle #5: Buy When You Have Money in Hand - At The Right Valuation

I think the perfect timing to buy stocks is when you have money. Sleeping money is always a bad investment. However, it doesn’t mean that you should buy everything you see because you have some savings aside. There is a valuation work to be done. In order to achieve this task, I will start by looking at how the stock market valued the stock over the past 10 years by looking at its PE ratio:



We can clearly see what happens to a company that is highly dependent of the global economy hits a wall. Between 2008 and 2012, VLO valuation wasn’t stable. Then, the market seems to give a higher multiple to VLO recently. At a PE of 15, VLO doesn’t seem to be highly valued. Especially when I compare it to its peers:



Digging deeper into this stock valuation, I will use a double stage dividend discount model. As a dividend growth investor, I rather see companies like big money making machine and assess their value as such. VLO has increased its quarterly payout aggressively over the past three years going from $0.40/share in 2015 to $0.70/share in 2017. I don’t think management will continue such strong increases for a long time. Therefore, I use a 7% dividend growth rate for the first 10 years and reduce it to 5% afterward in order to remain conservative. While VLO has a strong competitive advantages compared to its peers, the fact it has cut its dividends during the last recession forces me to use a higher discount rate at 10%.



Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.80 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00%

Here are the details of my calculations:

Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $103.68 $82.46 $68.35 10% Premium $95.04 $75.59 $62.65 Intrinsic Value $86.40 $68.72 $56.96 10% Discount $77.76 $61.85 $51.26 20% Discount $69.12 $54.98 $45.57

According to my calculation, VLO currently trades at fair value. It’s important to note that if the economy continues to go well in the U.S., chances are the dividend growth rate will be stronger than 7% in the first years and this could unlock additional potential. However, the opposite is also true.

VLO meet my 5th investing principle but there is no bargain here



Principle #6: The Rationale Used to Buy is Also Used to Sell

I’ve found that one of the biggest investor struggles is to know when to buy and sell his holdings. I use a very simple, but very effective rule to overcome my emotions when it is the time to pull the trigger. My investment decisions are motivated by the fact that the company confirms or not my investment thesis. Once the reasons (my investment thesis) why I purchase shares of a company are not valid anymore, I sell and never look back.



Investment thesis

VLO operates 15 refineries that are able to process lower quality oil into a high-value product. Its refineries can process any kind of oil and shows the highest level of complexity among its peers (p.24 of 2016 VLO annual report). VLO competitive advantage leads to higher margins than most of its competitors:



In a business where current operating margins are set between 2.80% and 4%, you can see how being on top makes the whole difference. Valero’s ability to buy lower quality crude and transform it into higher

value products will remain through time as its competitors would need major investments to match VLO’s refineries capacity.



The company shows a strong dividend profile over the past 5 years and has enough room to continue increasing its payouts in the upcoming years.



Risks:

We have seen in the past how the oil industry is unpredictable. Valero’s advantages will remain as long as there is cheap crude to be transformed into higher priced gasoline. If crude prices goes up, but gasoline prices stagnate or decrease due to an economic slowdown, there is nothing VLO can do about it.

The last time such event happened, VLO had to cut its dividend. This is definitely a risk investors should consider seriously.



VLO shows a solid investment thesis and meets my 6th investing principle.



Principle #7: Think Core, Think Growth

My investing strategy is divided into two segments: the core portfolio built with strong & stable stocks meeting all our requirements. The second part is called the “dividend growth stock addition” where I may ignore one of the metrics mentioned in principles #1 to #5 for a greater upside potential (e.g. riskier pick as well).



If VLO didn’t cut its dividend payout in 2010, I would have given it a core holding. After all, today VLO would even be part of the dividend achievers list if it wasn’t for that cut. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

However, VLO shows additional risk than the usual “buy and sleep” holding. On the good side, the stock has been proven to be able to surge and reward investors accordingly. For this reason, VLO is a growth holding.



Final Thoughts on VLO – Buy, Hold or Sell?

VLO is definitely an interesting holding if you want to have a play in the energy sector. While vertically integrated behemoths like XOM and CVX hold on to their dividend policy, VLO cut it temporarily and rapidly bounced back. What is best; stagnation for years or a dividend cut for a quick turnaround?



Disclaimer: I do not hold VLO in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

