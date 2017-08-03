Apptio Faces Vast Opportunities And Challenges

The proliferation of cloud services such as Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Workday (NYSE:WDAY), ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT), or Google Cloud Platform (NASDAQ:GOOG) has led to easy consumption of IT services to serve business needs. But that ease of use comes with complexity in cost management. Couple this with the need to maintain some applications and services in-house in an on premise or a hybrid environment and the challenge of tracking IT spending becomes immensely more complex. Companies have the added challenge of communicating the IT spending to their business units, helping them understand the value, and planning for the future.

Exhibit: Apptio – Bringing Transparency and Clarity to IT Spending

(Source: Company Filings)

According to Gartner, in 2016 about $2.7 trillion was spent on IT worldwide. It is no longer acceptable for CIOs and CFOs to use estimated data or spreadsheets or tool that do not have comprehensive functionality to track their IT spending. That’s where Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) comes in. Apptio’s SaaS offering helps customers to get a complete understanding of the cost of IT. Using the reports and dashboards provided by Apptio, one can assess the value of the various IT services. CIOs can then set priorities or plan subsequent IT spending based on the assessed value of IT application or services and identify wasteful spending.

Exhibit: Good Revenue Growth at Apptio

(Source: Company Filings)

Apptio has grown fast over the years. Its revenue grew by over 24% in fiscal year 2016. It has 40% of the Fortune 100 as its customers and as of 2016 had a total of 360 customers worldwide. There are a number of opportunities and challenges that Apptio faces.

The biggest opportunity is the one that I stated at the beginning of this article. Companies are looking at ways to get a clear understanding of their IT spending and the value they derive from that spending. With increased digitization of all industries, CIOs are having to ensure valuable IT resources are being invested in areas that help grow their business.

Exhibit: Apptio Sees a Large Business Opportunity For Tracking IT Spending

(Source: Company Filings)

Their biggest challenges are:

The status quo – The use of existing tools or old-fashioned spreadsheets Selling to broader customer base Successfully expanding in Europe and Asia Managing sales and marketing expense Perception of value as a stand-alone service or would Apptio be better-off bundled as part of a larger SaaS service.

Challenge # 1 – The Status Quo

Well before Apptio was founded, companies both large and small have been tracking their IT spending. They have used spreadsheets, custom built tools or repurposed business intelligence tools to analyze their IT spending and generate reports. Also, companies like ServiceNow offer services that help track IT spending. So, Apptio faces an uphill task of convincing their prospective customers that they should now pay a separate fee for a subscription service that would help them track all their expenses.

But, in the recent years there has been a change in perception of IT in the eyes of business leaders. In 2011, Marc Andreessen summed it right:

“Software is eating the world.”

His argument was that more and more businesses and industries are being run on software and delivered as a service. So, IT, in this new world, is central to the business. It is not just a system of record to keep track of widgets and costs. It is the way to deliver products and services more efficiently.

In this new world CIOs, CTOs and CEOs need to constantly measure their IT spending and assess its value. They need to plan and budget accordingly and change their IT strategy quickly as their businesses evolve. So, Apptio has vast potential to grow in this new era. Apptio has to continue educating the market on the benefits of measuring the costs of IT. They have been doing this using a non-profit business organization called the TBM (Technology Business Management) council. This organization, founded by Apptio, is dedicated to bring about a business-like approach to IT. The TBM Council’s goal is to bring transparency to IT spending, consumption, and capacity utilization and drive better communication of costs and consumption to business units. It is a marketing tool that is helping drive awareness around IT spending, measurement and value.

Challenge # 2 – Selling to a Broader Customer Base

(Source: Company Filings)

Apptio is in the midst expanding its sales efforts to customers who spend less than $100 million on IT. Ever since its founding it had focused its sales efforts on companies that spent over $100 million on IT each year. Those companies, not coincidentally, were the largest companies in the world. Those companies had complex IT infrastructure and needed better out-of-box data collection on costs and generation of reports. They could justify abandoning their existing tools and subscribing to Apptio if they are convinced of the value. So, these companies accounted for an average annual subscription contract value of $400,000.

Now, Apptio is going after the next rung of companies – the Global 10,000 ($1 billion and $20 billion in revenue). Many of these companies spend less than $100 million on IT each year. Selling to the Global 10,000 may take as much sales resources as selling to the Global 750, but may result in smaller contract value. But, the smaller contract value is an effect of selling to smaller customers and that will bring down the average subscription contract value. Depending on the drop in average contract value, Apptio may have to make many more sales wins and bring in new customers to show revenue growth.

Challenge # 3 – Expanding in Europe and Asia

As of March 31 st, 2017, 73% of Apptio’s revenue was generated in North America. The rest 27% of revenue was from the rest of the world. The global opportunity for Apptio is enormous. But, global expansion takes a lot of resources. This could have an impact on profitability in the short-term, but may pay-off in the long-term. Also, Apptio may face the challenge of educating customers in Europe and Asia on the benefits of using their service to track IT spending rather than using spreadsheets. This process may also take more time and resources.

Challenge # 4 – Manage Sales and Marketing Expense

Exhibit: Sales & Marketing Expense as a % of Total Revenue

(Source: Company Filings)

Sales and marketing expense is the biggest expense for Apptio (and other software companies) that has had significant impact on profitability. But Apptio has been able to reduce that expense to 47% of total revenue in 2016. For reference, Salesforce.com also spent 47% of its total revenue on its sales and marketing efforts in the fiscal year that ended in January 31 st, 2017. Apptio needs to keep that in check while expanding in Europe and Asia and while targeting smaller customers who will account for smaller contract values. That will be a challenge.

Challenge # 5 - Value as a Stand-alone SaaS Service

Will Apptio's customers see value in a niche service that helps track IT spending. Or, would they like to see the service bundled as part of the broader service offering from the likes of ServiceNow and Salesforce and conceivably can be offered at a lower cost. The answer to this question may determine the revenue growth and independence of Apptio.

Apptio has vast opportunities in front of it. Its biggest challenge may be convincing the world that tracking every aspect of their IT spending can add substantial value to their business.

