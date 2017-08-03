Quick Take On Symantec Q1 FY2018 Earnings

Symantec did a disastrous, distressed, divestiture, with a large impact on its future prospects, profitability and cash generation.

Symantec supposedly beat non-GAAP EPS expectations, but there's a whole lot more to that.

Norton still in decline. But the decline is now hidden from sight.

This article sums up my take on Symantec’s (SYMC) Q1 FY2018 earnings report.

These are the main highlights:

Symantec supposedly beat EPS expectations, by posting a $0.33 non-GAAP EPS vs $0.31 expectations. The difference was down to currency effects.

However, the actual earnings were more nuanced. Symantec had guided for $0.53 per share in Q1 FY2018 non-GAAP adjustments. Instead, it used $0.63 in non-GAAP adjustments . So it added back $0.10 per share more in non-GAAP adjustments than it guided for. That’s where the beat was manufactured.

Symantec guided for $0.40-$0.44 in non-GAAP EPS for Q2 FY2018. Midpoint is slightly below market expectation ($0.43). Yet, again, non-GAAP EPS guidance again includes massive non-GAAP adjustments (beyond those justifiable, like revenue or intangible amortization). The non-GAAP adjustment guided for Q3 FY2018 is $0.55 per share.

Symantec supposedly raised FY2018 guidance, from $1.75-$1.85 to $1.79-$1.89. Symantec puts this raise down to currency effects. However, this raise is also dubious: Symantec increased the non-GAAP guidance while decreasing the GAAP operating margin guidance. This again indicates increased reliance on non-GAAP adjustments to produce non-GAAP "growth" and "earnings".

All of the above considerations are excluding an important divestiture: the sale of its web security and related PKI assets. Due to problems I had long described with Google (I, II), Symantec was forced to sell those businesses. This is a $400 million business running at 45% EBIT margins ($180 million). Symantec sold this business for $950 million plus a 30% stake on the acquirer. Generally speaking, Symantec sold 70% of the business for $950 million.

However, the transaction implies $350 million in cash costs (taxes, fees, etc). So Symantec actually sold 70% of the business for $600 million. But it doesn't stop there. $50 million in costs (due to fixed cost allocation, transition) stay behind. So the negative impact on operating profits from selling the business is actually $235 million and not $180 million.

Symantec will get part of the sold earnings back through its minority shareholding, so instead of a $235 million impact, we're looking at a $185 million operating profit impact. Putting it all together, what was done was the equivalent of selling the business for $600 million and losing $185 million in operating profits. This is just 3.3x operating profits– a massively low valuation. This was thus a distressed sale, both because of the Google issues, and because Symantec didn't want to have the negative growth and earnings impact in-house as it happened, as it would destroy the (already shaky and artificial) growth narrative.

Symantec gave FY2018 guidance without including the impact from this transaction. It then quantified the impact as $0.20 lower EPS. A note here, these are $0.20 in high-quality GAAP earnings which are lost. To put things in perspective, even using non-GAAP, Symantec sold 11% of its profits for net proceeds of $600 million. Selling the entire company at these levels would imply a price target of around $7.50 (and this was one of the highest-quality, highest-margin segments Symantec had).

Symantec also guided towards the loss of around 20% of its present operating cash flow guidance as a result of this divestiture. Or, put another way, Symantec guided towards the loss of around 40% of its operating cash flow not derived from stock-based compensation (which is exploding).

The business being sold is one of Symantec's highest quality earnings sources, along with the Norton Antivirus (the shrinkage of which is the base for my Symantec short thesis, combined with valuation).

Norton continued its structural decline. However, Symantec says the consumer segment grew 1% adjusted for acquisitions. This is misleading. The adjustment for acquisitions includes Lifelock both on the base and present quarters. As a result, Lifelock’s own growth compensates Norton’s decline. Lifelock was growing revenues roughly ~$19 million/quarter when acquired. Organic growth of 1% would imply a ~$5 million organic gain in revenues for the segment. As a result, the rest of the segment must have shrunk ~$14 million. On a $403 million base, this would imply -3.5% shrinkage year-on-year for the Norton segment. The actual effect might be larger, as Lifelock itself is larger now and there are hard-to-understand adjustments taking place. But anyway, the thesis remains – the highest margin segment Symantec has, Norton Antivirus, is still in structural decline. Ah, and Kaspersky just announced it's joining the free antivirus fray.



All in all, there’s no change to the short thesis. Symantec is still a company whose main and most profitable segment is in decline, and yet trades at high growth valuation multiples.

However, Symantec continues to master the art of non-GAAP obfuscation, and most of what’s said above is either not on the earnings press release (it was left for the earnings call), or not reported at all (Norton Antivirus continued decline).

Disclosure: I am/we are short SYMC.

