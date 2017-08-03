Locking In Activision Gains

We then show our current potential return estimate for the stock, and use it to construct a hedge for longs looking to limit their risk.

Our system has been bullish on Activision Blizzard repeatedly since January of 2016, and it is bullish on it again now.

Bullish Again On Activision

We've been repeatedly bullish on Activision Blizzard (ATVI) going back to January of last year. In each case, Activision has posted a double-digit return 6 months later, though the accuracy of our potential return estimates has varied. We elaborate below, present our current potential return estimate for Activision, and then use that potential return estimate to construct a hedge for longs looking to limit their risk.

Our Activision Track Record

Our Portfolio Armor system uses underlying price action as well as option sentiment to estimate potential returns over the next 6 months for every stock and ETF with options traded on it in the U.S. Activision was one of the top-ranked stocks on our site at the beginning of last year (appearing in the hedged portfolio here), with a potential return estimate of 27.4%. Over the next 6 months, ATVI was up about 20.2%.

Activision was the top-ranked stock again in August of last year, with a potential return estimate of 14.82%. It was up about 12.74% over the next 6 months.

Our potential return estimate in September of last year turned out less accurate than the previous two: 25.57%, while ATVI's actual return over the next 6 months was closer to 11%:

Our site has been bullish on ATVI this year as well, moderately so in March, but ATVI was a top 10 name of ours again in June and July, as we shared with our Bulletproof Investing subscribers at the time. We'll update how ATVI has performed versus those potential return estimates after 6 months have elapsed from when we disclosed them.

Our Current Potential Return Estimate For Activision

The screen capture below from our site's admin panel shows our current potential return estimate for ATVI. For a full explanation of the terms mentioned in it, see this article, but the main number here is the "Adj. Exp. Return" which is what "potential return" is called on our backend.

Our overall ranking goes by the "Net Exp Return" figure, which is the potential return minus the cost of hedging against a greater-than-9% decline over the next 6 months. ATVI was ranked #49 out of 3,400+ names in our system on Wednesday.

Adding Downside Protection To Activision

We'll use our system's potential return estimate of 22% as the cap in an optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge ATVI over the next 6 months. But instead of hedging against a greater-than-9% decline, as in the screen capture from our admin panel above, we'll lower the cost a bit by hedging against a greater-than-14% decline.

As of Wednesday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of ATVI against a greater-than-14% decline by mid-February.

As you can see above, the cost of the put leg here was $3,450, or 5.61% of position value (using the ask price of the put options, to be conservative). But you can see below that the income generated by selling the call leg was $1,800, or 2.93% of position value (using the bid price of the calls, to be conservative).

So the net cost of this hedge was $1,650, or 2.69% of position value, assuming you entered both trades at the worst end of the spread.

Conclusion

Unlike the hedges we shared for Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) earlier this week, this ATVI hedge has a positive cost. If that cost is too high for you, you can consider altering the parameters to lower it, but there will be trade-offs in your level of protection and your potential upside. Although our system is still bullish on ATVI, and its previous bullish calls on ATVI were generally correct, it could very well get this one wrong, so longs concerned about limiting their downside risk may want to consider hedging or adjusting their position size in accordance with their risk.

