Wyndham: Thesis Achieved - Now What?

This report concludes by discussing my positioning on the current Wyndham shares, and handicapping my biases in anticipation of the proposed spin-offs.

I now assess the merits of its two separately planned entities, value each separately and in a revised sum-of-parts.

This article provides update on Wyndham Worldwide following its recently announced break-up.

My positive investment thesis on Wyndham’s (WYN) stock, outlined in February, has been realized after last night when the company announced it would spin off its timeshare units by mid-2018.

From less than $82 a share on that article’s publication, Wyndham has achieved my ‘base case’ price target of $100, and now approaches my $108 spin-off-dependent objective.

Because I believe there remains opportunities following the distributions, however, I plan to hold the shares into the break-up. More on that in my conclusion.

New Sum Of Parts

Below is a new Sum of Parts (“After”). For comparison purposes, I also include the SOP from my article in February (“Before”).

Sum of Parts ($M / per share) After Before Adj. EBITDA Value EBITDA Value 2017E Multiple Total Share 2017E Multiple Total Share Hotels 417 16.1X $6,699 $64 411 13.7X $5,610 $51 Destinations 361 9.8X 3,545 34 369 8.4X 3,081 28 Vacations 662 11.3X 7,482 72 735 9.6X 7,056 64 Corporate Exp's (87) 12.3X (1,071) (10) (135) 9.2X (1,236) (11) EBITDA Adj. - - 50 9.2X 458 4 Enterprise Value 16,655 159 14,969 135 Net debt (5,345) (51) (4,765) (43) Equity Value $11,310 $108 $10,204 $92 Shares Out (Dil.) 105 111 Before 15% Conglomerate Discount $12,005 $108

Source: SEC filings

The “After” version fully removes the 15% conglomerate discount in the assigned valuations for each entity – Hotels and Timeshares (Destinations and Vacation above) – per Wyndham’s post-split plan, and includes other, more minor changes – reflecting results from first-half 2017 and my new estimates.

My February article on Wyndham provides more discussion around how I assigned the original valuation multiples. Briefly, for each of its three units, I designate 5-15% premiums over peer valuations, mainly to reflect the advantage of size, as the largest competitor in respective industries where scale matters.

Hotels

Wyndham’s Hotel unit is trending around low single-digit RevPAR, should net up to 2% net new rooms a year and generate very attractive, fee-based returns and margins on its operating cash flows (i.e., EBITDA).

2015 2016 2017E 2018E CAGR Sales – Hotel 1,297 1,309 1,338 1,412 3% EBITDA* 349 400 417 435 8% EBITDA margin 26.9% 30.6% 31.4% 32.2% Corporate Exp. (34) (25) EBITDA 383 410

*EBITDA through 2016 is segment-only and excludes unallocated overhead.

Source: Company SEC filings.

Hotels account for about 29% of WYN’s segment EBITDA (before corporate expenses). My allocation for overhead to each business reflects this split, cost-cut trends already in place and further savings post-split (i.e., this is an estimated 2018 post-split figure).

Adj. EBITDA 2017E Multiple Total Per Sh. Hotels 417 16.1X $6,699 $64 Corporate Exp's (25) 16.1X (405) (4) Net debt (980) (9) Equity Value $5,314 $51 Shares Out (Dil.) 105

My $51 valuation for Hotels uses the current share count (as with Timeshares later). More importantly, I allocate $980 million of Wyndham’s $5.35 million existing (net) debt to this business, based on a 2.5 times multiple to EBITDA, comparable to its closest peer Choice Hotels’.

Timeshares

Wyndham’s combined Timeshares units are slow-growing, but solidly cash-generative, with a fair amount of long-term predictability – or lack of cyclicality. Though vacation ownership and exchange has relatively modest (investment) capital needs, its working capital is highly intensive, a reflection of the industries it serves.

2015 2016 2017E 2018E CAGR Sales – Destination 1,538 1,571 1,630 1,692 3% EBITDA* 367 356 361 400 3% EBITDA margin 23.9% 22.7% 23.2% 23.7% Sales – Vacation 2,772 2,794 2,906 2,979 2% EBITDA* 687 694 662 694 0% EBITDA margin 24.8% 24.8% 22.8% 23.3% Adjusted EBITDA 1,403 1,450 1,440 1,529 3% Corporate Exp. (82) (62) EBITDA 941 1,032

*EBITDA through 2016 is segment-only and excludes unallocated overhead.

Source: Company SEC filings.

Timeshares accounts for 71% of WYN’s 2017 estimated segment EBITDA. My $57 valuation allocates the bulk of the company’s current net debt to this unit. Note that more than $2 billion of these liabilities are collateralized by the unit’s long-term receivables.

Adj. EBITDA 2017E Multiple Total Per Sh. Timeshare 1,023 10.8X $11,027 $106 Corporate Exp's (62) 10.8X (666) (6) Net debt (4,365) (42) Equity Value $5,996 $57 Shares Out (Dil.) 105

Conclusion

I agree with the merits of separating Wyndham’s Hotels from its Timeshare units but disagree with the timing.

I would again note that there is value in Timeshare’s potential to offset the core hotel segment’s high cyclicality. This value will become more apparent when the lodging cycle turns, though its forfeiture is an acceptable trade-off for the many benefits of having “pure-plays” in two distinct industries.

Finally, I think cash flow growth within the Hotels business is closer to peaking than trough-ing. I also believe that vacation ownership / exchange is mid-cycle – if cyclical at all. Since I expect these views to differ from the market’s perception, I would look for Hotels to be overvalued in the distributions and Timeshares to be undervalued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WYN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not a buy/sell recommendation, but rather an update on my current holdings. Please read for entertainment purposes only.