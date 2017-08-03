Alphabet: Other Bets

This post is written by Callum Lo, Integer Investments analyst.

Introduction

Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) occupies a unique position as a stock that caters both to investors interested in quick and healthy cash flow growth as well as patient investors willing to look to a long-time horizon for profitability in the company’s more adventurous bets. The “Other Bets” division of Google’s parent company Alphabet is responsible for the latter part of this appeal, where moonshot projects have substantial amounts invested in them year to year in the hope of huge payoffs in the future. Other Bets posted a wide loss of around $850 million for the first quarter of 2017, about $100 million greater than for the equivalent period in the previous year.

This structure first emerged in late 2015 when the vast array of companies and research projects managed by Google were spun out into a structure based around Alphabet as a parent company:

Several companies have been spun out into their own entities within this structure, such as autonomous vehicle arm Waymo. Waymo operates independently of, but is still owned by, Alphabet.

Analysis

Waymo is uniquely positioned because the emerging consensus is that autonomous car fleets of the future are unlikely to be privately owned. Instead, the vast majority of consumers will hail cars when needed rather than purchasing a vehicle for each household. A recent study by Intel predicts that the autonomous car market could generate $7 trillion of economic activity by 2050. This places information technology at the forefront of transportation in coming decades, advantaging Alphabet’s competitive competencies ahead of those of traditional car manufacturers. That being said, Waymo remains only one in a huge number of organizations working on autonomous vehicles, ranging from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Uber (Private:UBER) to historical automaking giants like Volvo. The landscape is highly aggressive, and has led to the current legal battle between Waymo and Uber over trade secrets allegedly stolen by the latter for use in their own research and development.

A Waymo self-driving car:

"A few years ago, Waymo made the decision to start building our own self driving vision system, radar and LiDAR in house," according to Waymo Chief Executive Officer John Krafcik. "This has been crucial to improving the quality of our self-driving technology, and bringing down cost."

Morgan Stanley has conducted analysis on Waymo and valued it at a possible $70 billion by 2030. Whether or not this valuation is realized by this point in time remains to be seen, but it seems clear that the Waymo experiment has been worth pursuing.

Ruth Porat, Alphabet’s Chief Financial Officer, is an important part of how Alphabet’s Other Bets division operates today. Porat has become known for bringing financial discipline to the division, which previously burned through cash on projects that had clearly ceased to be feasible. She is also obsessed with data, and makes a key priority of her position funneling good data to business managers for the purpose of making decisions around which bets are worth pursuing.

Alphabet’s Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat:

It is crucial that Alphabet has a decisive voice willing to kill projects that are going nowhere, and Porat has successfully played this role so far. In particular, Alphabet has significantly divested from its interests in robotics, selling Boston Dynamics in early 2017 after having acquired it four years earlier when Porat was not yet at the company.

As Alphabet’s management team has suggested, Nest, Fiber and Verily are the only companies in the Other Bets portfolio that are currently generating revenue. Nest is an Internet of Things home automation system that integrates control of a number of different home appliances, such as security and temperature controls. The company was purchased by Google in 2014 for $3.2 billion and since then has struggled with several technical issues with its products, though it generates several hundred million dollars of revenue each year.

Alphabet’s Nest Home Automation System:

It was reported that Alphabet attempted to sell Nest in 2016, following the departure of the founder and former CEO Tony Fadell. It seems that Porat is significantly shifting Alphabet’s investment strategy as she looks to shed companies like Nest that were purchased before she came on board.

Google Fiber provides high-speed broadband in several parts (e.g. Austin, Texas and Palo Alto, California) of the contiguous U.S., and forms the thrust of Alphabet’s attempt to become a dominant and disruptive Internet Service Provider. Fiber’s chief, Gregory McCray, decided to resign recently. This is merely the latest in a string of departures from the organisation over the course of several months. McCray had only been with the firm since February of this year, replacing Craig Barratt who also resigned. Despite being launched back in 2010, the project still only services 10 regions. Porat was initially firmly supportive of the Fiber project, describing it as a necessary capital expense despite its scale. This mindset appeared to change when Alphabet signaled a significant pullback in its investment efforts in late 2016.

Verily Life Sciences operates in healthcare and biotechnology, mostly researching high-tech solutions for medical conditions. For example, the company develops contact lenses capable of continuous monitoring of glucose levels in people with diabetes and invests in surgical robotics.

Google also entered the venture capital and growth equity sectors through GV and CapitalG. These are invested in hundreds of companies with the potential for substantial growth, such as Uber. GV’s public portfolio lists consumer goods and services, life sciences, data, AI and robotics as key areas of focus. Google’s unique access to huge amounts of consumer and industrial data place them well to identify firms with the potential for growth and profitability. In addition, the use of venture capital allows Google to maintain an active presence in developments that could pose a threat to its business or provide new opportunities for products.

Ultimately, Google’s unique strategy of pursuing moonshots is more tactical than many realize. A large number of investors are tempted to conclude that the model presents no opportunity for differentiation and simply chews up cash while producing few concrete results. The truth is that such projects actually focus Google’s resources on where they have a competitive advantage: Scale. Having the amount of cash, talent and resources on hand that Google has puts them in a position of being singularly able to pursue radical projects and absorb significant risks over a long time horizon.

Alphabet is pursuing moonshots like balloons to bring internet access to remote places:

Other firms are able to have broad and diverse initiatives, but few have the ability to absorb multiple successive failures on the scale of Alphabet’s Other Bets project. This is why similar firms like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) with similarly colossal levels of cash have also pursued radical high-risk initiatives that are for the most part unlikely to succeed. These firms all operate in a space that other firms cannot compete in, and so can extract the economic benefits that come from a lack of competition in those fields.

In general, modern economies have pursued moonshots and exploiting the risk-absorbing benefit of scale by pooling capital into investment funds and using these to fund a broad range of firms, some of which are high risk and likely to fail. However, investing in cutting edge technologies through this method lacks two key characteristics that Google possesses. The first is the top talent in the emerging tech industry in order to determine where resources are best used. Investment funds would typically fail to have enough engineering knowledge, for example, to differentiate between feasible projects and pipe dreams. The second is the tenacity to persist in projects over a long period of time, even as the vast majority of them fail. Google has enough cash and its leadership power is concentrated enough that it can invest in projects that are unlikely to reap any rewards for decades to come. This characteristic is typically lacking in other models of investment that are subject to changes in leadership, economic downturns and other factors that prevent sustained investment over a long period of time.

Other Bets and Google’s Bottom Line

Importantly, Alphabet’s Other Bets division cannot be looked at on its own when assessing the contribution it makes to the parent company’s profitability. Much of the research that takes place in divisions outside of Google’s core business does not create revenue directly, but rather benefits Google’s ability to increase earnings or keep costs down. For example, the acquisition of artificial intelligence firm DeepMind has contributed to reducing the substantial power costs incurred by Google at their data and information processing centers. Such large banks of computers require a huge amount of energy to run and keep cool, and huge inefficiencies end up costing the company billions.

By applying DeepMind’s capabilities to the complex interplay of cooling systems, windows and other mechanisms, the company was able to achieve a 40% reduction in electricity use in cooling. Overall, this saves 15% of total power costs, which amounts to several hundred million dollars of the course of several years.

A Google data centre:

Many of Google’s Other Bets also have the potential for such spillover benefits. For example, their Access program attempting to ensure better internet access to consumers across the world brings more potential users to Google and thus greater revenues. Ultimately, these investments must be looked at in terms of how they interplay with Google’s core revenue generators as well.

Conclusion

For years, the collection of companies, experiments and projects that now make up the Other Bets division at Alphabet burned through cash with very little discipline or direction. Now with Ruth Porat at the helm, a greater sense of order is being brought to this sector. Google has produced so much cash and growth that investors have been willing to let these quaint projects take place. Some of them have a real opportunity for monetization, both directly and through how they affect Google’s core products.

Few other companies have the scale to absorb the risk of projects so unlikely to succeed, and so Google faces little competition in the areas in which it researches - except from similarly huge tech giants. It will need to start producing some substantial successes from this division in the near future before investors start wondering whether it is merely the cash sinkhole it appears to be on face value.

