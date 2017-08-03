Doomsaying Vs. Gameplaying: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Jeff Miller praises Ben Carlson for dispelling the notion that it’s unusual when just a few stocks reap most of the gains.

Charlie Bilello: If these are the best of times, we should enjoy them, for they will not last forever.

By and large, the market worrywarts, scolds, killjoys, and doomsayers who have pointed to all the problems in the market and the economy over the past decade are the ones who have lost money. How have gold miner stocks been working out for Jim Grant?

There have been those, like Jim Grant, editor of the eponymous Interest-Rate Observer publication, who have focused on the sins of central bankers, and there have been others who have not concerned themselves with over-analyzing the behavior but have rather contented themselves with a “Don’t Fight the Fed” mantra. It is the latter group who have been making money hand over fist, year after year.

But none of the above means that Jim Grant and his fellow scourges have been wrong in their analysis of the markets and the economy. Nor does it say that those reaping all the market gains won’t eventually take it on the chin.

These ruminations follow in the wake of today’s Seeking Alpha articles, a great many of which concern themselves with lofty market valuations and the like. There are those, like Jeff Miller below, who look for factual analysis, with a view toward making money in markets calmly and confidently. Others, like Gary Gordon, argue it is best to err on the side of caution, to worry more about losing money than losing the last shred of opportunity.

I found Charlie Bilello’s article “The Best of Times” especially amusing. He quotes the famous opening line of Dickens’s “Tale of Two Cities,” omitting “the worst of times” part. His point is that this market is priced for perfection. He then offers numerous examples of how perfect this market is. They’re all good, so read the article here. My favorite is Greek 2-year bonds. You get 3.2% for taking on that level of risk today! Bilello’s conclusion:

Exuberance can always become more irrational and greed can always become greedier. But the tranquility that exists in markets today - from stocks to bonds and everything in between - will be hard to surpass for some time. These are the best of times. Enjoy.”

This resonates with me. Bilello understands that the market cannot be timed. Mean reversion alone, let alone genuine long-term festering problems, can reverse these best-of-times in the blink of an eye.

Where do I stand on the doomsaying/gameplaying spectrum? As can probably be deduced from the foregoing, and from previous articles, I think that the economy and financial system is dangerously unhealthy and yet…that one should always remain both invested and protected: risk on, with plenty of cash.

From QE policies that have dialed up risk to LIBOR, I have observed signs of market manipulation; from TBTF banks that have only gotten bigger despite (or because of) increased regulation, I remain concerned about the financialization of the world economy; from public and private debt levels, I fear that the world will yet learn that there really is no free lunch; from tepid growth and demographic headwinds, I am skeptical that the economy will be able to match rich investment valuations; from stocks rising on the basis of accounting tricks and financial legerdemain to governmental institutions falling into disrepute and paralysis in a world of profound danger, I see a high level of risk everywhere.

And yet…the above paragraph could have been written word for word five years ago. Staying away from the stock market would have been a costly mistake. For that reason, investors’ best tack is to remain diversified across a variety of asset classes as an admission of the fundamental reality that we simply don’t know what will happen and when.

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. In the meantime, please see today’s other financial advisor-related links:

Roger Nusbaum: James Montier thinks mean reversion’s coming soon; Jeremy Grantham thinks it could take 20 years.

Jeff Miller praises Ben Carlson for dispelling the notion that it’s unusual when just a few stocks reap most of the gains.

Gary Gordon: Howard Marks says now’s a time to worry more about losing money more than losing opportunity.

Nicholas P. Cheer continues his five-part series on Evidence-Based Investing, with Part III.

Nicholas P. Cheer continues his five-part series on Evidence-Based Investing, with Part IV.

BlackRock assesses the capacity of factor investing.

For more content geared to FAs, visit the Financial Advisor Center.