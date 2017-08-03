Softbank: Golden Egg of Technology with a 35% Discount

Since I started analyzing the space of internet-tech companies, I have come across the same name countless times. That name is SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY). It owns stakes in some of the most interesting companies from different regions in the internet-tech space. SoftBank stands out as one of the most interesting companies for investor, who want to invest in new technology trends. What started as a telecom company is now a technology conglomerate. Its main investments include:

Alibaba (BABA)

Sprint (S)

ARM holdings

Yahoo Japan (OTCPK:YAHOY)

Snapdeal

Tokopedia

Ola

Paytm

OneWeb

Didi Chuxing

Nvidia (NVDA)

Fortress Investments

And many others

In addition to its main investments, SoftBank recently launched a $93 billion Vision Fund. The fund invests in technology companies that are supposed to disrupt the future, like VR, AI, e-commerce, cloud computing, IoT, sharing economy etc. The fund received funds from Saudi Arabia, Apple, Qualcomm, Foxconn, Sharp and some others.

SoftBank is a company that offers investors exposure to the biggest technology trends and includes innovative companies from different regions such as US, India, Japan, Indonesia and China. It provides investors a chance to get exposure to interesting startups like a VC fund would. Furthermore, SoftBank offers investor stable income generated from their telecom business in Japan.

One would assume that taking into account their assets, the company would have a high valuation, however, the calculations are showing something differently.

Valuation

The biggest fear investors have around this name is their enormous pile of debt. According to the latest quarterly report (Q1), it is coming close to $180 billion. Although this is a big amount of debt for any company, SoftBank has had high amounts of debt for a long time. In my opinion, the company has acknowledged this issue and that they have to de-leverage in the near future. Their latest establishment of a technology fund, Vision fund, which also took outside money, is a smart way to do it.

Masayoshi Son, the founder and CEO of the company, confirmed this by saying that the future investments exceeding "several tens of billions of yen" will be made through the Vision fund to avoid a further expansion of SoftBank's debt.

The cash flow generated by their domestic Japan telecom business represents an important part of the company, since it enables them to successfully finance their enormous debt burden. Considering the latest data and forecasts, the Sprint turnaround could finally start helping the holding company to further fuel their technology investments and pay off parts of the debt.

Let’s look at the valuation of the company using the sum of parts valuation method. For the simplification, for the valuation of the domestic telecom, I used a multiple of 5 times income which was $6 billion. For the valuation of the holding companies that are 100% owned by SoftBank, I used the value of these companies when they were bought. For all other companies I used the current market value on the stock exchanges. From the debt and cash consolidated statements, I excluded Sprint's debt and cash (which are material) because I valued Sprint separately according to its current market capitalization value. The calculations of debt and cash amounts of SoftBank are therefore calculated from SoftBank's consolidated statements minus the debt and cash of Sprint. The cash stated here and in the table represent cash and short term assets that can be relatively quickly liquidated.

Business segment/ holding Ownership Value Domestic telecom business* $30B Alibaba investment approx. 28% $109.5B Sprint 83.4% $29B ARM holdings $31.5B Yahoo Japan 43% $11B Snapdeal approx. 30% $1.95B Brightstar $1.26B Fortress investments $3.3B Others (Tokopedia, Didi Chuxing, Ola, Grab taxi, OneWeb...) aprox.$3B Total $220.5B debt (excluding Sprint) - $124B cash & liquid short term assets (excluding Sprint) + $39.2 Value $135.7B Market cap (1.8.2017) $88B Potential upside 54.2%

Source: own calculation, company quarterly financial report

The sum of parts valuation shows that the value of SoftBank should be around $135.7 billion. The market capitalization of the company currently stands at $88 billion, which is 35% lower than what is shown in the sum of parts valuation. That is a big discount for investors, who want to own the company.

In the valuation, I did not include the value of the latest project of SoftBank, the $100 billion Vision fund. The fund has so far received $93 billion. Around $28 billion is committed by SoftBank, the other $65 billion the fund received from Saudi Arabia, Apple, Qualcomm, Foxconn, Sharp and others. Looking at the structure of the fund, it could generate quite some return for SoftBank’s investors. Deutsche bank wrote that if the fund received annual fees of 1% of the commitment capital, it would have the potential to lift earnings by 9%.

What is also interesting is that the fund is structured in a way that investors have the opportunity to acquire equity units of the fund as well as debt units (called preferred units). The owners of the preferred units will receive an annual coupon of 7%, regardless of its performance. It seems that SoftBank owns 28% of the total units, but all those units are equity units. Other backers of the fund will have around 44% of the fund in preferred units and the other 28% in equity units. Looking from the numbers, SoftBank owns 50% of the equity units, which gives them quite a significant upside in case the investments of the fund substantially appreciate in value. By doing so, SoftBank leveraged their investments in the fund.

Important to note is also that since the Q1 data, SoftBank reportedly invested in the Indian fin-tech company Paytm, Nvidia, iRobot and also increased their position in Didi Chuxing, the Uber of China. All these companies are or have potential to become important players in the future.

Even when looking at this year’s performance we can see that the discount of SoftBank’s stock to their underlying assets has increased:

BABA data by YCharts

Underlying Part of SoftBank YTD performance Alibaba 48.0% 71.34% Sprint 11.7% 3.21% Yahoo Japan 4.6% 16.95% Expected move (if all other stayed the same) 34.25% SoftBank ADR stock move (including currency) SoftBank stock move (excluding currency) 20.54% 14.44%

If all other investments of SoftBank had stayed the same in value, the stock performance YTD, according to the underlying assets that trade on the stock exchange, should have increased by 34.25%. The stock price has, however, increased by "only" 20.54% in 2017 (including the currency effect of Yen). In my opinion, this represents a very good buying opportunity for investors, especially the ones that believe that BABA stock will stay at these levels or even increase in value.

Main reasons for undervaluation

1. Alibaba is a big part of the stock. If you do not believe in the price appreciation of Alibaba you will probably not want to own this name, since about 48% of the underlying assets are Alibaba. The other problem for the stock is that investors that are long Alibaba and believe in it, prefer to own it directly rather than own it through SoftBank’s shares.

2. Investors do not trust SoftBank and Son Masa with their investment decisions. Many say that SoftBank is “burning” too much money and paying high prices for startups that have not proven their business models. It is also important to know that during the internet bubble Son lost nearly $70 billion, but since then came back stronger. A lot of investors are also of the opinion that SoftBank “burned” too much money in India. Nevertheless, I would not underestimate the investment decisions of a company that invested $20 million (accumulated $64 million) in 2000 in Alibaba and the stake has now a value of more than $111 billion. All of SoftBank’s investments have an IRR of 44%.

Source: SoftBank presentation

The fact is that if you want to achieve growth, you have to spend some money. And believe me I, am not an investor that supports mindless “burning” of cash with no strategy for turning profit in a company. However, I do support their investments in India. The fact is that many big companies are currently spending large sums of money in India, like Amazon, Alibaba, Ebay, Tencent to name just a couple. SoftBank has a strong presence in India’s startup scene and they could profit on their behalf in the following years as the region’s startup scene is starting to consolidate and show signs of readiness to prosper in a period of high growth.

3. Many people do not know SoftBank. It is not a strong mainstream name, although when looking at their assets, they should be company that comes on investors’ mind when thinking about the technology sector, especially in the emerging markets.

4. The big debt burden is scaring investors. I already talked about the debt burden of SoftBank. And while it is really substantial, looking from the latest decisions of the management I think they acknowledged that and are in the phase of de-levering and paying some debt off. The Vision fund should also help them achieve this. The cash flow generation coming from the telecom business should also keep the company in solid form.

5. Currency exchange risk

Investors on the US exchange can buy SFTBY, which are ADR’s of SoftBank. Because they are ADR’s and SoftBank is a Japanese company, there is currency risk involved. Thus, if the USD appreciates against the yen it will negatively affect the return in dollar terms. Since 2012, there had been a strong trend in USD appreciating in value against the Yen, however, in the last 2 years this has stabilized. In 2017, due to the stronger yen the ADR’s received a positive kick from the exchange effect of around + 6%. For investors that do not want to participate in the exchange rate risk, there is always the possibility of hedging.

Diversification is important – SoftBank started to understand it

Diversification is important for every investor. As investors have to be careful to have limited exposures to different risks, the same applies for companies. SoftBank sold a 4% stake in BABA in 2016, which was for some investors regarded as a stupid move (the stock price at the time of the sale was much lower than now). The company received approx. $10 billion proceeds from the sale. SoftBank also plans to sell a 25% stake in ARM holding to the Vision Fund. Moreover, it is also planning to dispose some other assets to the Vision fund. All the moves stated above are smart moves. SoftBank realized that they hold too many big stakes in companies like BABA (48% of the holding), ARM holding (13.7% of the holding) etc. By selling some parts of their biggest holdings SoftBank is doing a logical and smart move. That is diversification. When they are selling these stakes to the Vision Fund, according to the structure of the fund they are effectively reducing the holdings of the sold stakes by 50% (as already explained they own 50% of equity units of the Vision Fund). They are not saying they do not believe in the future prospects of these companies. Instead, they are showing discipline and commitment to have a prudent approach to risk and exposure. For investors, who own the stock, this should be regarded as a very positive move.

Conclusion

SoftBank is a company that is trading at a substantial discount to their sum of parts value. This is happening despite the fact that it owns stakes in some of the most important technology companies for the future. There are also more and more positive news coming from their stable investments, the telecom company Sprint, while their Japanese telecom business is still very well positioned within the oligopoly that is currently present in Japan. On one hand, it offers investors stability with their Japanese and US telecom businesses. On the other hand, it invests the profits generated from such companies in high growth companies, thus providing investors with exposure to growth. The latest moves by the management also shows that they want to reduce the debt burden that is hanging on the company’s balance sheet and that they want to diversify their holdings. For long term investors that invest in technology stocks, SoftBank could be a golden egg.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are long AABA which owns BABA.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.