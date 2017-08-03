Snap Has Further To Fall: Worrying User Trends In Focus

Near-term catalysts all skew to the downside for Snap, indicating the stock still hasn’t found its bottom.

User growth is decelerating at alarming and will likely draw focus when Snap reports Q2 results on August 10.

Snap shares have cratered from IPO levels, driven by a terrible quarter and the first set of lockup expirations.

By now every market-watcher knows that 2017’s hottest IPO has quickly become its worst. Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP), once richly valued above $20 a share, has tumbled to $13, leaving many investors wondering whether now is the right time to jump in. Snap has barely had a positive day of trading in nearly a month. It can’t be all bad, right?

Wrong. Many investors bought into the hype and momentum of Snap without truly understanding the fundamentals driving the company. And the biggest fundamental of all is its user base.

Revenue is clearly the headline metric and is still expected to hit $1bn this year (about 2.5x last year’s revenue), but what drives revenue? User growth. Without an increase in daily active users (DAUs), the ad dollars will not flow in and Snap may miss its $1bn target.

Two near-term catalysts have the potential to tank the stock. The first is earnings on August 10th, where user growth will be a primary benchmark the company will be graded on.

User trends are looking precarious. This article will examine Snap’s alarming slowdown in user counts, as well as implications for revenue and the bottom line.

The second catalyst, which has already been generously covered in other market commentary, is the second and final lockup expiration, happening four days later on August 14th. Snap shares lost as much as 5% intraday when 400 million shares were released on July 31 (about a third of shares outstanding). How much do you think the stock stands to lose when 782 million additional shares are dumped into the market on the 14th, releasing almost the entirety (97%) of Snap’s market cap into free float for the first time?

Resist the temptation to purchase Snap now, because the shares still have plenty to lose from here.

Snap: Not as Cool as You Think

We’re going to look at Snap’s user trends in two ways: first, standalone; and afterwards, in comparison to its closest comp, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB).

Like the IPO itself, Snap’s user base is much overhyped. Common wisdom claims that every kid is Snapping ten times a day, but the truth is that Snap only has 166 million daily active users. For perspective - this is about an eighth of the mighty Facebook’s current daily user count, but we’ll get to a more in-depth comparison in a second.

More worrisome still is the face that user growth is anemic. Take a look at the chart below:

Figure 1. Snap daily active users by quarter



In the last quarter, Snap added only 8 million users; the quarter prior, only 5 million. The company hides this by touting the large y/y numbers, but the sequential change percentages reveal the truth. Only 5% user growth in one quarter! Is this a reassuring foundation for a company expected to nearly triple its revenues this year?

Furthermore - the year/year comps will start to suffer soon as well. Notice in the chart above that 2Q16 was a banner quarter for DAU growth, adding 21 million users or 17% sequential change, the company’s best ever next to 1Q14.

We are approaching the 2Q17 print, and Snap faces this mountainous y/y compare. Even the company’s y/y numbers will start to look meager after we push 2Q16 into the base. Disappointment is virtually guaranteed.

Snap vs. Facebook: Like David vs. Goliath, except Goliath isn’t going to lose

Now let’s look at Snap’s troubling user trends in the additional context of Facebook’s user base. Also recall that Facebook owns Instagram and with it, Instagram Stories, both direct competitors to Snap that are rolling in user growth.

The most instructive comparison of Snap and Facebook’s user counts takes into account years since the platform was launched. Facebook is older than Snap, so obviously it has a larger user base. So in looking at the chart below, let’s normalize the years since launch when comparing the daily user counts:

Figure 2. Snap vs. Facebook, daily active users by quarter Note Snap was launched in 2011, so it was three years old when it started reporting user metrics in 2014. Similarly, Facebook was launched to the general public in 2006, so it was three years old when it started reporting user metrics in 2009. (Facebook was soft-launched in 2004, but as fans of the Social Network movie know, it was only available to a limited set of educational institutions.)

Three years out from mass launch, Facebook had 197 million daily users to Snap’s 46 million. Sequential and y/y growth rates are greater for Facebook in virtually every quarter. Six years post launch (where Snap is now), Facebook’s 901 million daily users towered over Snap’s current 166 million.

Another way to frame it: Snap’s user base about tripled in these three years, while Facebook’s quadrupled - and Facebook had the larger base to begin with, thus making the growth figure much more impressive.

People often regard Snap as an app that caught on like wildfire. It’s growing, yes - but by no means did it explode the way Facebook did. Currently, Facebook reports 1.3 billion daily users - 8x more than Snap, and a figure Snap is unlikely to ever reach.

Implications for Revenue and Ad Dollars

Weakness in user growth trickles into ad dollars. Advertisers pay for Snap’s user counts and for its supposed popularity among the coveted 18-34 crowd.

A slowdown in quarterly user growth will upset more than Wall Street - Snap’s advertising customers will be up in arms about it as well. Advertisers can react either by cutting spend on Snap or negotiating better pricing.

Snap bulls like to point out that raw user numbers aren’t the primary driver at Snap, but user engagement. Users engage more with ads, they argue, when they’re snapping pictures of themselves with branded nachos on their heads.

This argument has some gaping holes. Snap’s own S-1 discloses that only 60% of users use Snap with the volume turned on. This is not surprising, as most of us carry our phones on silent all day. How long until advertisers object to the fact that their video ads (which are the bulk of Snap’s paid advertising) are being muted by nearly half of the target audience?

Platform Technologies vs. Temporary Fads

Why was Facebook so successful, whereas Snap is just so-so? The primary reason is that Facebook is a platform technology.

A platform technology lends itself to a host of auxiliary services; aka, it's the central hub with which users can conduct a variety of activities. Facebook is many things: a news feed, a photo-sharing outlet (two, if you count Instagram), a messaging service, a forum to exchange secondhand goods, an enterprise communication tool (Workplace by Facebook), and an authentication method for third-party sites, and a variety of other things besides. With its endless array of extensions, Facebook has woven itself deep into the fabric of our lives.

What can you do with Snap? Well, you can take ten-second selfies and videos... and that's about it. Very limited for a company that touts its supposed user engagement.

Facebook more closely resembles Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), with an underlying technology platform that powers a suite of tools critical to modern life and communication. These types of platform technologies become difficult to uproot, and so they claim billions of users and grow into various markets and services, turning into true technology colossuses.

Snapchat, by design, is a fleeting fad. Its ten-second snap format epitomizes the short attention spans and fickleness of its user base. From here on out its growth is limited. It's been a household years for a while now, and everybody who wants to use Snap has already downloaded it (it's free, after all - what more can Snap possibly do to attract more users?), hence its decelerating quarterly user growth. Like Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), another "one-trick pony" with few extensible use cases, its users will slowly peel off to the next big thing.

Conclusion - What Should Snap's Valuation Be?

Despite its pitfalls, Snap clearly isn't worth nothing. But even at $12-13 a share, Snap is already trading at ~12x forward revenues, an extremely expensive multiple considering it's bleeding cash at a rate of nearly one dollar for every dollar in revenue.

Investors often look at Snap's $15bn market cap and compare it to Facebook's $450bn, thinking to themselves: Snap is catching on quickly, and will soon enough fill the value gap between itself and Facebook. Nothing could be further from the truth. When Facebook launched, it took the world by storm and became a vital platform technology around which many aspects of our lives revolve. Snap, on the other hand, found a steady user base, but with its limited set of services, has little runway left to grow.

Snap shares should find a bottom around $9-10, at which point its above-average revenue growth will still be assigned a premium multiple. In the near term, disappointing Q2 earnings and the August 14 lockup expiration should push shares closer to that range. At that point, investors should monitor updated data on Snap's fundamentals and user trends before considering a long position.

