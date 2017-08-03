Veresen's (FCGYF) CEO Don Althoff on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Veresen Inc. (OTC:FCGYF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Mark Chyc-Cies - IR Director

Don Althoff - President & CEO

Theresa Jang - SVP, Finance & CFO

George Wang - Citigroup

David Norsworthy - Macquarie

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Veresen Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Mark Chyc-Cies, Vice President of Corporate Planning and Investor Relations.

Mark Chyc-Cies

Thank you, Britney. Good morning and thank you for joining us on this conference call discussing our second quarter 2017 operational and financial results. On the call this morning from Houston is Don Althoff, President and Chief Executive Officer and here with me in Calgary is Theresa Jang, Senior Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

On this call, we will provide a discussion referencing a webcast presentation, which is also available on our website at vereseninc.com before moving on to Q&A. Some comments made on the call today and certain statements contained in the presentation are forward-looking in nature. Forward-looking information is subject to risk and uncertainty and consequently actual results may differ materially from what is indicated. We caution all participants not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information.

Also, certain financial information may not be standard measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. These are considered to be important measures used by the investment community and should be used to supplement other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP in the U.S. For further information on non-GAAP measures please refer to our most recent MD&A and financial report.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Don.

Don Althoff

Thanks Mark and good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us.

While our business had a great second quarter, our transactions with Pembina was clearly the key event of the quarter. The transaction with Pembina advances the realization of the value of our growth projects and reduces the valuation gap we have relative to our peers.

The combined entity provides a strong market position, better access to capital, and a more diverse footprint to source additional growth all while paying a meaningful dividend at a reasonable payout ratio.

Our board and management team strongly believe that this transaction was a great opportunity for Veresen and with over 99% of votes cast that are special common shareholder meeting being in favor of the transaction, clearly our shareholders feel the same way. Thank you for your support.

We were also able to secure the support of our preferred shareholders and holders for certain amendments which will enable a tax-free rollover in the U.S. and optimize the structure of the pro forma entity. With the transaction having been approved by the courts, the major remaining milestone to closing the transaction is securing investment Canada approval which we continue to expect will occur in the September, October timeframe.

While Theresa will discuss the quarter in more detail, I did want to point out that $100 million in distributable cash is just shy of the high watermark we reached last quarter. This level of distributable cash is indicative of the strength of our underlying business given that the seasonality of our business typically results in a meaningful step down in distributable cash relative to our first quarter especially at Alliance.

We also want to communicate our confidence and strength of the business through our increased full year guidance despite our expectation that the transaction with Pembina will have closed by that time. The updated guidance puts our payout ratio at around 70%.

In addition to the strong financial results we continue to deliver on our strategy. During the quarter, the South Central Liquids Hub was placed into service ahead of schedule and under budget. Work at the site will continue as we have sanctioned South Central Liquids Hub Phase 2 which will double the liquids handling capability and provide pipeline connections to deliver condensate directly end of the Pembina system and produced water to the Veresen Midstream to disposal facility.

Construction on our major processing facilities at Veresen Midstream continues to track ahead of schedule and below budget. The tower and sunrise facilities will come into service in the fourth quarter of 2017 and Saturn Phase 2 following shortly afterwards in early 2018.

Importantly we will also remain very confident that CRP will fill these plants. Right now CRP is running seven rigs in the Dawson area and as you may have taken away from Encana's quarter, Encana fully expects to fill the plants by the end of 2018.

Also very encouraging was in Canada's discussion of the 25% increase in the IP-180s on their Montney premium type curve. The strength of the initial results of the 28 well cube development pilot program and the continued ability to drive down drilling and completion costs.

We've also continued to advance Jordan Cove project. On the commercial front, discussions with buyers are making good progress and we are seeing interest in the project from new parties. In July, we signed an EPC agreement with KBJ for the construction of the Jordan Cove terminal. The lump-sum turnkey agreement provides the project with a strong level of price certainty and locks in the use of the precode technology both of which are important in ongoing discussions with buyers.

On the regulatory front, our efforts to prepare our formal public filing are nearly complete and we anticipate filing in the third quarter. Based on this progress, the Board has approved an additional $32 million U.S. in project implements spend for the balance of the year.

I’ll now turn the call over to Theresa to further discuss how well the business is doing as reflected in our second quarter results. Theresa?

Theresa Jang

Thanks Don.

We certainly did have a very strong quarter and similar to the first quarter, a lot of that was driven by the performance at Alliance and Aux Sable. In the second quarter we earned adjusted net income of $24 million or $0.08 per common share. This is an increase of $13 million relative to the second quarter of 2016 and a $13 million decrease over the first quarter of 2017.

Relative to the second quarter of 2016, the largest driver was reduced project development spend. You'll recall that in 2016 project development spend was higher due to the dual FEED EPC process we ran for our Jordan Cove project.

Contributions from each of our three pipelines was slightly higher in the second quarter of this year partially offset by increased corporate and tax expenses. In our midstream business, NGL margins remains strong which moves the profitability at Aux Sable.

I will note that when reviewing our financial results or forecasting future quarters, it is important to remember that under Aux Sable's agreement with BP, the sharing of margins is determined on an annual basis and so this typically leads to deferred recognition and distribution of profits generated in the earlier part of the year.

For the first six months of 2017 Aux Sable generated approximately $12 million of margin net to Veresen. In the second quarter we were able to recognize $1 million of that margin and the remaining $11 million has been deferred. We do expect that this will be recognized and distributed over the balance of the year.

Relative to the first quarter of this year, seasonality at Alliance was the primary driver for the decrease in earning. Distributable cash for the second quarter was $100 million or $0.32 per common share and that's an increase of $6 million relative to the second quarter of 2016 and a decrease of $4 million from the first quarter of this year.

The increase in distributable cash relative to the second quarter of last year was largely a result of $7 million higher contribution from Alliance reflecting strong volumes and the price, as well as incremental cash distributed from available liquidity.

Relative to the first quarter of 2017, distributable cash was seasonally lower at Alliance while the closing of the portion of the power disposition was due to the contribution from the power segment. This was probably offset by slightly higher distributable cash from both Veresen Midstream and Aux Sable which increased the contribution for the midstream segment.

In our updated outlook for 2017, we have increased our distributable cash guidance by approximately 12% to a range of $1.21 to a $1.31 per share. The increased guidance range represents a payout ratio of approximately 76% to 83% of distributable cash.

The increased guidance range largely reflects continued strength at Alliance and Aux Sable. At Alliance robust demand for seasonal firm is provided additional visibility for the balance of the year and as a result of locking in these volumes, we have increased the guidance range for Alliance with variability now largely driven by IT uptake and pricing for the balance of the year.

I would continue to stress that performance at Alliance is subject to seasonal variation with winter quarters especially the first quarter benefit from higher throughput capacity and revenues than the summer quarters in part due to increased efficiency of compressors in cold weather.

Also while we deferred annual compressor overhaul last year in October to coincide with the scheduled outage to accommodate construction near Regina, these compressor overhauls are typically performed in Q2 and Q3 of each year.

At Aux Stable we feel comfortable further increasing our forecast. While we only received $9 million of distributable cash in the first half of this year, we earned an additional $11 million that we do expect to be distributed in the second half of the year. We also expect margins to remain stable providing for additional margin revenues to be generated and recognized through the second half of this year.

In all while we don't expect to report again on our guidance on a full-year basis as a result of the transaction to Pembina, on a per share basis 2017 would have been our strongest year in a decade. While we continue to work towards closing the transaction, we remain focused on running the business effectively and delivering safe and reliable operations for our stakeholders.

And with that, I'll turn the call back to Mark.

Mark Chyc-Cies

Thanks, Theresa. So that would conclude management formal remarks. I'll now turn the call over to the operator and will take any questions we may have at this time.

And our first question comes from George Wang from Citigroup.

George Wang

I just have questions on the Jordan Cove LNG. I don't know if you can give some color on the cause for refining and also the ETC contract price.

Don Althoff

Well, couple of things on the EPC. I mean, the EPC contract was developed through a dual FEED process. So we had two consortiums. One was KBJ, who went through a process, it took about nine months to go through and do detailed design and then come back with lump-sum turnkey contract. So we feel great about it. We think it's a great time to go out to the market. The market is hungry for these kinds of projects. And I think we're really pleased with the quality of the contract.

We haven't come out and given guidance on what contract value is, and part of it is just the nature of the commercial negotiations. We’re keeping all of that quiet while we continue to advance that work. But it is in this realm of, I’m going to say, small-scale of plants. We’re talking about 1.4 million, 1.5 million ton trains that can be marginalized and reduce the risk of the cost overruns because of the ability to keep manpower on the site down.

So we're really pleased with the design. We think it’s a great design. We think it's one of the lower cost projects in the world, frankly. So we feel good about that. The board approved additional funding this year. A lot of it was in support of the FERC application. When we developed the budget at the beginning of the year, we had an assumption that the FERC would reverse their decision.

Since they didn't, we needed to go back and do the work to re-file and continue to support with the commercial sales. So I think the project is positioned well, and I think these are two important steps for the project.

George Wang

Just in terms of the cost for the reapplication, can you give some color - is this sort of a range of cost like you can share?

Don Althoff

Well, the cost really are for going back and pulling together all of the documents that are required for filing. I think one of the guys were saying that when we filed three years ago, there was a 40 page application, now it's 400 page. So the majority of the spend this year will be to get that application in great shape, and get it turned in as reflected in the $62 million budget for the year.

George Wang

And also in terms of discussion with off-takers. Can you give us give us some color on the progress, like how the progress is going, and did you have a timeline when do you think that could be additional agreements to be signed?

Don Althoff

Well, I think that the LNG markets, maybe contrary to the spot price, are becoming more optimistic that another project or two should get sanctioned in the next 12 months because demand is growing so strong.

We’re seeing even places, I was just reading this morning, Bangladesh will be importing 8 million tons by 2020. We've seen places like Pakistan talking about 20 million tons. But we’re also seeing China talk about slowing down the progression of the coal-fire power plants, where Korea is talking about shutting down the nuclear plants.

All of that is I think giving some momentum to the market and starting to turn the view by the buyers that some projects need to get sanctioned. So we feel good about the market where West Coast of North America plant aren't many, still on the drawing board that are viable, we think ours obviously is the best.

And we think it has a lot of opportunity and potential. We aren't giving guidelines or milestones for the buyers. I think the goal is to continue to progress it with the right ones, and we’re optimistic that we can get some done in the not-too-distant future.

And our next question comes from David Norsworthy with Macquarie.

David Norsworthy

Staying on the drawing coal topic, do you anticipate or have you experienced any incremental interest in Jordan Cove as a result of cancelling the Pacific Northwest R&D project? Are there any kind of buyers between Pacific?

Don Althoff

David, you broke up a little bit, but I think that if I understood the question, it was, does the cancellation of the Pacific Northwest project have any impact on Jordan Cove. I would say, yes. There were a number of large buyers in that project.

Many of who we understand have sold their output down the road, and we will need to replace it. And I think when there's a lot of projects out there, one fewer I think is helpful for bringing some additional buyers to the project.

So never want to see a project go under, and certainly, they're not mutually exclusive. You can do a number of - I think you can do a number of projects on the West Coast. But I think short-term, it probably puts a little bit of wind at our back with some - potentially some additional customers. Did that answer your question?

David Norsworthy

Yes, that was perfect. And then just turning to your Veresen Midstream, the third party volumes at Hythe and Steeprock, are those new and do you expect them to grow? If so, what are you expecting in timing and quantity?

Don Althoff

We do see some movements in third party volumes. We don't do typically long-term contracts where the producers haven't typically wanted long-term contracts on the plants. We always felt like the plants were located in the right region, but over time, in the early days anyway, the gas was pretty dry, and the producers were looking for more liquids rich gas.

One of the things that's occurred in the last year to two is that in the area, the Hythe plant in particular, the producers are finding more liquids. And that's why we sanctioned the Hythe liquids project. But we're also seeing third parties buy more liquids. And I think that’s positive for more volumes going into Hythe over time.

In Canada it does have capacity for most of the plant. So there's not a lot of incremental room today. But I think Brownfield expansions are going to give us the best returns in the lowest risk. And I think we're optimistic that over the next year or so, we’re going to be able to look at the opportunity to potentially debottleneck the plant somewhat or utilize its fair Sulphur capacity.

So don't have a milestone that I can give you, David, but I do think it is an opportunity for Hythe in particular to garner more third party volumes, and maybe some material volumes. So we’re optimistic.

David Norsworthy

And then with regard to your power asset sales, are there any conditions that impact the acquisition by Pembina and Veresen in the power acquisition sales or vice versa in terms of timing of close? Or they’re kind of independent?

Don Althoff

They're independent. But that said, we're going to make a lot of progress between now and closing on the assets that haven’t closed just yet. We have partners in the last remaining few and in some other conditions that we just have to go through and get a lot of sign off on various elements. It took more time than we had anticipated but we will get these things closed no matter what the contract is.

David Norsworthy

And then on Alliance, I see this plan for having a binding open season in 2018, I was just wondering what your expectation for extending the existing contracts are before the binding open season or is there something more concretes that you can expect.

Don Althoff

Well the optimum way forward will be to work with our existing shippers and get those contracts extended and then go to the open season but I suspect there will be some in parallel. You know we would - we want to take our time and get it right the producers have some big decisions to make but we're leading with the re-contracting and following with the expansion. I suspect some will get in parallel but that's the approach we have taken.

David Norsworthy

Just with respect to liquidity, is there expected liquidity payments coming out Alliance beyond 2017.

Theresa Jang

It's possible. Alliance is - we are quite focused on maintaining the appropriate capital structure and using liquidity to bolster cash partners as we go forward. I think we've seen good amount of that in the last couple of years and so as we look into 2018 that potential would still exist and we will continue to watch and see how lines performed but that could be something that is available to the next year.

And I'm showing no further questions in the queue. I would now like to turn the call over to Don Althoff the CEO for closing remarks.

Don Althoff

So David you could have stayed out and asked a few more questions. Listen, this is most likely our final conference call and I just wanted to take the opportunity to thank our shareholders. Over the last five years we did some bumps in the road and you know I think the majority of our shareholders hung in there with us and I think we're rewarded for it.

So thanks I appreciate all your support. It's been important for the company and I think as we entered this new phase, you know I think it's great to have such strong underlying performance. And I also want to thank my team, I think they' done a great job. I'm proud of the work they have done and where they've gone and I look forward to seeing some great things out of all of them down the road.

It's been a great ride. I really appreciate all your help and support. Thanks again and will end the call now. Thank you.

This does conclude the program.

