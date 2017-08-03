Air Products: Popping Higher

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) are up about 9% over the past twelve months, and in my view there’s more upside for these shares over the long haul. There are many positive drivers here, but in aggregate, the obvious catalyst for this growth is the increasing dividend. I’ll outline my reasoning below by reviewing some of the financial highlights of the past several years, along with attempting to model a likely future price for the company based on its recent past. In my view the company has executed well on its plan to divest non-core assets (specifically the Performance Materials and Electronic Materials businesses) and is now ready to drive growth from a host of projects around the world. Air Products is a strong buy in my view.

Financial Highlights

The financial history of Air Products has been impressive. Despite the fact that revenue has been relatively volatile over the past several years, net income has grown at a CAGR of about 5.7% since 2011. There are some distortions relating to discontinued businesses, but in the main net income has grown at a much faster rate than revenue. This is a huge positive for me as it indicates a relatively scalable business. The company is impacted somewhat by the business cycle, but it has the capacity to throw a larger portion of sales to the bottom line and that is a huge positive in my view.

Turning to the capital structure, although there’s more debt on the balance sheet than I like to see, I’m not overly worried about it for two reasons. First, the company has a cash hoard representing about 30% of the total of debt. In addition, most of the debt (75.6%) is due after 2021, suggesting that there’s little risk of a credit freeze. Although some of the debt outstanding pays interest rates that are excessive in my view (the 8.75% 2021 debentures and the 7.6% Series E Notes come to mind), these don’t represent a material percentage of the overall debt picture.

The one problem I see is the dilution that’s happened over the past several years. It may be time for management to put some of the company’s free cash flow to work to start to aggressively buy back shares. That is only if they can’t find anything more profitable to do with the capital, obviously.

Finally, the dividend story here has been fantastic, obviously. The per share dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 7.2% since 2011, and given the low payout ratio, I see little reason for it to slow. It’s the dividend that I will model my future price expectations around.

Modelling The Dividend

Although the financial history of Air Products is interesting (to some), the more relevant question is what will the future be like here? It falls to me to try to predict what the future will be, given what I know of the past. Whenever I try to predict the future, I engage in a ceteris paribus exercise, meaning that I hold all variables but one constant. I only “move” the variable that I consider to be the most relevant, in this case the dividend.

I know that this management team has a demonstrated history of growing the dividend for decades. I also know that the payout ratio remains relatively low. For those reasons, I’ll simply assume that the future dividend will grow at the same CAGR of about 7% that we’ve observed since 2011. When I model this growth rate, I forecast a compound annual return of about 8.25% from these levels. Interestingly, fully 27% of the total return comes from rising dividends in my model, which are much more safe than the capital gain, which is itself subject to the behaviour of the capricious market.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for APD turned bullish when the the shares closed above $146.50 on August 1. This signalled a bullish breakout from a consolidation phase which began on May 5. From here, we see the shares rising to $152.00 over the next three months.

Today, we may buy APD call options, which will provide us with approximately 18x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $146.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $154.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe APD is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

As I’ve said many times, investors most often access the future cash flows of a given business via the public markets. The difficulty is that those markets sometimes react (overreact) to news about a business, to the point where the shares seem to bear no relationship to the well being of the underlying business. This can be a blessing or a curse. It’s a curse when the shares are priced for perfection, since sooner or later something will go wrong and the shares will be punished. If, on the other hand, the shares trade at a discount of some kind, they may represent good value. At the moment, the shares of Air Products trade at a 15% discount to the overall market, which is unreasonable in my view. A company with a history of paying dividends this religiously deserves a slight premium if anything. For those reasons, I rate Air Products and Chemicals Inc. a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.