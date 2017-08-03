AMAG Pharmaceuticals' (AMAG) CEO Bill Heiden on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Linda Lennox – Vice President, Investor Relations

Bill Heiden – President and Chief Executive Officer

Nik Grund – Chief Commercial Officer

Ted Myles – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jessica Fye – JPMorgan

Serge Belanger – Needham & Company

Joseph Schwartz – Leerink Partners

Laura Chico – Raymond James

Operator

It is now my pleasure to turn today's call over to Ms. Linda Lennox, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Linda Lennox

Thank you, Shelby. Good morning and welcome to the AMAG Pharmaceuticals' conference call to discuss our second quarter 2017 financial results. We issued a press release earlier this morning. For those of you who don't have copy of the release, you can access it in the Investors section of our Web site at amagpharma.com.

Please be reminded that remarks made during this call may include forward-looking statements pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We want to emphasize that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Please refer to our 2016 Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC for a full review of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

On today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures with respect to our performance. We use these non-GAAP indicators for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate our performance. The definitions of non-GAAP revenue and adjusted EBITDA along with their reconciliations to GAAP are set forth in our earnings press release which was filed with the SEC today. Copies may be obtained at sec.gov, and in the Investors section of our Web site.

With me on today's call are Bill Heiden, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Nik Grund, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Ted Myles, our Chief Financial Officer. Let me quickly run through the agenda for this morning's call. Bill will cover second quarter 2017 highlights and recent events; next, Nik will provide a commercial overview of each of our products; Ted will then take you through our second quarter financial results; and lastly, Bill will wrap things up with our 2017 key priorities and closing remarks before opening the call for Q&A.

With that, it's my pleasure to now turn the call over to Bill. Bill?

Bill Heiden

Thanks, Linda, and good morning to all of you joining us on the phone. I'm pleased to be here today to discuss our financial results, driven by another quarter of solid execution. First, I'll touch on our financial highlights, and then we'll dig into the details of our key accomplishments in the quarter. In terms of revenues, each of our major brands contributed to our record performance. Makena sales exceeded $100 million in the quarter for the first time ever, and Feraheme reached record sales of more than $27 million. Total GAAP revenues for all products grew 24% over last year's second quarter to $158.4 million. GAAP operating income and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA are shown on slide six. On the far right-hand-side of the slide you can see that we generated $15 million in adjusted EBITDA this quarter, was down slightly from last year as a result of investments in our new products, Intrarosa and Bremelanotide, as well as investments in current products targeted to either expand indications or develop improved next-generation products.

In addition to strong financial performance, we executed well across the company, and have a nice list of accomplishments in the quarter. It's hard to believe, but we closed the Intrarosa licensing agreement just three months ago, and quickly moved to hire and train more than 150 new members of our women's health commercial team, so that we are in a position to launch just last week. Nik will give you an update on how that launch is progressing in just a few minutes. We drove Makena quarterly sales 31% higher than a year ago, and the FDA accepted for review the sNDA the subcutaneous auto-injector. Turning to Feraheme, we achieved record sales for this product, now in its eighth year on the market, and as we announced just this morning, yesterday we completed our submission to the FDA for the broad label approval.

We generated solid revenue as well, and very strong new family enrollments at CBR this quarter, and enrollments are the leading indicator for upcoming revenues which occurs when the babies are born, and the core blood and/or tissue is collected, processed, and stored. For Bremelanotide, we made good progress in the quarter, continuing to advance our ongoing development work with our partner Palatin for the planned NDA submission in early 2018. And we strengthened our financial position. We generated strong revenues and profitability in the second quarter, combined with some balance sheet adjustments, extending maturities, and reducing our overall debt balance which allowed us to end the quarter with nearly $400 million in cash and investments. All in all, a fantastic quarter both financially and operationally.

Next, I'll be turning the call over to Nik who will review the quarterly performance across the key products in our portfolio, which are shown on this slide. Intrarosa and Bremelanotide, on the far right-hand side, are the newest members or additions to our expanding women's health portfolio, which span across the continuum of a woman's life. Then on the left our current inline products, which include Feraheme and MuGard, and our maternal health products Makena and Cord Blood Registry. It's worth mentioning here that our partners at Velo Bio began opening sites, and have enrolled the first patient in the DigiFab study for the treatment of severe preeclampsia, and we're excited about progress on that program as well.

And so, let's jump right in; get an update on the launch of Intrarosa. Nik?

Nik Grund

Thanks, Bill. This is an exciting time in AMAG. And I'll start with Intrarosa and the build of our new women's health team. I am proud to report the wait is over; Intrarosa is now available at pharmacies and prescriptions are already being written. In November of 2016, Intrarosa gained FDA approval for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia due vulvar and vaginal atrophy, or VVA, in post-menopausal woman. And since we closed on the transaction, in April, we have been aggressively preparing for launch. We are very excited to be able to offer the millions of post-menopausal women suffering from dyspareunia a new first-in-class therapy. In fact, Intrarosa is the only local non-estrogen treatment option approved in the U.S. for this condition.

Intrarosa is converted locally into androgens and estrogens with minimal systemic exposure, though the mechanism of action is not fully established. Our 137-person sales force is comprised of high-caliber individuals with significant expertise in women's health and the deep understanding of the OB/GYN community. I am very proud of our team's success in getting the product to market in such a short time. The physician enthusiasm we're receiving is truly amazing, and we're thrilled to be part of this important therapy to improve the lives of post-menopausal women. You've seen this slide before, but I want to remind you of the opportunity for Intrarosa. Dyspareunia is largely an untapped market, and the opportunity in this space is significant.

Starting from the top of the pyramid, on slide 11, we have started targeting physicians who treat women currently on estrogen therapy and who may be concerned about the long-term safety of estrogen-containing treatments that include a box warning pertaining to their increased risks of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and probable dementia. This market alone represents over a billion dollars a year, and we think providing and effective non-estrogen treatment, like Intrarosa, combined with our initial launch strategy will allow us to grab a portion of this segment rather quickly. The other 18 million women either use over-the-counter products, have previously used estrogen therapy but no longer are, or not seeking treatment at all. These women not currently on prescription therapy represent a large opportunity to provide a safe and effective alternative to estrogen with Intrarosa.

So how are we approaching the market? We started strong this past May, at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, or ACOG meeting, and the reception we received there was incredible. Today, at launch, our sales team is armed with tools to enable product information promotion, product trials for our sampling program, and co-pay savings card to help mitigate patients' out-of-pocket costs. Marketing and promotional tools will be available later this quarter to facilitate a full promotional launch coinciding with the North American Menopause Society, or NAMS meeting, in October. And lastly, after we educate and create awareness among physicians, we'll be launching patient engagement programs in the early part of 2018 to help women understand the benefit of Intrarosa and the importance talking to their physician about the symptoms they are experiencing.

The pace of the Intrarosa launch and the excitement this product is generating with physicians and patients is very encouraging. Inventory is now broadly available in the wholesale distribution network, and is stocked in more than 5,000 retail pharmacies. Samples are being distributed to healthcare physician offices to facility new patient starts. Next, I'm going to talk about the commercial insurance coverage for Intrarosa and our co-pay savings program which will help ensure that patients have immediate and affordable access to Intrarosa. Commercial insurance coverage will continue to increase, but let me talk about where we are right out of the gate.

The current VVA market is about two-thirds commercial pay, and we are working through the formulary process with the largest 18 accounts. Those 18 accounts represent greater than 85% of commercial covered lives. I want to focus your attention on the pie. The orange slice represents those plans without coverage, currently at 62%. The grey slice represents those plans that have put Intrarosa on formulary, but with some kind of step therapy over prior authorization. This was done to make the product available, but we have yet to present Intrarosa to those plans. And lastly, the green slice represents those plans that have placed Intrarosa on formulary with unrestricted insurance coverage which, thanks to the efforts of our team working very closely with the commercial payers, already represents 14%, and with more coverage eminent in the following days and weeks. In fact, our goal is to achieve and have 65% unrestricted coverage by year-end, eventually increasing commercial reimbursement to greater than 90%.

Looking a little further out, we have initiated dialogue with CMS on Medicare reimbursement. This is much more difficult to get in place, so I can't give you a timeframe when we might be successful in having Medicare reimbursement, but it's an important opportunity for the long-term. Since its early days of launch, it's important to provide a pathway for patients' access until a broad coverage is obtained. So now, let me go into some detail on our commercial co-pay savings program. My belief is that the worst thing that can happen to the momentum of a launch is a physician identifies an appropriate patient and the patient is willing to try the product. Then the patient goes to the pharmacy and finds out she can't afford it due to either a significant co-pay or the product is not yet on formulary, requiring her to pay full price. She likely will go home and call her doctor with this news. In this case, the physician may be reluctant to write another script for the product in the future.

Knowing formulary access, it would take some time to get in place, so we implemented our co-pay savings program. For commercial insurance patients who represent over two-thirds of the prescriptions for VVA, the AMAG co-pay savings programs helps ensure that when a patient fills a prescription for Intrarosa she has a very reasonable co-pay. When a commercial insurance patient goes to the pharmacy with her initial prescription there's a zero co-pay for the first month. For each refill thereafter the co-pay is no greater than $25. This program is for those patients whose insurance have decided to cover Intrarosa, and importantly for those patients whose insurance has not made a coverage determination yet. Importantly, our market research indicated that $25 was the maximum out-of-pocket cost prior to there being large levels of prescription abandonment.

Here, on slide 16, are some priorities and metrics we'll be using to measure and communicate the progress of our launch of Intrarosa. The pie chart on the left is the same one I just covered regarding Intrarosa commercial formulary coverage. This is the first key metric we will be following and reporting on over the next few months of the launch phase. For numbers two and three, we'll be very focused on and reporting on prescription demand data that will highlight the breadth and depth of prescribing Intrarosa, and will underline our growing market share versus competitors. And based on our important co-pay assistance program I just described, the prescription demand data will be a better indicator of performance than straight net revenue dollars. Over time, with increased coverage, we should start to see a normalization of our net revenue per prescription, and will obviously drive growing revenues over the coming quarters.

In summary, Intrarosa has a differentiated mechanism action, is the only FDA-approved non-estrogen local product for the treatment dyspareunia. Importantly, the only woman doesn't have it, and we have all have a well planned long strategy to quickly capture the market. This is a huge opportunity and we are confident in ways we have a significant place in the treatment paradigm for postmenopausal woman with moderate-to-severe dyspareunia, a common symptom VVA and become a significant revenue contributor to the company.

Now let's talk about Makena, I'm very pleased to report that sales in Makena in the second quarter grew 31% over the prior year period to nearly a $103 million as Bill mentioned this is the first time for quarterly Makena sales have been over a $100 million. We are on track to hit our Makena revenue guidance of between $410 million and $440 million.

In addition, we took a modest 5% price increase on July 1st of which less than half will be realized. Makena market share grew 3 percentage points from the end of the first quarter to the end of second quarter and we are quickly posing in on having half the entire market. The market share for Makena stand at 47%, a nearly percentage point share gain for when we acquire Makena less than three years ago. We believe that we will continue to capture additional market share from compounding pharmacies as well as grow our Makena after market which is our program designed to facilitate improve patient compliance in Makena.

As a note, paid injections for patients have remained stable. We also see an opportunity to penetrate the late pre-term birth segment. These are woman who previously delivered late in their pregnancies, but still prior 37 weeks and they or their physicians may not realize that they are at greater risk deliver again prematurely in their next pregnancy. And we are working hard to extend the Makena franchise with our next generation subcutaneous auto-injector product. We submitted the sNDA in April. The FDA accepted the sNDA preview in June and we are planning for potential FDA approval in commercial launch in February of 2018. As you know, we lose drug exclusivity on our intramuscular formulation in 2018 and we are preparing for any competitive threat including launching our own authorized generic into the market.

Turning to cord blood registry; CBR has an attractive business model that consists of an upfront collection and processing fee and an ongoing annual storage fee. With more than 650,000 units stored today and an attrition rate of less than 1% per year, storage revenue currently contributed to approximately two-thirds of total revenue for CBR. As you can see from this graph, CBR second quarter revenue is flat at $29.4 million with increased new family enrollments we are seeing growth of 5% in revenue versus first quarter of 2017. There are number of growth drivers we see for this business.

Let me focus you on the second one listed here building the value proposition of storing more stem cells, we start to harmonize our annual storage fee, which means we increased current customer storage fees across certain segments to match that of new customers. In addition, we continue to be diligent our price and discounting that as I would like a stabilization of our enrollment fee.

So now let's turn to Feraheme, quarter two was a record quarter for the sales of Feraheme, a product for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia associated with chronic kidney disease. Feraheme has delivered consistent growth year-in and year-out as you can see here we grew Feraheme revenues by 13% to $27.5 million in the second quarter. We have great confidence in this team's ability to execute on a broad label. Just this morning, we announced our submission to the FDA to expand the label to include it with iron deficiency anemia no matter the underlying cost.

Approval of it will double the market opportunity for Feraheme and provide opportunity for significant future market growth, while leveraging our existing sales force in customer relationships. We anticipate a decision from the FDA in the first half 2018. The IV iron marketplace represented $780 million opportunity in the U.S. On the left hand side, is the market we compete in today that being patient with IDA due to chronic kidney disease, it's about $390 million market in Feraheme has about 25% share approval of the broad label would allow us to compete in the entire IV iron marketplace including the non-CKD population, which represents an additional $390 million market opportunity.

Turning to the larger IDA market, they are roughly $4.5 million people in the U.S. who have been diagnosed with iron deficiency anemia. Most of those folks are on oral iron treatment and many are failing on that treatment. So I believe there is an opportunity to bring more patients with sale on an oral iron treatment into the intravenous iron market, we need to better educate physicians and patients that with a convenient dosing pattern and a mechanism like therapy switching to an IV iron will be quick and convenient and they would no longer need to suffer because they failed on a oral iron. There are lot of causes in places where IDA is diagnosed today, but importantly there are approximately 1.5 million woman suffering from IDA due to gynecological issues including abnormal uterine bleeding and go on to the care for OB, but our commitment to woman's health we are excited to potentially treat these woman with yet another NI product and improve their lives.

With that, I will turn it over to Ted for an overview of our financials Ted?

Ted Myles

Thanks, Nik. Slide 26 compares our GAAP financial results for the second quarter and first half for 2017 to the same periods in 2016. We're really happy with top line results and the growth we saw across the portfolio. GAAP revenue is increased 24% to approximately $158 million in the second quarter of 2017 and increase 26% in the first half of the year compared to the first six months of last year. The GAAP results in the second quarter of 2017 included a number of accounting related charges and impact our profitability on a GAAP basis.

Most notable month lease expenses was approximately $31 million of depreciation and intangible asset amortization, $6 million of non-cash stock-based compensation primarily we recorded a charge of approximately $6 million of in process research and development expense, in connection with the accounting for our second quarter closing of the civic license agreement. This $6 million charge relates to the small portion of a consideration that wasn't allocated to the approved product, Intrarosa.

Now I would like to turn your attention to Slide 27, which compares our non-GAAP financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2017 for the same periods in 2016. We believe non-GAAP financial results provided more accurate measurement of the company's operating performance. As you can see non-GAAP revenue increased nicely in this, but I want to focus on non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, which totaled $50 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared with approximately $64 million in the prior year period. This decrease and adjusted EBITDA in 2017 as compared to 2016 is in line with our expectations and consistent with our previously stated plans. We are investing in the future and we are allocating our capital on a more balanced manner as we involve the company.

I delivered investment of approximately $10 million during the second quarter to prepare for the launch of Intrarosa as a great example of how we are using our EBITDA generation in the near term to establish the next layer of growth for AMAG. As we discussed at our May 24 Analyst Day, we are in a period of investing for our future.

Launching Intrarosa now while it's consuming more capital than its producing should position us to capture significant growth and positive EBITDA for many years to come. Our second quarter investment of $16 million in bremelanotide is a continuation on this team; with regulatory success for bremelanotide we could be in a position to launch that product with the already established woman's health sales force in early 2019.

We believe we are in a enviable position and that we can grow revenues deliver strong EBITDA margins nearly 36% year-to-date and is into our portfolio for long-term sustainable growth. As we look to the remainder of the year, we expect continued strong revenue growth and consistent EBITDA generation.

Slide 28 reaffirms our financial guidance for 2017 before I jump into this I want to remind everyone that we reported non-GAAP revenues approximately $550 million in 2016. When the financial targets for ourselves we always aim higher and set aggressive objectives for our company. Our revenue guidance with $660 million represents approximately 20% growth in the prior year actuals.

Makena revenue guidance of $425 million at the midpoint represents a 27% increase over prior year. On the bottom line, we expect to generate strong EBITDA while also investing heavily in the future of the company. The midpoint of our guidance range to $660 million of revenue and $235 million in adjusted EBITDA provides for an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 36% for the full year, which is consistent before we delivered in the first half of the year.

We are really excited about the future of AMAG that we are building and we have the financial flexibility to execute on this plan. The top of Slide 29 presents some key balance sheet metrics prior to the series of transactions that we executed in May. As of March 31, 2017 we had $558 million of cash on hand and more than a $1 billion of debt. The bottom half of the slide shows the amount of principle due for each of the next several years. When we analyze this debt profile as a backdrop charge development and launch plans for Intrarosa and bremelanotide. We concluded that our balance sheet wasn't consistent with our revolving business strategy.

In essence, we wanted to give ourselves more time to get these new exciting products into the market and in flight prior to having to make substantial principal payments. The series of transactions that we completed in May realigned our balance sheet to be more consistent with our revolving business plan, we reduced our total debt by approximately $170 million or 16% and we extended the maturities of outstanding debt by several years. We issued $320 million convertible senior notes due in 2022 and use those proceeds to repurchase the majority of our 2019 convertible senior notes.

The excess proceeds from the convertible transactions along with balance sheet cash to pay off the remaining principal of $321 million of our term loan which is due in 2021. The green bars at the bottom of the slide illustrate our current debt profile and we now have more financial flexibility to invest in our newest products as well as continue to expand our product portfolio through next generation products in future potential acquisitions and licensing transactions.

In summary, our financial profile has improved from the balance sheet work that we completed in May and through the strong operating performance of the business in the first half of the year, we are reconfirming our guidance for the remainder of the year and we expect to deliver strong EBITDA generation while also advancing our portfolio.

Finally, the $400 million of cash on hand enables continued business development as we search for additional portfolio expanding opportunities. I'm now turn the call over to Bill for some final thoughts, Bill?

Bill Heiden

Thanks Ted. Slide 33 summarizes the multiple value drivers we have coming up over the next several quarters, you can see that we're making good progress executing on these value drivers and working hard to check off the ones that are still in front of us.

I'm not going to go through the list here this morning but I just like to touch on the first product listed here Intrarosa, Nik laid out some of the key launch priorities and metrics that we'll be tracking and reporting on for Intrarosa and so I do anticipate that these quarterly data points will be important value drivers as we confirm the early trajectory that I believe this product will achieve.

In fact, as I look at our key corporate priorities for the second half of the year, you'll see the very first item listed on Slide 34 is a focus on key Intrarosa launch metrics. For Makena, growing, expanding and defending the franchise will continue to be a very high priority for many people here at AMAG. We'll be working hard to expand our CBR and Feraheme businesses in the second half and will be preparing for the approval and launch of a broader label for Feraheme next year.

We'll continue to work closely with our partner Palatin over the next six months driving towards an NDA filing for bremelanotide. We will continue to pursue an active business development and portfolio expansion strategy with a disciplined approach of pursuing only high quality licensing or acquisition transactions and finally on the financials continue to deliver strong topline growth and bottom line results.

And with that, we'll conclude our prepared remarks and we'll be happy to take your questions. Shelby, could you please open the call for questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from Jessica Fye of JPMorgan.

Jessica Fye

Hey guys, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I have a view on Intrarosa, first of all, the [indiscernible] blocked in anyway and can you help set some benchmarks for how you want us to think about the launch at different stages, i.e. today in the third quarter versus after the Nuance meeting in the fall versus in 2018 once that our coverage is in place? That's all one question.

Second question, for the plans you're covering Intrarosa today with the prior author step at it, did you say you think you can convert some of those to unrestricted access by year end or will the goal of getting to 65% unrestricted access mainly involve targeting the accounts where there is still no coverage?

And then third can you give an example of what patients -- what like what is a step they'll have to step through just seems like they're not necessarily likely to fail on [indiscernible]? Thank you.

Bill Heiden

Can you take it?

Ted Myles

Yes, I will. Thanks, Bill. So I'll bear, Jess, let me try and hit that if I miss any, maybe you can correct me as I go here. So certainly Intrarosa as we think about the launch, you know, we're off to a pretty, pretty exciting start out there about a week and a half now as we look at a lot of coverage and we're going to as we talked about that 14% unrestricted, those are actual plans we've had a dialog with, when we think about the plans the 20 something or still odd percentage of folks that are requiring step out of our prior-auth, those are plan for their constituents that they put the product on formulary, proactively in a step that situation or process, renegotiate for that access in fact we have not actually presented our product profile to those folks who are formulary.

So we believe that a large percentage of those folks, we will be able to after our product presentation and negotiation be able to switch over to unrestricted access that's included in our estimate getting to 65% by year end. As far as what that step is you're right showing that some unscaling on our product is a pretty onerous step at not likely to happen within the time that we hope to get them put to unrestricted access, most of my prior-auth so in reality which is do they have dyspareunia yes or no and then and then those, they will be able to access it but that typical co-pay associated with those pieces is a little bit higher than you see in an unrestricted formulary access as well. So, a bit of mix of higher co-pay prior-auth but again importantly, we haven't presented our clinical profile to those plants as of yet, so that's still to come. So which one did I miss?

Bill Heiden

Launch metrics, do you want to talk about some of the launch metrics and some of your expectations over the next few quarters?

Ted Myles

Yes and this is the one where is any of the prescription data really going to be blocked, I mean as we look at prescriptions this is going to be a process where having close on the transaction back in April and with the first-in-class therapy, there is actually an education process here with physicians. So first let's help them understand DHEA and why the impact of affecting both estrogens and androgens is critically important for nano health. So as we think about that piece of it, there's an education piece then those physicians are going to go away and they're going to identify and trial usually in one or two patients and then they'll wait to hear some early responses from the patients before they probably jump in all-in.

That being said, years in the field as we catch some physicians saying I'm going to switch all my patients, all my new patients will start on Intrarosa, so some pretty good at least verbal momentum early in the launch when it comes to prescription data, you'll probably see that starting to flow through there are some pharmacies that block data out there but will be able to report on not unblocked accounts and an estimated amount of accounts that we normally block.

So, pretty good prescription data almost 90% of prescriptions flowing through IMS, so we'll be able to give a pretty accurate description of where we are. In addition I think the physician data is going to be particularly important right, how many physicians have written a prescription I think is an important of how broad is our education efforts and how successful we are in getting a large number of physicians to prescribe, then after that are they comfortable prescribing for others, so that they're not just niching the product for a particular patient types but if they're actually start writing it broadly that means in IntraRosa as we believe can certainly capture a first line physician and be the product of choice we hope in the future for women suffering from dyspareunia.

Jessica Fye

Okay, got it. And is there any kind of insight you can share with us about how to think about the refill rates of products where patients might structure prescription and have what are you guys forecasting for compliance call it?

Ted Myles

The average months on therapy of the class today is somewhere between three and four months before patients drop off, we're hoping with our Daily Dosing mechanism and being a reminder that the patients that they need to continue to take the product hopefully we'll see refill rates, we haven't forecasted to have an increase in months on therapy as of yet. But we're hopeful that will happen given the dosing mechanism as a constant reminder and that first prescription as you call it is free, so from a cost perspective, the barrier for the second prescription is actually lower than you would see for products that may require a $25 co-pay from the initial prescription on board. So we're hopeful that will reduce the number of people that drop off between the first and second prescription as a result.

Bill Heiden

Something that would be interesting for us to see is that all of the other current estrogen therapies in their labels stay direct patients to use the lowest possible dose with the shortest possible duration and so we think that may be affecting patients staying on therapies because the label itself says that patients should use it for a shorter period time as possible. The Intrarosa label doesn't contain that warning and so we're hopeful that with education we can keep these patients on Feraheme and so those patients can continue to drive the benefits of relieve the symptoms of dyspareunia.

Next question?

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Gregg Gilbert from Deutsche Bank.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi there. This is [indiscernible] for Gregg Gilbert. I have one question on Feraheme and then one on Intrarosa so can you talk a little bit about contacting for 2018 and whether that reflects the benefits of the broader label. Even thought this labels going to come later and just trying to get a sense of where how you're thinking about contracting.

Bill Heiden

Yes, and then this is a bit piece of business that is a majority of our business is contracted today and we have very close relationships with all of our partners throughout the continuing. In reality our current contracts allow for the flexibility to for IVA to be added in immediately without any future discussions with those folks, however those contracts today are hindered in terms of market share associated in looking at patients CKD so we'll want to engage the folks in discussions around changing those contract to be able to enhanced the market share tears if you will and being able to looking forward to not requiring testing for CKD prior to folks starting on Feraheme. And that just happened relatively quickly because again our contracts are fairly flexible already in those areas so, we haven't started any negotiations if you will at this point but certainly in the contracts we have in place we think will carry us into the first part of the IDA launch and then with some tweaks that should happen relatively quickly should be really ready to capitalize in a very efficient manner.

Unidentified Analyst

You contacted with, 100 % or is every possible contract in place or by their, other contacts they're still being negotiated for the CKD population.

Bill Heiden

Well, not every not every hematology or oncology clinic is contracted with some of them are exclusive to a particular type of iron therefore Feraheme doesn't necessarily have a contract. But we have these broad peers that we roll out fairly quickly that most plans have been presented with or larger providers have been presented with. And if they start to hit those volume peers obviously that contract goes into place pretty quickly so, now we're not contract with 100% of people that in choose irons but our contracts are pretty flexible and we can get that in placement.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then, on Intrarosa can you quantify the net revenues per script or what your expectations are initially and what you disclosing that once you get equilibrium.

Bill Heiden

Yes, I mean it's a pretty complex question because, as well as we look at the launch with let's call it 14% unrestricted access a lot of folks are going to go using our co-pay savings program which have this zero dollar co-pay for the initial prescription. During this time where we're increasing our access over time, the amount, the company or AMAG will pay of that co-pay differential will begin to reduce. As we see more refills obviously the $25 co-pay goes into action. All those things are going to take a little while to wash through the system so, as we think about and if we achieve our targets of 65% unrestricted access by year end obviously our prescription goals that we have for year end. We believe that by about mid 2018 will see a stabilization of that gross to net or that net price since we haven't concluded our negotiations with all the payers we are going to really right now talk about what the net price at equilibrium will be that we believe it will be competitive.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from Serge Belanger of Needham & Company.

Serge Belanger

Hi, good morning. I also have a couple questions on Intrarosa. First of all I think you mentioned you wanted to be at about 65% unrestricted coverage by year end. How quickly do you think you can get to that 90% goal?

Bill Heiden

Yes, it's a great question. It's, that the 65% obviously 14% today but I less reinforce every day or every week we're actually seeing things in the contracting space, as we approach the end of Q3. We're hoping to give a pretty robust update as to where we are in that earnings call, 65 to 90 some folks just by their P&T committee process they won't review it for six months post launches some of it is just due to the timing of their policies. That 90% we hope to get within the kind of two year period but we'll have to wait and see where everybody else is but we really don't know I know it's a pushback from payers they understand the value proposition, they understand the importance of this therapy for patients particularly giving that the no box warning so, it's not like we're meeting a strong headwind of resistance it's just going through the process of making sure we're complete and negotiating the appropriate value proposition for the company so not running to these giant blocks.

Serge Belanger

Okay and then you talk a little bit about working on Medicare reimbursement. As it's about one third of the overall market. I know it's early but how quickly or how much coverage you can get out of that segment and are other competitive products also well covered in on Medicare.

Bill Heiden

Yes, it's hard to put a time line, given dyspareunia of indication in the current policy which really restricts coverage get for dyspareunia while we've got a constructive dialogue underway. It's really hard to say whether it's going to end as a positive or how long it's going to take so, I'm reluctant to give any real guidance on what we've thought of as an upside to our current business. So this time, I'm going to restrict comments on what I think is the likely time.

Serge Belanger

Okay, and just certainly.

Bill Heiden

This is Bill. I just you'd ask Medicare is about 25% of current scripts so, there is a sort of other box of either cash paying patients or no insurance so about 25% is Medicare you would also asked about the other products and it's kind of an mixed bag right now in terms of the other products some have reimbursement. Some don't but as Nik said we're going to work very hard at this hard to predict timing but I think we've got a good shot given the profile of Intrarosa.

Serge Belanger

Okay. Just one on Makena; if you've done any changes to your Makena @Home program. I think in the past that about 60% of your patients were going through the program and it was really driving the number of doses for patients so, I guess it's just not there.

Bill Heiden

Yes, in the second quarter we did transition from hub services providers even though a lot of our @Home is actually through our partner optimal health services so, no significant change to that program. In addition to the co-promote that we put in at the very tail end of 2016 besides that are going on really no significant changes.

Serge Belanger

Okay, thanks for taking my questions.

Bill Heiden

Thanks.

Operator

And your next question comes from Joseph Schwartz of Leerink Partners.

Joseph Schwartz

Great. Thanks very much so as we've talked about at here but I was wondering if you could address compliance and what do you expect the average price per Intrarosa patient to be at steady state so, once we get past the broad sampling period. Given that the drug has to be given interventionally every night before bed time and that might be somewhat cumbersome so, how do you think about the interplay between people being at here and longer term and also people stretching out the prescriptions and how if you work that into your gross price decision and what do you expect net price to result.

Bill Heiden

Yes. And it's a pretty complex question compliance and here let me play the other side of the coin has products today that have to be given as loading dose in other words daily therapy for some period of time and then you go to intermittent therapy because the box warning making you take the lowest amount of product is still suggested earlier did I take it Tuesday, join me to take it again Thursday which two days if I take it this week there are compliance drawbacks with intermittent therapy. Whether that better worse than daily therapy I would pause the argument that if you're taking something daily you're more likely to remember. But daily therapy is also compliance challenges that we hope that Intrarosa and our programs with patients reminders will help with. As we thought about compliance and refill rate that all went into our determination of our lack price and also went into how we thought about discounts and how we will think about working with pairs and others folks in the supply chain that interact with patients on hopefully getting folks to be compliance and continue to be here at therapy. Like all products if you stop taking and it probably doesn't work, so making sure folks are on therapy long-term is important.

Bill Heiden

Okay. And then, could you –

Joseph Schwartz

Yes. Okay.

Bill Heiden

Joe, sorry it's Bill, because you asked a good question, I just wanted to add one of the reasons that we've seen in research that patients trying to stretch out prescriptions so that they don't have to refill every month, is the Copay. The Copay drugs are expensive right, we here that a lot, so we've done a lot of market research with patients and what we found is that the $25 Copay was fairly low pain threshold for patients and so with our Copay program. I think this is going to be relatively painless Copay for our patients and so hopefully that doesn't provide an incentive artificially financially to stretch out a prescription hopefully, that's a threshold that many patients won't have any trouble dealing with.

Joseph Schwartz

Okay. And then, can you address this issue and awareness? Where that stands now? And what your goals are with these various initiatives you have planned?

Bill Heiden

Yes, we don't have great data what their awareness is today but we do know that with the product being approved in November and most closing on the final negotiations in the contract to get the product in April you know, we got out there as soon as we could obviously this is the first in class, so this is something we are going to have to teach them about the mechanized action with DHEA so even though they may be aware of Intrarosa the name, really the deep understanding of how it works and I don't know if you guys recalled but we showed the market research and Analyst Day that said hey once we have the opportunity to show them the profile, the physicians perception of what they thought about the value of DHEA and Intrarosa increase significantly from we call it pre-showing them the profiles of post showing the profile you know, just a week and a half into our lot we have already contacted nearly 5000 physicians. So 5000 separate physician calls to actually go through that DHEA educational material and we believe with that we will start to set the stage for folks to get comfortable about the product and being able to prescribe.

Joseph Schwartz

Great. Thanks a lot of taking my questions.

Bill Heiden

Thanks, Joe.

Operator

And your next question comes from [Brendan Long] [ph] of Janney.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. My question is exactly on guidance on when we might see a gather read out for the Intrarosa Phase 3 function study. On Slide 33, you indicate that the study will initiate somewhere in the second half with '17. But we don't see in the case of when that data readout coming for that when data will not come until after 2018 or is it simply too early to tell?

Bill Heiden

Yes, this is Bill. Thanks, Brendan. So the Intrarosa FSD study will start in the second half of this year. So sites have been contacted and what we finalize the protocol and as you can imagine what drives a trial like this is going to be speed of patient enrollment. Now we had experienced with Intrarosa with the current indication and so I think we will be able to enroll fairly quickly and then given the length of the trial cells treatment period in the data I think data is likely 2019 but we will get a better read on that once we get the sites up and running and we start enrolling and then we can make them more accurate prediction.

Unidentified Analyst

And so how many patients will be enrolled?

Bill Heiden

Julie, is not here. I don't remember the exact number of patients. I know that they have been some discussions with the FDA and so they don't know that the exact number has been finalized but once we have that, we will go ahead and we will disclose the initiation of the trial in the exact patient target number.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So you are still an ongoing assessment with the FDA?

Bill Heiden

Well, we've had some feedback; I just don't know that the statistics have been finalized. I know the sites have been contacted but I don't know that the number of patient target number of patients has been finalized.

Unidentified Analyst

And is that the only remaining item to confirm with the FDA precisely the trial?

Bill Heiden

Yes, I believe the endpoints have been agreed upon, which really the most important and entry criteria, so just finalizing patient numbers and are getting these sites open and getting patients enrolled and then we will have a much better idea of when the patient. Excuse me, when the study might complete.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks so much.

Bill Heiden

Thanks, Brendan.

Operator

And your final question comes from Chris Raymond of Raymond James.

Laura Chico

Good morning, this is Laura Chico in for Chris today. Thanks for taking the question. I think many of my questions have been answered, so I guess so I will shift gears a little bit to CBR. I wonder if you revisit Bill and necessarily a commentary around CBR trends and market dynamic. Bill you mentioned there were strong family enrollments in the quarter. I wonder if you could react to quantify just a little bit and remind us where you are in terms of cumulative unit sorting facilities, attrition rates perhaps how they change over recent quarters.

And then, a follow-up Nik, you referenced the CBR growth driver and thanks for the color on the pricing I wonder if you could talk about the competitive landscape I believe material launch in their service in the second quarter and just wondering if you can talk about your differentiation versus them and how you are thinking about the growth drivers in context of changing landscape?

Bill Heiden

So it's me Bill. I'll start and then you can add in as I go through. S when I think about enrollments, enrollments is really our leading indicator of revenue and we specifically signed family enrollments and what I call a new family enrollment and then maybe just got the bucket. This is the family that has never stored the CBR before. So a new family or new set of clients is based probably their first child and so obviously that patient or that client themselves actually has a number of different potential revenue streams associated with it, obviously, the revenue stream of their first child, the processing revenue and then the ongoing annual storage revenue, but those folks are more than likely to have a second and sometimes a third child.

So if they have a good experience with CBR the likely repeat business is relatively high with that segment of folks. The second or the third really revenue stream is a little bit more new is these folks are talking to other folks their age in their circle of friends who are all having tumor. So their referral business that usually comes out of these new families that decide to bank with us and that's a pretty good thing when someone who is clear current client can actually refer one of their friends or family members to say hey I had a pretty good community you might want to think about it. That's a pretty good endorsement of CBR, so getting new families to bank is particularly important directly for the future.

This is the highest new family enrolments we had in 19 months, which is I think a great achievement for the future of that business. So, that's really a family enrolment piece and how we think about that when we think about competition you know, it launched earlier in the year. We really haven't heard anything. So obviously with our enrolment continue to trend up, it hasn't impacted in the substantial way, our enrolment trajectory, so haven't heard much exactly. We know they got folks out there in the street, but it's been we have a need to impact in our business.

Ted Myles

Yes, Laura, maybe I'll just add to that in terms of cumulative stored units we must be right around 700,000 cumulative stored units over the last 22 years and that really is one of the strong selling points that we have at CBR we've been in business for more than 20 years and we will be here 20 years from now and that's really important for families that are making a decision to store tissue blood, which is a long-term decision that I'm making hopefully they have a healthy child and this is something that individual need for many, many, many years down the road. And as Nik mentioned, in terms of competition you look at the entire private Cord Blood storage market, it's about 2.5% of woman giving birth in United States and so it's less about market share gains, its more about growing the market and that's really we've been investing, there has been some pretty exciting new data that's been presented over the last few months on advance that's being made in stem cell research and I think that's what really going to drive our business at Cord Blood Registry.

Laura Chico

Thanks very much guys.

Bill Heiden

Thanks, Laura.

Operator

