Flowers Foods In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden – June Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR).

The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (MSFT) for apple tree, Target (TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (O) for spinach. These two metrics are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks.

In this article, I will explore the dividend of Flowers Foods (FLO) a bit deeper and evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I’ll also analyze future prospects and explain why I believe earnings growth will allow for a simultaneous decreased payout ratio and solid dividend increases.

I consider FLO a strawberry stock within my Garden Portfolio. Much like strawberries, the yield begins modestly, between 2.5% and 4%, but experiences modest growth each subsequent season, due to DGRs at 7-15%. FLO has a current yield of 3.87% and is a Dividend Contender having raised its dividend for the 16th year in a row this June.

FLO has DGRs of 10.1% 1-year, 12.1% 3-year, 10.0% 5-year, and 16.1% 10-year. While all of those look good, I’m also interested in the amount of deceleration the DGR has experienced. I often find the most helpful comparison of the DGRs to be between the 5 and 10-year. The ratio of the 5/10-year DGR is 0.62, which shows a bit of a slowdown. However, both the 3/5-year ratio and the 1/5-year ratio show varying levels of acceleration. Considering all 4 DGRs are in the double digits, I’m not worried about a potential drop off in DGR.

A measure of valuation I like to know is how the current yield compares to the 5-year average yield. As mentioned, FLO has a current yield of 3.87% and its 5-year average yield is 2.62%. This indicates FLO is a bit undervalued by this metric as the share price would have to reach $25.95 for the yield to fall to its 5-year average. From its current price, the stock would rally almost 50% to reach that value.

Like yield, I also like to compare the payout ratio to its recent average. FLO currently has an EPS payout of 86.1%, which is higher than I’m normally comfortable with. The 5-year average payout ratio is 60.8%, so future growth could certainly be hindered by this discrepancy.

The higher payout ratio can be partially explained by a dividend rising faster than earnings. FLO’s earnings grew at 5.3% over the last 5 years while the 5-year DGR is nearly double that at 10.0%. Although it’s hard to complain about those kind of raises, it’s not a trend that can be maintained for the long haul. However, earnings are expected to improve in the near future. From December 2017 to December 2019, revenue is projected to grow from $3.91 billion to $3.92 billion to $4.10 billion and will fuel EPS growth from $0.82 to $0.91 to $1.20. This equates to an annualized 3-year growth rate of 15.4%.

One last metric I will check to project dividend growth is the debt to equity ratio. For FLO, the D/E is 0.72, which shouldn’t be a hindrance to the dividend growth at all. Therefore, I estimate dividend growth to slip to 7% and payments to total $3.85 per share over the next 5 years for a payback of 21.9%. If all dividends are reinvested, that equates to 5 shares held today generating an additional share by August 2022.

I labelled FLO a strawberry stock based on its impressive yield and DGRs. Due to the high payout ratio, I believe the dividend growth needs to slow to a rate below earnings growth over the coming years. Luckily, earnings growth is expected to improve to over 15%, allowing for a solid 7% DGR and a reduction of the payout ratio. Thanks for reading.

