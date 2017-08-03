Nuggets From Tesla's 2nd Quarter Earnings

In this article, I will be highlighting some bearish nuggets of information from the “bullish” earnings that Tesla (TSLA) just reported. All the bullish investors are focused on the nearly 8% after hours move in the stock because of earnings that were better than expected. In addition, Tesla still reiterated guidance for production of 10K Model 3’s per week sometime in 2018 as well as guiding for higher Model X and S sales in the second half of 2017 compared to the first half of 2017. Underneath the surface of this bullish report, are a number of red flags that bullish investors seem to be ignoring in their irrational exuberance.

Automotive Revenue

During Q1 Tesla posted automotive revenue of $2.035 billion on 25,051 deliveries, this comes out to just over $81,240 per delivery. During Q1, Tesla had $0 in ZEV sales so the revenue per delivery is easy to calculate. In Q2, Tesla had $100 million in ZEV sales, therefore if you subtract that from automotive sales, the total revenue would have been $1.913 billion. When you factor in the Q2 delivery figure of 22,026 deliveries, the revenue per delivery comes out to $86,890 per car delivery for the quarter. This represents a $5,650 increase in revenue per delivery over the previous quarter. The increase can partially be attributed to a cheaper version of the Model S being discontinued, while the other part can be attributed to increased Model X sales. A clue on increased Model X sales can be found in the Q2 earnings report which states:

"During Q2, we added more Model X cars to our test drive and display fleet because our stores had been operating with far less than what was needed and, in some cases, none at all. In addition, we increased our service loaner fleet with fully loaded cars to provide the best customer experience. This additional visibility was likely a factor in helping Model X net orders in Q2"

A good question to ask someone who has a deeper understanding of accounting, would be if the Model X’s produced for test drive and display or the service loaner fleet count towards top line revenues?

False “Earnings Beat”

Tesla reported non-GAAP EPS of -$1.33/share when expectations were for -$1.94. Investors on the surface think this is a huge beat, however, given that in Q1, Tesla had $0 in ZEV, $100 million in ZEV sales were not baked into estimates. If you take away the ZEV sales of $100 million or $0.61/share, you arrive at $-1.94/share, which is exactly what Wall Street was expecting, which is shown in the following chart. Someone might say, “oh it was an in-line quarter” which is technically true, but also what the chart below shows is that estimates three weeks ago were for a -$1.72/share non-GAAP loss. Therefore, without $100 million in ZEV sales and generous analysts lowering their estimates by nearly 13% over a three-week period, earnings would have shown a large miss.

Chart from Estimize

The Bills Come Due

In the Q4 Tesla earnings report, it stated that payments for CAPEX would be made beyond the start of the launch of the Model 3.“Pushing some payments closer to the start of Model 3 production and some payments beyond the start of production.” Well the time has come and Model 3 production is here, which means suppliers and equipment providers should start receiving payments. At the end of the 2nd quarter, Tesla had $3.8 billion in accounts payable + accrued liabilities, which they will have to start paying down.

In addition, in the earnings report Tesla guided for around $2 billion in CAPEX for the second half of the year. Tesla burned through nearly $1 billion in cash during the quarter and they currently have $3 billion in cash, which given their CAPEX guidance, continued losses and starting to pay off their payables and liabilities, points to continued substantial cash burn for the rest of 2017. I believe that another offering, whether it be stock or debt will occur sometime in the second half of the year even though in the Seeking Alpha coverage of Tesla earnings it stated“Musk and CFO Deepak Ahuja say the company isn't considering an equity raise at the moment.”

Declining Customer Deposits

The final item I will cover is the fact that customer deposits declined once again. On the balance sheet, there is “customer deposits” which encompasses deposits for Model 3, X, S and the solar roof. As the table below shows, customer deposits have declined for multiple quarters in a row. What is interesting is customer deposits have been declining even though in the earnings report it stated,“With no advertising, paid endorsements or guerilla marketing campaigns, Model 3 net reservations have still steadily climbed every month.” So the obvious question that should be asked on the call is why are total customer deposits declining when Model 3 reservations are increasing and Tesla started taking deposits for the solar roof?

Customer Deposits Q3 2016 690,364 Q4 2016 663,859 Q1 2017 616,398 Q2 2017 603,540

Table data from Tesla Earnings reports

Closing Thoughts

In closing, there were bullish items in the earnings report that investors can have some positive feelings about, like higher Model X & S sales in the second half of the year and reiteration of Model 3 production targets. However, there were still a number of negative nuggets that investors have to consider when looking at Tesla.

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.