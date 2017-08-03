Bassett Furniture: Another Big Run Prices In A Still-Solid Story

I liked BSET below $30 - near $40 is another story, though, and it's worth letting this settle down a bit.

Historically, BSET has struggled to maintain optimism for more than a couple of quarters - and that's been the case for the space as a whole.

Over the past two years, the trading strategy with Bassett Furniture (BSET) pretty much has been to zig when the market zags. Overall, the stock has performed well, with fiscal Q1 and Q2 beats (Bassett fiscal years end in November) leading to a 60% gain between late March and late June. But that run was the first time since 2015 when the stock was able to string gains together; until then, BSET had traded in a somewhat volatile range (particularly considering the net cash on the balance sheet):

source: finviz.com

That's not a Bassett-only problem to be sure; pretty much all of the stocks in residential furniture space have been choppy even excluding the apparently engineered short squeeze at RH Inc. (RH). La-Z-Boy (LZB) and Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) similarly have struggled to beat high expectations - and seemed to throw in a big report just when the outlook started to look a little bleaker.

In the case of BSET, I turned bullish at $26 in early April after the fiscal Q1 report, and I think it's time to take profits a quarter later. There's still a long-term case here as the retail business becomes more steadily profitable, and valuation isn't ridiculous at ~24x trailing adjusted EPS plus net cash. I probably still like BSET best in the space, with RH too volatile for my blood, ETH struggling, and LZB facing longer-term concerns. But valuation matters, and even a 5%+ post-earnings pullback isn't enough to bring BSET back into my buying range.

Q2 Earnings

I was actually a bit surprised to see BSET gain after the Q2 report. The stock was near resistance, and already garnering a reasonable ~22x multiple to trailing twelve-month EPS. The delayed ~20% run out of the Q1 report seemed to price in some level of above-expectations performance in Q2. And while the Q2 report looked excellent, it came against a rather easy comparison.

Again, the numbers for the quarter look solid. Revenue rose 7%, including a 6.3% increase in same-store sales. Wholesale revenue climbed 4%, with a 50 bps expansion in operating margins. Retail operating income expanded from 0.6% to 2.0% (and further expansion there is a key part of the long-term bull case here). Comparable retail EBIT margins doubled, to 4.2%. The Zenith freight business, which struggled with the loss of a key customer in Q1, rebounded with a 3.4% increase in revenue and a 20% increase in operating income (albeit to just $798K). Broad strength drove EPS nicely higher, with the figure excluding one-time effects rising to $0.42 from $0.31 the year before.

But I'd point out that the year-prior Q2 was probably Bassett's worst this decade:

source: Bassett November 2016 presentation; note the images for Q2 and Q3 2015 are incorrect, correct figures are in the text

And a two-year basis the quarter isn't quite as impressive:

Figure Q2 FY15 Q2 FY17 % Change Revenue $111.6M $114.1M 2.2% Wholesale Rev. $62.3M $66.7M -6.6% Retail Rev. $63.9M $67.1M 5.0% Comp Stack * * 2.4% Wholesale EBIT $4.8M $4.8M flat Retail EBIT $2.0M $1.4M -30% EPS* $0.36 $0.42 16.7%

* - excluding one-time charges

That's not a terrible performance in this environment, to be sure, but viewing the quarter on a two-year basis does take a bit of the shine off Q2 FY17 numbers. And it's been the case for BSET for several years now that tough comparisons generally lead to negative earnings moves; it's also been the case that those moves tend to be rather large swings. In the case of Q2, however, I didn't see quite enough to tack on another 20%+ after the gains heading into the quarter.

The Long-Term Bull Case

Still, this is a company that clearly is outperforming its space, and there is another reasonably easy comparison coming in Q3 (even if a -0.9% comp that period was against a two-year stack near 30%). Longer-term, the bull case for BSET has more potential than that of any other company in the space. And the first-half results should give some confidence that the bull case is back on track:

source: Bassett April 2017 investor presentation

First, Bassett has significant whitespace to expand its store base, both company-owned and licensed, given basically zero presence in the Midwest and spotty coverage in the Northwest and Southwest. And there's still a lot of room for the retail segment to become a profit center of its own - not just a loss leader for wholesale. The reversal over the past few years is a major reason why BSET has gone from single-digits at the beginning of the decade to near $40 at the moment.

From that standpoint, the 210 bps in comparable-store EBIT margins in Q2 looks positive, particularly after a weaker Q1. But the quarter did benefit from a shift in product launch, which helped gross margin. Gross margin expansion drove 110 bps of the EBIT margin increase, with SG&A leverage contributing another 100 bps.

Longer-term, of course, the margin levels largely come down to comp growth - and that's one reason why BSET has shown much more volatility than its balance sheet would suggest. Comp outperformance leads to higher retail EBIT margin expectations - and those extra dollars go straight to the consolidated EBIT line. When Bassett struggles, the reverse is true.

If that plays out, there's a huge potential impact on profit here. LZB moved its retail segment EBIT margin up to 6.4% in FY16, before a decrease to 4.3% in FY17 (ending April). Ethan Allen neared 3% last fiscal year (ending June) before retreating back to almost zero margins in FY17. If Bassett can get to the 4% level, it adds another ~$0.30 in EPS. The path to 6% adds ~$0.55. Against trailing twelve-month adjusted EPS of $1.52, that's a material move that suggests a clear path to ~$2.50 by the end of the decade, assuming steady retail margin EBIT expansion, contribution from new stores, and solid wholesale revenue growth.

Valuation

Of course, that bull case all comes down to comparable-store sales, given the leverage inherent in the retail model. Of late, with a five-year comp stack right at 40% heading into fiscal 2017, Bassett has driven the gains needed to expand those retail margins. And a 3.7% gain in first-half comps suggests continued progress on that front.

The concern here, however, is valuation. Even assuming BSET reaches that $2.50 mark, I'm not sure the multiple stays above 20x (that's a rare multiple in the space the past few years). Even at 18-19x forward EPS plus cash, BSET probably trades around $50, which discounted back only two years at 8% suggests current fair value around $43.

That simply just doesn't seem like quite enough upside to get too excited at $38. Obviously, this is a cyclical space, and BSET has seen its sentiment reverse quickly and violently. Q3 looks OK from here, given the easy comparison, but the road does get tougher in CY18.

Again, it's not as if there's some hidden concern, or any real reason to short BSET. It just looks like the valuation has caught up to the story given 50%+ gains in barely four months. As such, I think it's time to move on.

