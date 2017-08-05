LP Yields 7%, 51 Straight Hikes, With 8% Distribution Growth

When we last wrote an article about Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) in May, it had just reported a rather rough Q1 '17 and had been dinged by the market down to $33.75. Currently at $35.34, it's up 4.7% since then, and has gained 8.57% in the past month, although it still trails the market over the past year and in 2017 so far:

Last week, HEP's management declared a cash distribution of $0.6325 per unit for Q2 2017, an 8.1% increase compared to the $0.585/unit distribution declared for Q2 2016. "Today's distribution, reflective of the company's strong and stable cash generation, represents an acceleration in year-over-year distribution growth and exceeds Holly Energy's 8% distribution growth target. Holly Energy has increased its distribution to unit holders every quarter since becoming a publicly traded partnership in July 2004, with today's distribution marking the 51st consecutive quarterly distribution increase." (Source: HEP site)

Back in 2004, HEP started its distribution history with a $.2175 payout, and has never looked back, achieving a four-year distribution growth rate of 7.04%. It's also interesting that management is now, in the words of Chef Emeril, "taking it up a notch," and is targeting 8% distribution growth.

Unit-holders get a K-1 at tax time. Since this is a tax-deferred investment, you'll get more tax advantages from it by not holding in an IRA. There can also be tax reporting consequences resulting from holding an LP in an IRA - please consult your accountant before investing.

HEP's distribution coverage has been a bit lumpy over the past four quarters, but has been at least 1x or above since Q4 '16. Is it outstanding coverage? Not really, but management explained that it's the bottom end of their targeted coverage range, on the Q2 earnings call:

"For the second quarter of 2017, Holly Energy Partners generated distributable cash flow of $60.9 million, an increase of $5.2 million or 9% over the same period last year. Distribution coverage for the quarter was 1.03x, in line with our target coverage ratio of 1 to 1.2x."

Looking back year over year for the most recent four quarters, we can see that management has increased its total payouts by 19.35%, due also in part to 8.87% unit growth. While distributions/unit have grown by 7.68%, total distribution coverage has fallen from 1.2x to 1.06x.

Revenue has seen lumpy gains, varying between 3.5% to 15.7% over the past four quarters, with 9.77% ttm growth. EBITDA has had similar uneven quarterly gains, but has averaged a healthy 8.93% growth over the past four quarters.

Earnings per unit, EPU, has had big declines in each of the past four quarters:

We put together this table to detail HEP's net income declines. Not surprisingly, around two-thirds of the -$25M decline is due to higher interest expense, as the company has taken on more debt to fund new assets. The remaining 31% is due to rising non-cash depreciation and amortization charges, due to new assets. They also had a 1-time $12.2 million debt payoff in Q1 2017.

HEP's interest coverage factor has dropped from 6.36x to 4.94. Is that awful? Not really - they're still covering their interest charges by nearly 5x:

Revenues rose in nearly all segments in Q2 '17, except for Affiliates pipelines. The biggest bump up came from Affiliates - refinery processing units, which rose by 420%, to $13.36M, mainly due to the Woods Cross refinery processing units that management acquired in Q4 2016.

"Revenues for the quarter were $94.9 million, an increase of $11.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2015 due to revenues from the El Dorado processing units acquired in the fourth quarter of 2015, increased UNEV pipeline revenues, the inclusion of Tulsa crude tanks revenues as well as the effect of annual tariff increases. Overall pipeline volumes were down 3% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2015, largely due to decreased volumes from pipelines servicing HFC's Navajo refinery offset by increased volumes on the UNEV pipeline." (Source: Q2 '17 release)

Although the Affiliates crude pipeline volume slipped by 3.2% in Q2, overall pipeline throughput volume rose 2.2%. Terminals/Loading Racks volume rose by 8%, and Refinery Processing units volume rose by 25%.

Management commented on the earnings call, "In the second quarter, HEP's total volumes increased by 6% over the same period last year. This increase is primarily due to an increase in immediate shipment, additional volumes associated with our refinery process unit and HollyFrontier's Woods Cross refinery that were acquired in the fourth quarter of 2016. Unit volumes were 20% higher than the comparable period in 2016 now that the majority of the solid to the refiners are connected and HFC's Woods Cross refinery expansion is complete."

Risks:

HEP's Debt load has risen ~11% over the past year. As you'll see in the Financials section, it now has the second-highest debt/equity ratio in the peer group which we follow, and is a bit above average in its net debt/EBITDA ratio.

However, as we pointed out earlier, it's covering its interest charges by ~5x.

Dilution - During the second quarter, HEP issued approximately 400,000 units under its continuous offering program, providing $13 million in net proceeds. Compared to 64M outstanding units, 400,000 units isn't that significant, but, as with all LPs, you'll want to watch for any larger secondary offerings that may possibly come along.

Counterparty Risk-Deferred Revenues: In the second quarter of 2017, HEP recognized roughly $600,000 of deferred revenue from prior shortfalls billed to shippers. And as of June 30, HEP carried $8 million in deferred revenue on its balance sheet. Management said on the Q2 earnings call - "In the third quarter of 2017, we anticipate recognizing approximately $750,000 of deferred revenue." As long as they can keep getting paid these amounts, and not have to write it off, it's actually adding to their cash flow.

Positive Factors:

1. Location - As we pointed out in previous articles, HEP has a strong presence in the very active Permian Basin, which is one of the lowest-cost producing areas, where the break-even is estimated to be somewhere around $32/barrel.

"We have seen an amazing renaissance in oil and gas M&A, largely driven by the Permian Basin. The Permian has become pretty clearly the best oil province on the planet in my opinion, not just the country. This is an asset that's almost non-optional." (Source: The Deal)

2. No significant turnarounds - The Q1 '17 $12.4M drop in pipeline revenues caused by the Navajo turnaround is unlikely to repeat itself in 2017. Given that HEP had a 25% net income/revenue rate in 2016, the Navajo turnaround may have cost HEP at least $3.1 million in limited partners net income in Q1. Management has previously said that the future Q4 2017 Tulsa turnaround is unlikely to be substantial.

3. Growth Projects will continue to ramp up EBITDA - Management estimates by $100M in 2017:

4. Seasoned Management - Unlike some other management teams we've covered in the energy field, HEP's management appears to take a steadier approach. When asked about any other possible Permian expansion plans on the Q2 earnings call, they replied, "it's very competitive in the Permian. There's a lot of money chasing deals in the Permian. So we're not going to get carried away emotionally and do something in the Permian unless it makes sense. But we have a strong asset base to which to leverage and we'll take advantage of that where it makes sense."

Options:

We've added this November trade to our Cash Secured Puts Table, where you can see more details on this and over 25 other trades. If you're leery of HEP's high current valuations, (see Valuations table below), you may want to consider selling cash secured puts below HEP's price/unit, to obtain a lower entry cost. HEP has ranged from $29.53 to $38.09 over the past year.

The November $35.00 put strike pays $1.65, (a $33.35 break-even), vs. the one ~$.6325 distribution that goes ex-dividend in early November, prior to the option expiration date. The bid/ask was fairly wide at press time, at $1.65/$2.25.

HEP's call options aren't that attractive currently but you can see over 25 other income-producing trades daily in our Covered Calls Table.

Analysts' Targets:

HEP is currently ~9% below analysts' average price target of $36.00. Its upper and lower price targets haven't budged so far in 2017.

We've updated this midstream valuations table with HEP's new Q2 valuations. It also includes some midstream firms we've covered in recent articles, such as MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP), PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX), Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP), Delek Logistics Patners (DKL), Arc Logistics Partners (NYSE:ARCX), Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP), and Plains All America Partners (PAA).

HEP is getting premium valuations on every metric in this table, most likely due to its long history of distribution hikes, which management has maintained right through the Great Recession, and also through the crude crash in 2014-2015.

HEP just reported, and didn't include its current ratio in the release. On the plus side, it has the second highest ROE in this group, with a much higher than average operating margin. Its ROA is below average, and its debt/equity and net debt/EBITDA ratios are above average for the this group:

As of June 30,2017, HEP had approximately $1.2 billion of total debt outstanding, comprised of $400 million of 6% notes due in 2024, with the balance funded by its credit facility. This compares to $1.08 billion as of 6/30/16. Partners Equity has increased since 6/30/16, from $295M to $387M.

On July 27, HEP's credit agreement was amended, increasing the size of its facility to $1.4 billion from $1.2 billion and extending the maturity to July of 2022.

Summary:

What to do? A well-managed company with premium valuations, higher debt, well-placed assets, an attractive yield, with somewhat improving coverage, and accretive new assets. We suggest putting it on your watch list - you may see lower prices in the upcoming, historically bumpy month of September, or consider selling cash secured puts below HEP's current price.

