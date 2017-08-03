This Surging Affordable Housing Sector Delivers Another Strong Quarter

Job growth has been strongest in the goods-producing sectors so far in 2017. Confidence and economic data for this segment of the labor market have improved dramatically since election day.

REIT Rankings: Manufactured Housing

In our "REIT Rankings" series, we introduce readers to one of the thirteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments for existing readers.

Manufactured Housing Sector Overview

Manufactured Housing REITs comprise roughly 2% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within our manufactured housing index, we track the two largest manufactured housing REITs within the sector, which account for roughly $14 billion in market value: Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) and Sun Communities (SUI).

UMH Properties (UMH) is the third manufactured housing REIT. Because of its small $300 million market capitalization, along with other atypical characteristics, we do not include UMH in our coverage, but the general discussion of manufactured housing still applies.

Above we show the size, geographical focus, and quality focus of the two manufactured housing REITs we track. While both REITs are fairly diversified across the country, we note that ELS has higher concentration in Florida while SUI has a large portfolio in Michigan. UMH's portfolio is highly concentrated in the northern Appalachia shale region. REITs own less than 2% of the total manufactured housing units in the US. Five percent of all U.S. residents live on one of two million manufactured housing sites.

Recent Developments and Performance

Manufactured Housing REITs have gained more than 19% YTD, significantly outperforming the broader REIT sector, which gained 1% during this period. Over the past three years, manufactured housing REITs have gained 83% on a price-basis and more than 100% when factoring in dividends. Equity Lifestyle and Sun Communities have performed exactly in line over the past quarter.

Q217 earnings were generally better than expected. ELS met earnings estimates and raised full-year guidance. SUI beat earnings estimates, but lowered guidance due to a planned equity raise. As both REITs trade at premiums to NAV, raising equity to fuel accretive growth is not an issue. Revenue growth and NOI growth continues to be solid at 5.9% and 5.5%, respectively. Occupancy gains were impressive, as was the average rent growth of 3.7% YoY, outpacing the other residential REIT sectors.

External growth continues to drive operating performance. ELS added 1.1% more revenue-producing sites this quarter while SUI added 3.5%. SUI continues to focus on new home sales as a means to drive margin improvement. Home sales for SUI grew an impressive at 7%. ELS already has a higher percentage of owners relative to renters and has put less of an emphasis on new home sales.

Between conference calls and the recent REITWeek conference, several key themes are being discussed. First, the outperformance of the manufactured housing subsector over the past three years has finally began to attract some institutional and foreign capital which has largely ignored the space. External growth has fueled the growth of these REITs over the past several years as the NAV premium gave these REITs the green light to accretive fund acquisitions and expansion. Whether or not the new capital in the space will affect the pricing of potential acquisition targets is something we will monitor. From the SUI call:

Second, as we’ve discussed, executives continue to cite success in new home sales and ‘conversions’ of renters into owners. Margins are significantly higher for owner-owned households. Owners tend to take better care of their property, stay in that location longer, and lessen the cap-ex requirements of the REIT relative to rented units.

Third, the supply pipeline has remained almost nonexistent outside of expansion within existing communities. The lack of new supply growth continues to be a unique feature of the MH sector, particularly compared to other apartment REITs where supply has increased considerably in recent years. Low levels of supply growth tend to keep rental markets tight and push rents and occupancy higher. From last quarter’s SUI call:

Third, MH operators continue to be optimistic about 2017 and beyond. Operating performance has consistently beat consensus estimates and company guidance in recent years and the manufactured housing REIT sector is no longer a ‘fringe’ sector. There has been some discussion over the impact of GSE (Fannie and Freddie) involvement in MH lending, but these executives don’t seem to believe there will be any material impact on fundamentals.

Finally, the 2016 election seems to have increased the positive sentiment around the sector. Improved economic conditions in rural America will likely coincide with more robust rental demand for midscale and upscale manufactured housing communities.

Below is our REIT Heat Map, showing the quarterly performance in relation to other sectors. As we mentioned, manufactured housing REITs have significantly outperformed the broader REIT index over the prior quarter. We also highlight the strength in the S&P 500 (SPY) gains in the 10-Year Yield (IEF).

Long-Term Thesis for the Manufactured Housing Sector

(Equity Lifestyle Investor Presentation)

After decades of being overlooked and misunderstood by the investment community, Manufactured Housing (MH) communities, colloquially know as "trailer parks" or "mobile homes", have gained mainstream acceptance since the bursting of the housing bubble in 2007. Post-crisis regulations included in Dodd-Frank and other ‘consumer protection’ doctrines resulted in substantially tighter credit conditions for low-income borrowers, forcing many would-be buyers of free-standing single family houses into manufactured housing communities.

Based on the 2011 American Housing Survey, manufactured housing is the least expensive housing option with residents paying roughly 50% less than renters and owners of single family houses in monthly housing costs. Depending on location and target demographic, MH parks vary greatly in quality, ranging from resort or retirement communities equipped with country club amenities to "bare bones" lots divided by dirt roads. Generally, residents rent the land from the community owner and own the manufactured housing structure atop the land. As we will discuss shortly, this model has shifted in recent years as more residents have chosen to rent both the land and the structure.

A significant percentage of MH residents work (or are seeking work) in goods-producing industries including manufacturing and energy production. It is this segment that anticipate the largest benefit from the Republican victory in the 2016 elections. To this segment, President Trump has indeed been making good on his promises amid a wave of positive news and good economic data about new manufacturing, mining, and energy jobs.

Based on the Gallup survey below (August 1, 2017), economic confidence has steadily improved since election day, particularly in the demographics that are most common in manufactured housing communities. Lower-income white men and women without a college-degree have seen the most significant rise in economic confidence compared to any other demographic.

We believe that this renewed economic confidence will translate into improved operating performance among these manufactured housing REITs. Better labor markets and increased economic confidence within these communities should help lessen the burden of rising rents on these residents and increase the credit quality of the tenants. Demand continues to be robust for MH sites.

A persistent issue in recent years for manufactured housing REITs is the increased percentage of rented homes (owned by the REIT and rented to residents) within these communities. This has been a result of the MH residents’ general aversion or financial inability to own the home, which has forced these REITs to expend more capital to maintain and renovate these homes. As we discussed, these REITs saw significantly higher new home sales over the past 12 months and improved ‘conversion’ of existing renters to owners, continuing a trend of a sustained shift back towards ownership in recent quarters. Gross margins are significantly higher on resident-owned homes.

Valuation of Manufactured Housing REITs

Relative to other REIT sectors, manufactured housing REITs appear expensive based on trailing free cash flow multiples, but look more attractive when we factor in near-term expected growth. At 25x current FCF and 23x forward, the sector trades at a slight premium to the REIT averages of 23x and 22x, respectively. When we factor in near-term growth expectations, the sector appears more attractive. Based on FCF/G, Manufactured Housing REITs are the third most attractive REIT sector.





(Hoya Capital Real Estate estimates, Company Filings)

Within the sector, Sun Communities looks more attractive at these valuations, though investors appear to be willing to pay up for Equity Lifestyle’s higher quality asset portfolio.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Manufactured Housing REITs reveal an interesting and counterintuitive characteristic. Despite their robust, sector-leading growth rates, manufactured housing REITs tend to be more “bond-like” than expected. The sector is the third most sensitive to interest rates, and shows quite a low correlation to the broader equity market. Investors who only look at growth rates and assume that the high growth protects these REITs from interest rate risk would be caught off-guard by volatility in interest rates.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs. (click to read more information about our methodology)

ELS and SUI are both characterized as Hybrid REITs which are ideal for investors seeking a balanced dividend-growth REIT portfolio.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, Manufactured Housing REITs towards the bottom of the REIT universe, paying an average yield of 2.6%. Manufactured Housing REITs payout just 66% of their available cash flow, so these firms have greater potential for dividend growth than other sectors.

Within the sector, we note the differing payout strategies used by the two firms, which opens an opportunity for investors to be selective depending on their tax situation. Taxable accounts may see a better after-tax return by investing in companies with consistently lower payout ratios.

Bottom Line

Manufactured Housing continues to be one of the best performing real estate sectors in 2017. The sector is up 20% YTD and more than 100% over the past three years. Q217 earnings were generally better than expected. ELS met earnings estimates and raised full-year guidance. SUI beat earnings estimates, but lowered guidance due to a planned equity raise. Occupancy gains were impressive as was the average rent growth of 3.7% YoY, outpacing the other residential REIT sectors. NOI growth was solid at 5.5%.

External growth continues to fuel the strong performance of these REITs. ELS added 1.1% more revenue-producing sites this quarter while SUI added 3.5%. The premiums to NAV give these REITs a green-light to continue to expand via external growth. Competition may be increasing, though, as institutional and foreign investors have discovered this under-the-radar subsector.

Job growth has been strongest in the goods-producing sectors so far in 2017. Confidence and economic data for this segment of the labor market has improved dramatically since election day. Lower-income white men and women without a college-degree have seen the most significant rise in economic confidence compared to any other demographic.

Manufactured housing REITs exhibit unique investment characteristics that add countercyclical balance to a portfolio without sacrificing growth potential. As traditional home prices continue to remain at elevated levels due to the high cost of land and construction, more marginal households will look to cheaper alternatives as an intermediate step between full homeownership and rental housing.

From a demand perspective, over the next decade, there will be incremental demand from downsizing boomers and millennials trading up from low-end rental housing or shared housing arrangements. As the cheapest non-subsidized housing option available, there is a natural floor on demand from the tens of millions of low-income households. The complete lack of new supply is the most interesting characteristic of the sector. Never underestimate the simple economics of supply and demand in the REIT space.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We view Sun Communities as the better option at these valuations.

