Tesla Q2 2017 Earnings Recap: Model 3 Will Drive Tesla To Profit

Operating expenses will to remain "essentially flat" through the end of the year.

Model 3 gross margin will be negative in Q3 '17 as production begins, and is expected to reach 25% in 2018, at a run-rate of 5,000 units per week.

Model 3 production remains on track to reach 5,000 vehicles per week by the end of 2017, and scale to 10,000 per week in 2018.

Tesla reported Q2 '17 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, revenue grew 127% for the first half of 2017, and operating margins improved from -20% to -9%.

Intro - Tesla's Business Is On Fire Without Model 3

Although the Model 3 has stolen much of the spotlight recently, Tesla's business is already on fire without its lower-priced sedan.

Revenue was up 127% in the first half of the year, mainly on the back of rapidly growing automotive sales (up nearly 100%).

Despite a flatlining global luxury auto market, Tesla's Model S and X continue to outperform, with combined unit sales up 53% in the first half of 2017.

Additionally, energy and storage revenues came in at a record $289M, with a solid gross margin of 29%. Energy and storage now represent more than 10% of Tesla's overall sales, and were partially responsible for such strong top-line growth in Q2.

Growth in energy and storage revenues looks poised to continue as Solar Roof installations are now underway, and will continue to scale rapidly in the coming quarters.

It's very promising to see Tesla's core vehicles and energy business progressing, but all eyes remain on the Model 3.

Model 3 Is Coming - And Will Make Tesla Profitable

As expected, Tesla has guided for dramatically lower automotive gross margins in the Q3 2017 as Model 3 production gets underway. As the ramp scales into Q4 and beyond, management is expecting gross margins to be on par with the Model S and X, around 25%.

This profitability projections are contingent on a scheduled production ramp to 5,000 units per week by the end of this year, and 10,000 units per week at sometime in 2018.

If Tesla can hit these targets, it will create significant operating leverage in the business.

Even without the Model 3, Tesla's business is already showing early signs of rapidly improving profitability. Operating margins improved from -20% in the first half of 2016, to -9% in the first half of 2017.

In the Q2 letter, Tesla guides for yet another "strong improvement" in operating leverage in the back half of the year. As I've written about on SA before, much of this is due to Tesla's unique retail model.

With all of Tesla's product lines continuing to grow, but relatively fixed operating expenses, incremental gross margin from new vehicles like the Model 3, will go straight to the bottom line.

Additionally, all early indicators of Model 3 demand, continue to trend strongly in Tesla's favor.

On the conference call, Elon Musk noted that there are now 455,000 total net reservations on the books for Model 3 (out of 518,000 gross orders). This backlog will likely take Tesla a year to fulfill, assuming no growth. But indeed, orders continue piling up. Since the launch party last week, net reservations have been coming in around 1,800 per day.

If Tesla delivers 25,000 Model 3's in Q4 '17, at an ASP of $50K, that is $1.25B in incremental revenue. Even at a 20% gross margin, that would add $250M to Tesla's gross profit. That is already greater than the company's $241M loss from operations (pictured above).

As deliveries scale to well beyond 50,000 per quarter in 2018, and gross margins head into the mid 20%s, Tesla's automotive business is poised to show an operating profit (assuming management doesn't reinvest heavily in growth).

Conclusion - Let The Games Begin, All Eyes On Model 3 Ramp

The next two quarters will be when the rubber meets the road for Tesla.

Although management has guided that a current cash position of $3B will be enough to fund the Model 3 launch, that is predicated on many assumptions. It will be critical for Tesla to scale production to 5,000 units per week by the end of this year, to fund its plans.

But if that production ramp can be achieved, and gross margins indeed hit 25% in 2018, Tesla's business model will begin to display the unprecedented operating leverage that bulls have been talking about for years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.