Intel's Appalling Buyback

Intel (INTC) has grown up in the past several years to a mature company that spends enormously on capital returns. Such is the way of things for tech giants that win in their fields - eventually they cannot reasonably reinvest proceeds from the business and end up returning them to shareholders instead. There are certainly worse things in the world and Intel has become a model for what a mature tech company should look like. It spends roughly $5B per year just on the dividend but it also spends very heavily – if somewhat irregularly – on the buyback. In this article, I’ll take a look at Intel’s buyback to see what sort of impact it has had and at what cost.

I’ll be using data from Morningstar and company filings for this exercise.

Let’s begin by simply taking a look at Intel’s share count for the past several years to see where it’s come from.

Small changes have taken place in all years except for 2014, when Intel managed to reduce its float by 236M shares. Apart from that sizable move down, the buyback hasn’t been particularly effective in terms of actually reducing the share count. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing if Intel only spent heavily in 2014 and thus, was just trying to maintain its float.

The problem is that this isn’t the case at all, as it has spent a lot of money every year. This chart shows us not only the gross amount that Intel spent on buybacks each year, but also the proceeds it received from issuing new shares as well as excess tax benefits from stock options. After all, if we are going to judge how well a company has done with its buyback, proceeds from new shares should be added back in, reducing the net cost of the buyback.

Intel has spent enormous sums of money over this time frame and unsurprisingly, 2014 was the highest level of spending. Apart from that, however, just have a look at the difference between the gross and net amounts. Intel issues a lot of stock and that is why the buyback has had a difficult time actually reducing the float. It isn’t that Intel isn’t spending – in this five-year period, it has spent almost $25B on a gross basis – it is just that it issues so many new shares that it has trouble keeping pace. New issuances and stock-based compensation tax benefits account for just under $8B in this time frame, reducing the net cost of the buyback but also handcuffing Intel’s ability to actually make the buyback useful. In essence, what Intel has done – apart from 2014 – is to simply keep its float flat but if you consider the amount of money that has been spent, it’s rather appalling.

By my count, Intel has spent $24.7B in the last five years but that amount was reduced by the $7.9B in proceeds it has received, for a net expenditure of $16.8B. If we use that figure and compare it to the number of shares by which the float has been reduced – 268M – we get an average price of $63 per share. With Intel trading under $36 right now, for those of you keeping score at home, that isn’t great. Put another way, the number of shares by which Intel has actually reduced the float would be worth about $9.6B today but Intel spent about $7.2B in excess of that amount to accomplish it. In other words, roughly 43% of Intel’s buyback money has gone to frictional costs and issuances. If you think about that for a moment – only 57 cents of every dollar actually worked to reduce the float – you can see how poor Intel’s buyback has been.

Intel isn’t alone with this sort of thing as many mega caps suffer from the same self-imposed affliction, but it doesn’t make it less painful. Intel has fallen into a rut of spending billions of dollars in order to issue shares to its employees as compensation, and while that is great for those receiving it, this practice is extremely costly to shareholders. Although much lumpier than dividend spending, Intel’s buyback money has actually exceeded dividend spending over this five-year period on a gross basis. That gives you an idea of just how much Intel has spent to reduce its float by an average of just over 1% per year. If you own Intel, just keep in mind that when management says they’re going to buy back stock, what they really mean is that they’re going to issue a bunch of shares as compensation and then sop up the dilution. That’s not the same thing at all. Imagine if this money were paid as dividends, I suspect shareholders would be more pleased with that than the results we've just seen. To me, this dampens the bull case for Intel simply because you know that when management goes to buy stock, much of it will be wasted as it is simply funneled to employees. That, in turn, crimps EPS growth because the share count is just churning, not being reduced. If that's OK with you then Intel is for you. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.