Concerns Over Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is taking a beating today following its just reported Q2 earnings. As you know this name remains one of my favorite silver miners, and the stock has exploded higher over the last year, but seems to be in a holding pattern of late. Regardless of any company specific woes, the name is a levered play on silver. As silver moves higher, this name moves at an even greater clip. Of course, the reverse is true as well when silver is under pressure. As we all know, to survive the strong downturn in prices of the metals over the last few years, the miners have pulled out nearly all the stops to preserve margins, production volumes and control expenses. There's a lot of work to do on the part of miners to remain profitable and stable for the next decade plus, and that is where company specific issues come into play. That said, we have to watch performance.

Not unique to Hecla, there has been a noticeable turnaround in miners' bottom lines. Hecla is no exception but this quarter was not good. In this quarter net loss was $24.2 million, or $0.06 per share. This is a GAAP number, so when adjusting for tax provisions and non-deductible losses, the company saw a loss of $15.5 million, or $0.04. This was poor and fell well short of analyst consensus estimates. In fact this was a wide $0.04 miss against estimates. I should point out that revenues were down 22% to $134 million year-over-year. The ongoing strike at Lucky Friday has lowered metal production but has improved silver cash cost, but still the revenues fell short of estimates by $6 million.

I will reiterate that one of the best metrics to look at to gauge the health of a miner is its cash as well as its cash flows. Operating cash was down heavily year-over-year to $7.5 million. This is down from $67.4 million last year. This decline stems from a drop in metal production. Cash and cash equivalents were $164 million at the end of the quarter, falling $50 million from Q1. Ouch. In the quarter for capital expenditures at Lucky Friday we are looking at $6 million in suspension costs as the strike has been ongoing since March. With simple maintenance and care the company expects to spend about $1 million a month still. Last year, I was very clear that capital and exploration expenditures would be fully funded by cash from operations. This was the case this quarter. However, an ongoing strike will pressure the company. Management stated:

"We maintained a strong financial position in the second quarter, with 43% lower capital expenditures and solid operating performance from Greens Creek and San Sebastian, with cash costs of $0.26 and under $10 AISC, both after by-product credits per silver ounce, offsetting Lucky Friday which remains idled due to the strike. With the significant exploration discoveries at San Sebastian, we are now expecting to extend the life of that project through 2020. Performance of the three mines continues as planned. Higher grade and lower waste tons moved in the second half of 2017 at Casa Berardi should significantly impact production and cost per ounce."

While there is some cause for concern in that commentary and by that I mean no clarity on the strike, precious metal prices will drive most of the action. This is what had been keeping the stock down, and also what helped drive shares higher. As soon as they turned higher, the stock took off. Average realized silver prices were up quarter-over-quarter but also year-over-year. Average realized silver price was $17.14 per ounce in the quarter. This is 1% lower than a year ago, and down from $17.90 last quarter. Rising silver prices had been good news, but declining silver prices is bad news for any company operating in the sector. Higher prices are exactly what these companies desperately need. Thankfully other metals were higher from last year. Realized prices for gold increased 0.5% compared to last year's quarter. Realized prices for lead were 20% higher year-over-year while zinc prices were spiked 28%.

Looking ahead I have pegged an average silver price of $18, however we are on track right now to come in below this target and that gives me grave concerns. While the strike at Lucky Friday is an issue, the key to watch is silver prices, and the impact to production from this strike. The good news is the positive exploration finds, but the company needs to work out this strike to get production going again. With metal prices not looking to move significantly one way or the other, and uncertainty over Lucky Friday, I maintain a hold.

