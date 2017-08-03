Will The Gold Miners' Coiled Spring Ever Be Released?

If gold continues to rise, then we would expect that GDXJ in particular could generate leveraged returns that exceed the traditional leverage of 3X.

The VanEck Gold Miner’s Junior Bull ETF (GDXJ) has under-performed some of its ETF peers this year. Through 3pm on August 2 nd GDXJ was up 6%, while its big brother - the Vaneck Gold Miner’s Bull ETF (GDX) – was up 9%. Over the same period, the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) is up 10%. As precious metal investors know, GDX and GDXJ will usually earn a roughly 3X multiple of GLD’s return, although that is not yet the case for 2017.

If gold continues to rally, then we would expect that the miners would out-perform by more than their traditional 3X leverage. Specifically, if gold rises by another 2%, then the miners and particularly GDXJ could easily rise by 10% or more. While we hold a short-term negative view for gold, if the current price conditions hold, then we would be eager to go long GDXJ. We view GDXJ as a coiled spring to the upside, with dampeners to the downside if GLD corrects or moves lower.

If we graph GDXJ together with GLD, we can easily see that GLD has retraced far more of its downward move in over the last year than has GDXJ. In our view, if GLD continues its upward rise, then GDXJ could easily jump in value to $40/share in a short time frame.

On the other hand, if GLD loses value, it is also possible that GDXJ would not experience 3X leveraged losses to the downside, since it has recently under-performed. As a result, and as we have noted to our premium subscribers, if we were bullish or even constructive on GLD at this point, we would choose to be long GDXJ rather than GDX or GLD.

Gold Miner's Leverage to GLD

Most investors in GDX and GDXJ will be familiar with the leverage effect that gold miners experience when gold rises. In the past, we have calculated the "beta" of GDX and GDXJ to be near 3.0 relative to GLD. Specifically, if GLD goes up or down 1%, then over time, that tends to move the miners up or down 3% (or so).

This leverage can also be examined in the chart above. GDXJ's re-tracement from its 2016 highs to its 2016 lows represented a drop of 48%. Meanwhile, GLD's re-tracement from its 2016 to its 2016 lows represents a drop of 18%.

If we assume that a typical gold miner has an all-in sustaining cost of production of $1,000, then a rise from $1,250 to $1,500/oz (a 20% increase) in gold could potentially double their gross margin of production. Therefore, we expect leverage in miners relative to changes in gold price.

Gold Miner Value Indicators

One of our favorite quotes on the markets is attributed to Benjamin Graham. He said, “in the short run, the stock market is a voting machine. In the long run, it is a weighing machine.” With this quote in mind, we have developed several tools in the precious metals and energy markets to measure value divergence. We have two tools which we use to consider our positioning in GDX and GDXJ.

The first tool measures the relative value divergence between GLD and a weighted basket of GDX and GDXJ, and takes into consideration the average costs of production of the miners.

At the moment, our value indicator suggests that GLD is over-valued versus the mining ETFs. This could suggest one or two things: a) it could indicate that gold miners are set to rally, or b) it could suggest that gold prices are due to fall. Or both.

Our second miner value indicator measures the relative value of GDXJ to GDX. Without getting into all of the details, we believe that this value indicator is better than the often used simple ratio GDXJ/GDX because we also take into account the relative value of GLDl. Higher values of GLD have historically resulted in relatively higher values of GDXJ over GDX.

At the moment, our GDXJ versus GDX indicator is flashing both a long-term and short-term preference for GDXJ over GDX.

Current View on Gold and Silver

In addition to our several value indicators, we also update our subscribers daily with a decision matrix which takes into consideration five metrics that we track for both gold and silver. Our analysis differs from other analysts since we don’t exclusively focus on chart technicals or the COT report. We also include a daily update of our value indicators and option expiration price magnets.

At the moment, we have a short-term negative outlook for GLD, because we see it as significantly over-valued versus safe havens, as shown below.

Application

If an investor is seeking long exposure to precious metals, it is our view that GDXJ is currently a better choice than GLD or GDX, since it has under-performed the others, even while GLD has risen in 2017. If we were bullish or constructive in our outlook for GLD, then we would be long GDXJ.

The recent under-performance by the gold miners could easily result in out-sized gains for them (particularly GDXJ) if gold continues to rise.

