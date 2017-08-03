Elsevier Acquires Bepress For Research Showcase Tech

Elsevier will also sell the bepress solution to its network of research organizations to increase its footprint.

Elsevier will combine bepress with its Research Products group and add its analytics technologies to enhance the bepress offering.

Bepress has developed an academic research repository and dissemination suite to make research easier to manage and distribute.

Quick Take

Research publishing firm Elsevier (RELX) has acquired campus research showcase company bepress for an undisclosed amount.

Bepress has developed software that enables academic libraries and other research-centric organizations track and increase the dissemination of their research.

Elsevier acquired bepress to combine its software with Elsevier’s larger network of research organizations and to improve its data and analytics technologies.

Target Company

Berkeley, California-based bepress was founded in 1999 as Berkeley Electronic Press to provide a hosted repository and related sharing and tracking tools that assist research organizations to maximize impact, readership and share ideas.

Management is headed by CEO Jean-Gabriel Bankier who has been with bepress since 2004. The firm was originally co-founded by Aaron Edlin, Robert Cooter and Benjamin Hermalin. All three founders are professors at U.C. Berkeley.

Below is a video about bepress’s recent initiative, The Digital Commons Network:

(Source: CNI: Coalition for Networked Information)

The Digital Commons Network initiative sought to connect the research repositories of academic institutions in order to create a greater resource as a whole.

Bepress also calls its system Digital Commons, which integrates with its Expert Gallery Suite, a system that highlights research and faculty expertise.

As of 2017, bepress provided information repository services to over 500 academic institutions. Its content currently contains more than 2 million articles downloaded over 100 million times annually.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the transaction amount or terms. Elsevier did not file a 6-K providing further details of the transaction, nor did it change any financial guidance, so I assume the deal was not material to its financial condition.

Elsevier acquired bepress to combine bepress’ critical mass of top academic institution research organizations and data dissemination technologies with Elsevier’s data and analytics capabilities to expand the reach and scope of bepress’ Digital Commons solution.

Bepress will be joining the Research Products group within Elsevier, and its system will be integrated with Elsevier’s research suite of Pure, Scopus, SciVal and SSRN to ‘enhance the breadth and quality of the reach, promotion and impact services bepress delivers to its customers.’

As Elsevier stated in the deal announcement,

Showcasing research is critical as competition increases among institutions to secure funding and attract faculty and students. By joining Elsevier, bepress will be better able to address institutions' promotional needs, such as attracting students, faculty and grants, and preserving research data and outputs.

In recent years, research publishing concerns such as Elsevier have come under criticism for high fees or other policies that effectively restrict access to research findings which could improve human existence across every field of endeavor.

Elsevier’s acquisition of bepress could be interpreted as a response to such concerns if the firm expands access through the bepress system.

The acquisition is an interesting move for Elsevier and its business model in that it has the promise of increasing access to and visibility of research via bepress’ Digital Commons system while being able to monetize that process.

A question will be if Elsevier raises prices by a significant amount in the future, which could have the effect of reducing participation and dissemination. Time will tell how Elsevier operates the newly-owned business unit.

Elsevier company says that bepress’ ‘CEO and employees will continue working with the company in Berkeley, California.’

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, insider activity, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.